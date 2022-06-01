ezza116/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I raise my investment rating for Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCPK:TTNDY) [669:HK] from a Hold to a Buy. This current article represents an update of my previous write-up for Techtronic published on February 15, 2022, where I analyzed the company's February 4, 2022 "media release signaling confidence in the company's 2022 financial performance." My latest update for Techtronic focuses on the stock's recent share price pull-back and the expectations for its 1H 2022 results based on the read-through from other related companies.

Techtronic is currently valued by the market at a reasonably attractive 18.4 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiple, implying that negatives relating to the company's shares have been priced in to quite a large extent. Read-throughs from The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) and Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) suggest that demand for Techtronic's products might not be as poor as what investors fear, so there is a good chance that Techtronic's 1H 2022 financial performance (released in August) could beat market expectations. This supports my Buy rating for Techtronic.

Poor Year-to-date Share Price Performance Driven By A Number Of Factors

Techtronic's shares have performed poorly in 2022 thus far. The company's OTC shares with the ticker TTNDY have fallen by -34.6% year-to-date, which is a much more substantial drop as compared to the S&P 500's -12.8% correction during this period according to the chart below. Techtronic's shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 669:HK also decreased by a similar -33.8% in the first five months of the year as per S&P Capital IQ price data.

TTNDY's 2022 Year-to-date Stock Price Performance

Seeking Alpha

Readers should consider Techtronic's Hong Kong-listed shares (estimated three-month average daily trading value of $87 million), rather than the company's OTC shares (estimated three-month average daily trading value of $5 million), for potential investment, if they have demands for better trading liquidity.

In my opinion, there are three key factors that have led to the stock's underperformance in recent months.

Firstly, there are worries that Techtronic's revenue will be adversely affected by weaker demand for its products in tandem with the slowdown in the US property market. As the pandemic eases and the economy reopens, it is natural that fewer people will be renovating their houses, and this will in turn result in lower sales of the company's tools relating to home improvement. A recent May 20, 2022 Fortune article titled "The Odds Of A Home Price Correction Just Spiked" highlighted a few signs suggesting that the residential real estate market in the US is slowing down, noting that "mortgage applications are declining, fewer listings are getting multiple offers, and inventory levels are rising again."

Secondly, things aren't much better on the supply side as well. The Russia-Ukraine war has driven up the price of various commodities, which might translate into higher raw material costs and lower profit margins for Techtronic. In addition, China is sticking into a COVID-zero policy for now, and this increases the risk of future lockdowns in different parts of the country going forward and potential disruptions to Techtronic's production activities (the company has manufacturing facilities in Shenzhen, China).

Thirdly, a rising interest rate environment is bad for both the property market and growth stocks. As per S&P Capital IQ valuation data, Techtronic's consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiple has de-rated from 29.4 times as of January 3, 2022 to 18.4 times as of May 31, 2022. In recent months, growth stocks in general have witnessed a significant valuation de-rating, as a rising rate environment tends to favor value stocks which has led to some form of stock rotation among investors.

Looking ahead, Techtronic is expected to report the company's financial results for the first half of 2022 (company announces results on a semi-annual basis due to its primary listing in Hong Kong) in early-to-mid August, and this could be a potential re-rating catalyst for the stock. In the next section, I review the recent financial performance of two companies related to Techtronic, which could offer a preview of how Techtronic has performed in the first couple of months of 2022.

Positive Read-through From Related Companies

There are two companies that investors should track closely if they have an interest in Techtronic. The first company is Techtronic's key sales partner The Home Depot; the second company is Techtronic's competitor and peer Stanley Black & Decker.

The Home Depot released its Q1 2022 financial results on May 17, 2022. HD's most recent quarterly revenue and earnings per share were +3.4% and +10.8% higher than the Wall Street analysts' consensus financial estimates, respectively. In addition, The Home Depot increased the company's full-year 2022 "total sales growth and comparable sales growth" guidance from "slightly positive" at the announcement of Q4 2021 earnings in February to "3.0 percent" now.

Notably, HD specifically mentioned at its Q1 2022 earnings call how well-received Techtronic's products were. The Home Depot highlighted at the recent quarterly results briefing that its "lineup of battery-powered mowers, including RYOBI’s (one of Techtronic's brands) 80-volt zero-turn riding mower, Milwaukee’s (another of Techtronic's brands) new MAT and fuel walk mower" is "unmatched", and noted that "demand for cordless mowers have never been stronger."

In summary, the read-through from Home Depot's recent earnings is that demand might not be as weak as the market feared and Techtronic's 1H 2022 performance might surpass market expectations.

Separately, Techtronic's rival, Stanley Black & Decker, reported its Q1 2022 results earlier on April 28, 2022. SWK revealed at its first-quarter earnings briefing that "end-user demand across most markets and channels has remained stable" for its "Tools & Outdoor" business segment. This is aligned with the read-through for Home Depot discussed above.

More importantly, there are opportunities for Techtronic to gain market share at the expense of Stanley Black & Decker, based on an analysis of SWK's strategic priorities. At the company's most recent Q1 investor call, Stanley Black & Decker emphasized that its Tools & Outdoor business saw a +2.6 percentage point operating profit margin improvement on a QoQ basis in the recent quarter because "we continue to execute on price to protect our margins."

In other words, it is clear that SWK is now prioritizing margin expansion over sales growth, and this should give Techtronic the opportunity to grab more market share away from Stanley Black & Decker in the very near term.

Bottom Line

Techtronic is a Buy. It is currently trading at an attractive high-teens forward P/E multiple after its share price corrected by over -30% this year thus far. Concerns over weak demand for Techtronic might have been overdone based on read-throughs from the recent quarterly results of The Home Depot and Stanley Black & Decker.