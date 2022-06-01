Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) downwards revises its full-year guidance a smudge and the stock soars. Bargain hunters are quick to charge in to buy the dip on a stock that is down nearly 50% from its highs.

And why shouldn't investors clamor for Salesforce? After all, Salesforce has top dominance in its sector, steady top-line growth, it is expertly managed, and holds compelling prospects.

That being said, Salesforce's profitability is moving in the wrong direction. But does this actually matter? Or is Salesforce's thesis solely based on it taking market share?

Objectively, I view this as a very mixed quarter.

Revenue Guidance Is Downwards Revised

Salesforce's revenue growth rates

Back in Q3 2022, Salesforce guided for full-year 2023 to reach $31.8 billion. Then, in Q4 2022, Salesforce upwards revised its full-year 2023 guidance to $32.1 billion.

And now, on the back of its Q1 2023 results, it has revised its guidance back down to $31.8 billion. During the earnings call, Salesforce stated that foreign exchange headwinds amounted to approximately $300 million of unexpected headwinds.

Consequently, investors are reassured that Salesforce continues to have what it takes to continue growing at a 20% CAGR.

Arguably, the single best consideration that investors can put forward when it comes to Salesforce is that Salesforce continues to show that its size is not a hindrance to its compounding at 20% CAGR.

Very few businesses are able to grow more than $10 billion of revenues at a 20% CAGR. While Salesforce is already going to end fiscal 2023 at approximately $32 billion.

But is that enough to build a bull case?

Salesforce's Near-Term Prospects

As a shareholder, listening to Salesforce's earnings call is a must. Salesforce's founder and CEO Marc Benioff is a larger-than-life person that oozes optimism.

He is a terrific leader and one that consistently ensures that all of his team is aligned and focused on the right north star. Benioff is one of those leaders that gets more out of his team than they believe is possible.

Benioff argues that Salesforce isn't seeing any material impact from the broader economic world. Going on to say,

So let me say that this is a time when every company, every industry, every government is investing in digital transformation, no company is better positioned than we are to help companies transform for the digital future.

Clearly, Salesforce has a lot of opportunities, and when it comes to it, Salesforce is expertly executing against its opportunity set.

Profitability Profile In Focus

The figures that follow are Salesforce's GAAP operating margins.

Q1 2022: 5.9%

Q2 2022: 5.2%

Q3 2022: 0.6%

Q4 2022: -2.4%

Q1 2023: 0.3%

Q2 2022: estimate -0.3%

I follow enough tech companies to know that it's generally accepted bad taste to highlight GAAP profitability. But I recognize that the tech bubble has popped, thus I believe that investors are now once again searching for real value.

Consequently, I believe that investors are now starting to realize that management is not working for free. Thus, I've used GAAP operating margins, since that encapsulates management's stock-based compensation figures.

For Q2 2022, I've used a rough estimate. I don't know exactly how Salesforce's GAAP operating margins will fall out, but I deem it to be in the right ballpark.

What you see above is Salesforce's profitability profile appears to be moving in the wrong direction. During Q1 2022, Salesforce reported mid-single digits of GAAP operating margins, while this time around, operating margins were essentially at breakeven.

And for the quarter ahead, GAAP operating margins are likely to turn negative.

CRM Stock Valuation - 5x Sales

I read countless arguments for why Salesforce is undervalued. And nearly all of them proclaim the following:

Salesforce is now being priced at the cheapest P/Sales multiple of the past decade. The above chart uses trailing sales since that's the only data available. But looking ahead, essentially the same result would be seen.

Hence, the bull case is this, Salesforce and tech stocks generally, used to be priced much higher, and the market has now soured on tech names and their multiples have compressed. There are some minor further arguments, but that's the core of the bull case.

And I don't know if that's a valid thesis. I'm unsure. Please note that being unsure does not mean that I'm bearish. Unsure means that I'm unsure.

I don't know that simply because multiples used to be higher in a low-interest environment, it automatically means that now the likes of Salesforce are undervalued. I simply don't know if that argument holds much water.

On the other side of the equation, Salesforce is enterprise software. Salesforce's customers are the biggest of the big and unlikely to be affected to a significant extent by slowing economic growth.

Indeed, Salesforce's Remaining Performance Obligation was up 24% y/y, demonstrating that the business remains as strong as ever.

What it ultimately boils down to is this, what sort of multiple will the market be willing to pay for ''safe'' SaaS stocks?

And more specifically, given that the market has not been willing to pay a large multiple for Salesforce for quite some time, given that business has consistently relied on large and expensive acquisitions to support its revenue growth prospects, will investors be willing to once again pay a high valuation for its stock?

The Bottom Line

I have dispassionately appraised Salesforce's prospects. I know enough about tech companies to know that this is the most difficult investment period in recent history.

There's a totally different environment at play, and while everyone is shouting from the rooftops to buy the dip, I remain cautious. I don't believe that Salesforce is anything less than a stellar operation led by a simply impressive and experienced management team.

But at the same time, I have to lean on my own experience and question whether it truly makes sense to keep buying the dip? Just because tech stocks are down 50% to 70% over the last few months, does this automatically mean that the floor is now in?

Personally, I believe that as long as there are investments in other spaces of the market priced at less than 10x free cash flow, with strong capital returns to shareholders, paying 38x forward non-GAAP EPS for a business growing at 20% CAGR, does not get my capital. Whatever you decide, good luck and happy investing.