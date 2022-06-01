Editors' Note: This is the transcript version of the podcast we posted on May 11. Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to listen to the podcast embedded below, if you need any clarification. Enjoy!

Rena Sherbill: Hi, again, everybody. Welcome back to the show. Great to have you listening with us. Today we're talking again to Matt Hawkins, who's the founder of Entourage Effect Capital who we've had on before. He was also the interim or is the interim CEO until he becomes Chairman again at Harborside (OTCQX:HBORF), a legacy California operator.

We talk again today about Harborside, where he sees the company as it transitions with some new acquisitions to new owners -- to new leadership, and where he sees the states in general as managing partner as founder of Entourage Effect Capital. What that means there for the states how he sees the states in general how he sees investing in cannabis stocks, what the timeline is how he sees it, developing a lot of great insight here.

Hope you enjoy it. All right, Matt, welcome back to the Cannabis Investing Podcast. It's always a pleasure to talk to you. So, thanks for coming back on.

Matt Hawkins: You bet. Thanks for having me again.

RS: So, I wanted to ask you because since we've talked there's been some different developments. Harborside has new name, made some new acquisitions. Where do you see Harborside? Now StateHouse? How are you thinking about your role as you're transitioning to a different role in the company? How are you looking at things over there?

MH: So, now just like I was before all this started the executive chief, non-executive chairman, and we've hired a fantastic CEO. And that small suit comes from a background of Goldman Sachs, CEO of Urbn Leaf prior to those acquisition, he's got a super mind for retail. And with our now fully vertically integrated platform that we've built, I mean, arguably the largest in California.

Now we're just in the middle of integration, we're already making great progress and bring continue to tell our story and drive revenue and drive profits. And one of these days the cannabis markets in the public side, will return back to normal because right now, they're absolutely ridiculous, because things are so cheap that these companies are actually performing well. But these things happen in public markets. And we're just going to continue to perform. And we'll see what happens here in the next several quarters.

RS: So, talk to us a little bit about the integration, because the acquisitions for Urbn Leaf and Loudpack, people that are looking at the California market, I think, are excited about kind of you guys having more of a broader offering and a stronger presence in the state.

But at the same time, I know that integration is easier said than done. How do you feel like you look at that as, as Chairman, as CEO as kind of incoming and outcoming executive teams, how do you guys broach that integration? And how do you like work to do that integration?

MH: Well, the good news is, is that we will we announce the three-way merger really effectively four away when you count supply? We had already been first of all; we'd already been integrating supply. So that was been going on for over a year.

And then on top of that and we've got a world class, Chief Operating Officer Ahmer Iqbal who comes who is the CEO of Sublime. Ahmer has supply chain management experience from Amazon (AMZN). So, he's just, he's an operator.

So, we'd already been integrating that platform. And if you think about it, we announced the bolt on the other three, last fall. And so, we really started the integration process, then. Ed was basically as a consultant to Harborside prior to the transaction was starting to begin his work on integration and combining the teams and figuring out where there was duplicitous efforts.

And so, we're, we've made a lot of progress. And so, we're continue to do so. But I think it's going to take another quarter or so to really feel out, feel like to feel out where the additional synergies and cost savings are.

RS: And how is it just from like, integrating the teams, how has that process been?

MH: Remarkably seamless. Again, when we talk about doing something this Herculean from a transactional standpoint you because at the door, because in order to get a deal done that has to you have to start with that.

And so luckily, that's progressed as we've been going through the integration as well as that there's no one saying we were better than this. You're you were terrible at this. It's all about what makes sense for StateHouse. Everybody's just got like big boys and big girls, and we're started making a lot of progress.

RS: And it was, was it always the plan to have Ed come on as CEO? Was that from the get go?

MH: It certainly was the ideal situation where we needed things to fall in place, as we feel a lot of things fall in place, or just this whole thing to happen. But it was the ideal situation. Yes.

RS: Because of his experiences, because of how he's approaching the role, how would you why would you say that's the perfect situation?

MH: The above I mean, he brings a cachet with cannabis. But he also has spent time in cannabis, both with Calyx and with Urbn, and so it was a perfect mix for us.

RS: So, something you mentioned kind of as investors, I imagine as executives, we're all looking at these share prices and what's happening in the sector and wanting it to get better and waiting for the catalysts that might make it a little bit better and maybe string together a couple of catalysts.

But there's like some serious discounted valuations happening in the sector for anyone watching. How do you kind of manage through that? And how was your approach? Is it okay, this is our thesis, we're not kind of going to get too scared, because we know what's coming. There are so many unknown variables, we're just kind of going to do what we think works best.

How do you approach it well, while navigating the reality of a protracted process, but also having to answer to shareholders, having to kind of maintain the vision that you have for the stock, as well as the company. How do you address that?

