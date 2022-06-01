StefaNikolic/E+ via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

My Hold investment rating for Kuaishou Technology's (OTCPK:KUASF) [1024:HK] shares stays unchanged. My previous update for Kuaishou was written on September 14, 2021, where I touched on the company's new foreign market penetration and the significant fluctuations in its share price between June and September 2021.

This latest article reviews Kuaishou's most recent quarterly financial performance. I come to the conclusion that the company's Q1 2022 performance is mixed, and I have decided to maintain my Hold rating for Kuaishou. On the positive side of things, Kuaishou's profitability is improving and the company's e-commerce business has room for growth. On the negative side of things, the livestreaming business is still pressured by regulatory factors and the weak advertising market in China will be a drag on the performance of its online marketing services business.

Headline Financial Metrics Surpassed Market Expectations

Kuaishou announced the company's financial results for the first quarter of the current fiscal year last week on May 24, 2022.

The company's total revenue contracted by -14% QoQ to RMB21.1 billion in Q1 2022. But Kuaishou's first-quarter top line represented a +24% YoY growth, and this was +2% higher than the market consensus' sales estimate sourced from S&P Capital IQ.

Separately, Kuaishou's non-GAAP adjusted net loss narrowed from -RMB5.7 billion in the first quarter of 2021 to -RMB3.7 billion in the most recent quarter. Furthermore, Kuaishou's Q1 2022 adjusted net loss was approximately +17% better than what the sell-side analysts were forecasting as per S&P Capital IQ data.

In the subsequent sections of the article, I analyze Kuaishou's first-quarter financial results in greater detail to assess if the company's actual historical performance and future outlook are as good as that implied by its above-expectations headline financial metrics.

A Challenging Outlook For Online Marketing Services Segment

The online marketing services business is the largest revenue contributor for Kuaishou, accounting for 54% of its total Q1 2022 top line. Revenue for Kuaishou's online marketing services business grew by a robust +33% YoY from RMB8.6 billion in Q1 2021 to RMB11.4 billion in Q1 2022, as per the company's most recent quarterly results announcement.

But the online marketing services business saw the segment's revenue contract by -14% QoQ in the first quarter of this year. Kuaishou attributed the QoQ revenue decline for this segment to the "seasonality of advertising industry" in its Q1 2022 earnings announcement. The greater concern is how the full-year 2022 performance of Kuaishou's online marketing services business segment will be affected by weak advertising demand.

At its recent Q1 2022 earnings call on May 24, 2022, Kuaishou acknowledged that "advertisers across sectors have adjusted their budgets to be more conservative" and disclosed that "the year-over-year growth rate of our ad revenue has moderated since mid-March without a notable recovery till now." On the positive side of things, the difficult operating environment will also offer opportunities for Kuaishou to gain market share from weaker peers, and this serves as a partial offset against the decrease in advertising budgets in general.

All Eyes On Regulatory Headwinds For Live Streaming Business

Kuaishou's second largest business is its live streaming segment, which contributed 37% of its first-quarter revenue.

The performance of the company's live streaming business in Q1 2022 was lackluster, with its quarterly segment revenue of RMB7.8 billion being equivalent to a -11% QoQ sales contraction and +8% YoY top line growth. It is noteworthy that Kuaishou's live streaming business delivered the lowest YoY revenue growth among the company's three key business segments (the other two being online marketing services and e-commerce) for the first quarter of this year.

It is probable that regulatory headwinds for China's live streaming industry had negatively impacted Kuaishou's revenue from the live streaming business to some extent. Kuaishou revealed at the company's first-quarter results briefing that there have been "recent regulatory requirements (with respect to the Chinese livestreaming industry) on the standardization of functions such as gift ranking for peak time" with the aim of "reducing promotions that lead to extensive rewards." The company clarified that "the impact on" Kuaishou from such new regulations "should be relatively smaller", as it claimed that it has always been "adhering to the principle" to "refrain from high gifting."

Nevertheless, it is a reality that increased regulatory scrutiny for the livestreaming business in China will place a cap on Kuaishou's future growth in this particular segment. A March 30, 2022 Seeking Alpha News article had earlier highlighted that "Chinese regulators are working on new regulations that are expected to cap internet consumers' daily spending on digital tipping." As per Kuaishou's comments at its recent quarterly earnings call discussed above, similar regulations to control the quantum of tipping have really been implemented.

Fast-Growing E-Commerce Business With Limited Contribution For Now

Kuaishou's e-commerce business, referred to as "other services" in its results announcement, was the bright spot for the company in the recent quarter.

Sales for Kuaishou's e-commerce segment surged by +55% YoY from RMB1,211 million in Q1 2021 to RMB1,873 million in Q1 2022. This compares favorably with the online marketing services and livestreaming segments' respective revenue growth rates of +33% and +8%, respectively in the recent quarter. With the livestreaming business affected by regulatory issues and its online marketing services segment hit by weak demand, it is necessary for the company's e-commerce business to step up and fill in the gap.

The e-commerce segment is still a relatively small part of Kuaishou's overall businesses, as it represented a mere 9% of the company's total sales in the first quarter of 2022. But this also implies that there is a long growth runway ahead for Kuaishou's small but growing e-commerce business.

As an illustration of the long-term growth potential of Kuaishou's e-commerce business segment, it is worth assessing the company's current traffic conversion rate. According to a May 25, 2022, JPMorgan (JPM) sell-side research report (not publicly available) titled "A Clearer Path To Profitability", it was estimated that "the conversion of digital entertainment traffic into active buyers" calculated as "monthly active buyers divided by platform MAU (Monthly Active User)" for its e-commerce business was a mere 14% in the first quarter of 2022.

Expected Profitability Turnaround In Time To Come

As I discussed in an earlier section of this article, Kuaishou's non-GAAP adjusted net loss for the recent quarter was much narrower than what investors had anticipated.

Moving forward, consensus financial projections obtained from S&P Capital IQ indicate that the sell-side analysts forecast that Kuaishou will become EBITDA positive by fiscal 2023 and deliver positive normalized net profit in FY 2024. Kuaishou's narrower-than-expected losses in Q1 2022 clearly support positive expectations of the company becoming profitable in a shorter period of time.

Besides positive operating leverage effects that come with an expanding revenue base, Kuaishou is also possibly becoming better at managing its expenses to optimize profitability. At its Q1 2022 earnings briefing, Kuaishou emphasized that "the decisions made by our management team in previous quarters to focus on cost control and operating efficiency has built a significant amount of resilience into our business."

Bottom Line

Kuaishou stays a Hold-rated stock in my view. Although Kuaishou's headline financial figures for Q1 2022 were better than expected, my analysis finds that the company's most recent quarterly financial performance was a mixed bag supporting my current Hold rating.