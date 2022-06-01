Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

On May 18th, 2022, Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) reported their fiscal Q3 '22 financial results and then guided lower for the fiscal Q4 '22 quarter, which is typically Cisco's strongest quarter of the year. (Here's a brief recap from Briefing.com):

Cisco earnings summary (Briefing.com)

After posting the numbers, reading the release, and then waiting for the conference call notes to read through, the stock was sold at $42.25 the next day.

Clients have owned a 1% - 2% position in Cisco at times given its "noncorrelated" status as a busted growth giant from the 1990s.

The biggest reason to hold the stock was that as a mid-digit grower, it would be expected to hold its value better in a correction, of which 2022's stock market is a perfect example of, and yet Cisco and Chuck Robbins laid an egg and poked shareholders in the eye. (The earnings preview of Cisco showed the performance charts of Cisco versus the SP 500 the past years.)

The trigger for the sale was the conference call Q&A where the Goldman Sachs analyst noted that product orders "were quite a bit below normal seasonality". Chuck Robbins referred to "seasonality being out the window right now" which might be true, but Cisco isn't growing at 50% to 100% per year as it was in the late 1990's thus the 4% "average" revenue growth since 2010 and the 8% average EPS growth should be easier to navigate a troubled "macro" environment.

The two new segments I've been watching the last few years were Security and Applications neither really made a dent as a percentage of Cisco's revenue over this time. I keep waiting for Security to grow and it did, but not any faster than the legacy business. (As a comparison Amazon and Microsoft's cloud bix grew at 2-3x faster than the legacy business and became a material part of each company's revenue.)

It was like waiting for Godot.

Cisco's EPS and revenue revision history

Here's an updated revision history following the Q3 '22 earnings report:

Cisco EPS estimate revisions (IBES data by Refinitiv) Cisco revenue revisions (IBES data by Refinitiv)

Readers can see from studying the tables that the fiscal '22 EPS estimate is now below the same estimate back on 12/31/20, but what caught my eye was the revenue estimate as of 5/31/22 for 2023, which is now 4.5% below the same 2023 estimate on 12/31/21 or five months ago.

Cisco's cash and buybacks:

When the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act (TCJA) was passed in December '17, Cisco had $71.5 billion in cash and investments on the balance sheet which represented 40% of its market cap, but today, that sum is $20 million and represents 11% of Cisco's market cap.

A lot of that $71.5 billion went into share repo's from early 2018 through 2020.

What's interesting is that Cisco's dividend is now averaging $6.1 billion on a TTM (trailing twelve month) basis, so with $20 billion in cash today, the dividend is definitely growing as a percentage of capital returned to shareholders, which means the buyback might become conservative, since there is just that much cash left on the balance sheet.

Yes, management can borrow to repo shares, and it would be pretty easy given CSCO's 9% debt-to-cap ratio as of the 5/22 quarter.

While this article drew the proper conclusion, I thought it was loaded with so much mostly-irrelevant info to the dividend story, it made for a tough read.

If readers really want to evaluate the safety of a dividend, track the dividend on a TTM basis and then divide that sum into TTM free-cash-flow. Dividends are paid from free-cash-flow.

Here's the calculation:

Cisco's dividend as % of free-cash-flow (Earnings release and 10-Q's )

Cisco's TTM free-cash-flow was $12.5 billion (not shown) as of the May '22 quarter.

The payout ratio is virtually useless as a dividend-safety gauge.

Summary / conclusion:

One aspect to this market in 2022, is that opportunities are being created right and left for long-term accumulators of shares of good companies, so as my frustration with Cisco reached a peak, it was sold in the hopes putting the proceeds back into another company with better long-term prospects.

With Cisco there seems to be no real prospects for improving their revenue growth over the next few years as they remain hamstrung with their legacy network business and have floundered around with Security and Applications and other side businesses that haven't really moved the needle. Look at the innovation at Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) with the cloud and YouTube and other segments and all while Cisco has burned so much stock accumulating companies (overpaying?) over the last 15 - 20 years, and not one acquisition seemed to make a material impact.

It's rather hard to figure out where Cisco is going to be or what it's going to look like in the next 5 years.

Jim Cramer interviewed Chuck Robbins the morning after the earnings release, and Jim noted that Cisco was voted one of the top companies in America to work for. If you can get the culture right, and Cisco clearly has, then the rest should be easy.

I will continue to model and follow the stock and update the estimates, but with the market creating value across so many sectors, I had to sell the stock. (CSCO was kept in one long-term account after being bought in 1998.)

Andrea Bocelli the great Italian tenor had a wonderful song entitled, "Con te Partiro" or in English "Time to say goodbye".

Have to say that to Cisco's stock.