MH: Well, first and foremost, we can't control the markets.

RS: That's for sure.

MH: That's all there is a, there's a serious shortage of liquidity in the cannabis marketplace right now, just because of the fact that institutional capital is not available. And so retail investors by their nature get skittish, and when things start to look poorly at a macro level, they get in and out of positions very, very quickly.

So, we can't control that. What we can control is what our balance sheet looks like. What we can control is how quickly we're able to integrate, and how quickly we can drive profits. Because when things do turn, when we start putting one quarter on top of the other in terms of positive earnings and EBITDA. We're going to be actively trying to not only position gross to increase it through our ability, through share buybacks, through buying more stock as a firm.

We're going to show our support in the extent that we can I mean, right now, there's a -- we're locked up because of material nonpublic information. So, once we start announcing, once we announce first quarter, I think we'll be able to start buying again, and we're going to try to do it. We've got a lot of cash on hand. We're starting to make progress. And buy in this integration, as I mentioned, so we're in a really good spot. It's just not getting help in the markets.

RS: Yeah, I would say the other thing that is or another thing that is also kind of quite treacherous territory, specifically in California is the fact that the illicit market is still such a strong presence. How do you look at that as, from the legal from the legal market, how do you look at the illicit market? And how do you guys navigate the fact that the illicit market is still powerful.

MH: We need a healthful state. And I've been saying this for years now sit until the state of California decides to act smart and realize that with less red tape with reduced taxes for the legalized industry, that we're not going to be able to convert as much of the illicit market as we want.

And if some of the folks in Sacramento don't be smart and realize just to get their arms around it just to me, it's very common sensical. You lower taxes, you tamp down the black market, the illicit market, and you drive more tax revenue to the State because there's more revenue coming in because you have a larger legalized market. It's very, very simple.

But for whatever reason, the elected officials in Sacramento just can't seem to understand that. And prior to COVID Gavin Newsom said that it was back backwards. And he needed to make changes. And of course, they got his arms as playful with the pandemic. So, hopefully now that things have quieted down on that front, make some real progress. But until then, it's just not there's nothing we can do. So common sense, much like this entire country just needs to prevail.

RS: Yeah. Here's hoping, here's hoping. So, as you look at the states developing is, are you guys even looking beyond California at this point

MH: StateHouse, but remember, my day job is the managing partner and founder of Entourage Effect Capital, which is the largest one of the largest investors in Harborside. But as a firm raising our third fund, and we're actively deploying out of it right now. And we're, we've made multiple investments already out of that fund in the Midwest.

And we're actually looking at things in the southeast too. So, we look at that geographical landscape very, very seriously. And think it's the next big opportunity, especially with what's happening in Connecticut coming online as well.

I mean, it's you're talking about new, so to speak over on the east coast. And it's incredibly exciting. And we think the opportunity and the time side, especially with depressed valuations from a private standpoint.

RS: And how do you do you feel like that there's an approach for like, looking at the states? Do you feel like there is an approach that works across the states? Or do you feel like, it's right now, it's a little bit more regional. How do you kind of see that developing? And how do you look at it right now?

MH: Most of the states that have had been getting their cannabis programs launched quickly and effectively had been the ones with word they've had limited license issuances. A healthy mix of social and merit-based applicants receiving them.

And it aligns very well with investors like us who look for people with skin in the game who worked hard to get a license, and then are looking for to either scale their business and partner with groups that maybe invest a little bit earlier than us.

RS: And what are some of the deals that you're looking at in terms like what lanes of the sector, are you mostly looking at?

MH: A lot of single state operators are looking to get into multiple states. And one of them, like I said, dominate their own states. Two examples are Curio Wellness in Maryland, in Missouri invested ancillary plays like how labs only has THC breathalyzer and market impairments. And companies or even insurance companies that are that are looking to figure out how does THC impact are going from one state to another.

In time, there's going to be a level of THC content and in your body that is going to be considered an impairment.

RS: And are there parts, like are there... are you guys kind of avoiding cultivation? Or are there parts of the sector that you're avoiding it at this point in the cycle?

MH: So, I think everything we're looking at from a operational standpoint, is either 100%, vertically integrated or capital to get that way. So yes, we don't think that it's a good idea just to invest state and cultivation, even in some of the states where the price per pound is just outrageously high. I mean, that's going to normalize, it's a commodity.

And it's, I mean, look at this, look at the states where it's been around for a while, but there's just no, there's no getting around that. So, I don't think that's a tremendous I see opportunity for us. Please, integrated, you can obviously capture margin at each level. And that's, therefore it's a different story than just doing cultivation volume.

RS: Do you feel like the vertically integrated players are going to be the ones that kind of capture most of the states in terms of developing kind of the top players in the States?

MH: I think especially the single state ones that are looking to take that next step to either be acquired by the large MSOs or even become the largest. So, I think that once, we're all in this to see what happens in the not-too-distant future, change at the federal level.

There'll be some type of a component where the social equity aspect of this too is a is part and parcel of that, maybe not combined as one as what I think the some of the politicians and in Washington are trying to do, if we can separate the two and get them both over the goal line, that's best for the industry, I have to mention the safe Banking Act, that is, we think within six to 18 months.

But when that happens, you're going to have not only institutional capital plan, but you're going to have all kinds of different industries inter big pharma, tobacco, alcohol, and then CPG companies. And all these companies are going to want to be an MSO, they're going to want to acquire an MSO, or they're going to want to partner with an MSO.

And that's going to take big bucks to do that. And I think building scale with those companies, and those that are that are assumed to be big boys in their state or in multiple states, that's where the money is going to be made. And we're trying to position ourselves with that vision in mind for generate the best returns we can for our investors.

RS: And do you feel like as you're watching these brands develop across the state, do you feel like that there's, something that players have learned, let's say in California that they can bring to New York. Or do you feel like a good operator is a good operator, and they're going to figure it out, kind of no matter where they're coming from? Or how they're even specifically growing their cannabis?

MH: It's a good question. I mean, obviously, it's so geographical from a cultivation standpoint. I mean, growing in Northern California in an outdoor greenhouse, is completely different than growing in the middle of winter at an indoor facility in Massachusetts.

It's just that part is totally different. However, I think that, to your point, good operators are good operators. And if they've had success with supply chain management, and other states, they're going to have similar success, because they're going to figure out their mistakes.

So just like we've always done, we're going to continue to back excellent management teams, support them when necessary at the board level, and even if we have to get involved and roll our sleeves up operationally.

RS: So, like given your experience and role with Harborside and your in depth kind of insight into the California market. I'm interested because as you mentioned, like what the Northeast coming online, and that's going to be such a big, just swath of the population, just the numbers game is going to be so big.

And then obviously, you factor in like the culture aspect of what New York and that whole region brings to legal cannabis. Are those two regions, is there something that you're thinking about each of those regions? Or is it more of a broader kind of picture that you have, in your mind.

MH: Broadly, I think it's really going to be opportunity driven. I mean, we're talking to people and all the states you've mentioned. But they're all at the end of the day competing for a limited amount of money that both we have and the industry house.

And so even though we're this is our flagship fund, and it's we close it, in our final close, we're hopefully going to have $150 million to deploy in aggregate, still not a lot of money. And there's only a few other firms like us that have that kind of capital wherewithal to provide the jet fuel that this industry needs.

And so, it's, there's not a simple answer to this. But the simple answer is to get institutional capital involved and be in a position to where you can monetize that when they did.

RS: So, as we're waiting for the institutional capital to pour in, how would you advise investors, looking at the space that are either invested or wondering why they're invested or thinking about being invested? How do you advise investors at this point?

MH: Well, without giving investment advice, the answer is to be patient. I mean, this isn't going to this isn't a get rich quick play, this is a jump in enjoy the ride and in three to five years, if not sooner, we could see something that will change the landscape from, catalytically to where the valuations are going to start off.

That's really it. It's just you got to practice patience.

RS: And what do you feel like or do you feel like what pricks a pin in in the kind of balloon of the bullishness around the cannabis industry? Do you feel like let's say safe banking doesn't happen in 12 to 18 months or whatever it is, the catalyst that doesn't appear the way we want it or when we want it.

What do you think about kind of the protracted process and what aspect of that were you more than others?

MH: Well, I try not to think retail investors, as I keep saying get skittish, when they think something's going to happen. It does stagnant investor involvement now is to try things lower. And that's when the opportunities get so real. And I think they already are, oh my gosh, then it's just going to be those of us with money, you're going to be really excited for that.

But for the industry, I don't want that to happen. I'd rather and start to get back on its feet a bit at the macro level and hopefully some positive momentum at the federal level in some form or fashion can provide that.

RS: And do you ever have to caution or kind of advice, like the smaller operators that you talk to in terms of, much like the retail investor, they also need a kind of money to get through a circuitous path, a tricky path, like the regular -- the regulations are onerous that you need much more money than you probably think that you do.

What kind of or is that a dialogue that you have with kind of smaller operators and trying to kind of advising them how to withstand the storm?

MH: Daily we've been having those conversations but with our investments, since before COVID. We have to manage your cash is the most important thing for any operator in the industry, period, full stop in a discussion.

RS: All right, very good Matt. I appreciate you coming on anything that you would kind of leave investors with either in Harborside or just cannabis investors in general?

MH: Patience. It will be I think, paid back in spades. Gotta have patience.

