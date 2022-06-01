Stock-Based Compensations: Is Your Company's Cash All But Trash?

Andree_Nery/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

As a dyed-in-the-wool value investor, I think it is natural to evaluate potential investments on the basis of actually earned cash instead of often-employed earnings-based data. These can be distorted relatively easily (intentionally or unintentionally) and therefore give a somewhat distorted picture of the actual earnings power of a company and consequently of its valuation. Per share data should be avoided at all costs, as such figures are influenced by share buybacks and could thus potentially hide the fact that the company has not been growing for years.

Over the years, I have learned to appreciate the cashflow statement, which can provide a much more objective view of a company's earnings potential, in part because it distinguishes between operating and non-operating cashflows. It also allows investors to decide for themselves whether certain items are better deducted when calculating a company's sustainable normalized free cashflow (nFCF). For example:

Would you consider it sustainable operating behavior for a company to routinely acquire other companies with significant receivables on their books, only to be able to report the subsequently collected receivables as cashflow from operations?

Are stock-based compensation (SBC) expenses actually non-cash costs of no significance to the calculation of free cashflow (FCF), which is generally determined by subtracting capital expenditures from operating cashflow (OCF)?

Is it legitimate to classify goodwill impairment or restructuring costs as non-cash events, even if they recur year after year?

Should deferred revenues, even if they increase year over year, actually be recorded as operating cashflows?

In this article, I will focus on SBCs because stock rewards can be a double-edged sword from an equity investor's perspective:

On the one hand, share-based compensation provides management and other employees with an incentive to act in the interests of shareholders. Employees who receive stock bonuses as a significant part of their compensation theoretically strive for ever-improving profitability and growth or, more generally, for sustainable and responsible management of the Company's resources of whatever kind.

On the other hand, people can be greedy at times, and it happens that executives and directors grant themselves, to put it politely, excessive stock compensation packages. There is no rule prescribing the extent to which executive compensation in particular should be limited by stock awards. Younger companies in particular, which are not (yet) FCF-positive, compensate their executives and other high-ranking employees to a considerable extent via stock bonuses. However, there are also a number of mature and established companies that have executive compensation profiles with a significant equity-based component.

Given the fundamentally positive nature of SBCs, I would like to share with you my analysis of the cashflow statements of thirty companies, some of which I own and others in which I consider investing, or simply view as interesting examples in the context of this topic.

Stock-based Compensations: Best Measured on a Sector-Specific Basis and in Relation to OCF

Figure 1 shows the relative SBCs obtained from the companies' cashflow statements on a three-year average basis. Averaging is appropriate because it dampens the impact of varying stock prices reflected in SBC positions, but also takes into account potentially fluctuating cash from operations. It seems as if this disadvantages high-growth companies, but it can be argued that SBC is usually tied to operating performance for the year, the observed stock price, or both. Note that in Figure 1 I related SBCs to normalized OCF (nOCF). Normalized in this context means that movements in working capital accounts, recurring impairment charges and other seemingly "one-off" events are taken into account. Similarly, I deducted deferred revenues from OCF, in cases when deferred revenues increased year after year. This was the case, albeit to a minor extent, for The Home Depot (HD), Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) but also Amazon (AMZN). Conversely, I have not deducted deferred revenues from Starbucks' (SBUX) OCF, as the company appears to be maintaining a certain level of deferred revenue, as reflected, for example, in a decline in this account in fiscal 2019.

Figure 1: Stock-based compensations in percent of normalized cashflow from operations (own work, based on each company’s cashflow statements from the last three years)

SBCs make up a significant portion of the nOCF of several companies, such as Twitter (TWTR), Tesla (TSLA), Amazon or Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), and Meta Platforms (FB), but also lesser-known companies such as Houlihan Lokey (HLI). If they are material, it certainly makes sense to deduct such expenses when determining a company’s sustainable nFCF, as companies often dilute common shareholders when for example stock options are being exercised.

When valuing a company's stock via a discounted cashflow (DCF) analysis, a baseline FCF is required. To arrive at a conservative estimate, I always discount SBCs, even if there are companies with ample FCF-generating potential that are able to buy back the performance shares issued. After all, the shares are repurchased with FCF that could have otherwise been paid out for example as a dividend.

Some companies more than offset dilution, thereby boosting per share data. In principle, repurchases are good for shareholders, as long as they are conducted with cash on hand (or perhaps a conservative amount of debt) and the company's fundamentals remain intact. However, under no circumstances should a company buy back shares to simulate earnings per share (EPS) growth.

As for the specific examples in Figure 1, Twitter is a story in itself, but the proportion of SBCs relative to the company's volatile nOCF is a clear reason to spare myself further analysis and simply avoid the stock. The same goes for Tesla, though I would not be interested in the stock also due to its unimaginably high valuation of currently 0.1% nFCF yield. The company's net cash position of nearly $11 billion does not change the equation much, as Tesla's market cap is currently nearly $800 billion. Besides TSLA, also other stocks held in Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), such as Zoom Video Communications (ZM), Roku (ROKU) or Block (SQ) exhibit a similar pattern, but have not been included in the figures in this article, as they would affect readability to some extent. For example, between FY 2019 and FY 2021, Roku reported SBC expenses equal to the company's three-year average nOCF, leaving no nFCF for common shareholders. For Square, I calculated more than 150% of the three-year average nOCF as SBC, taking into account the company's recurring transaction and credit losses. According to Zoom Video Communications' cashflow statements, the company only reported the equivalent of 26% of its three-year average nOCF as SBC, which is still a significant amount. Finally, Netflix, while not part of the ARK Innovation ETF, deserves mention because the company has not even generated positive nOCF over the past three years, while the cashflow statements show a three-year average SBC expenditure of $408 million.

Amazon, Alphabet’s and Facebook are different animals, and I am in particular convinced of the sustainability of Alphabet’s, and also Amazon’s nFCF and have even recently initiated a long position in GOOGL. The companies are generating robust free cashflows coupled with strong growth. Nevertheless, as mentioned above, I believe that conservative value investors should always consider SBCs when valuing a company using a DCF analysis, even though the process of simply deducting SBCs may sometimes seem oversimplified because it does not consider accounting rules.

In this context, Figure 2 highlights the importance of normalizing the conventionally derived FCF for SBCs and other items. In my sample, mature companies' FCF (OCF minus capital expenditures) is typically reduced by 10% by items that I would consider recurring and actually cashflow relevant. The cashflows of more technology-oriented companies often require much higher adjustments. In this context, AMZN and TWTR are worth mentioning, as the respective adjustments, especially in the context of SBCs, actually lead to negative three-year average nFCFs. As a side note, however, Amazon should not be hastily dismissed as a cash-burning company, given its insatiable thirst for new growth ventures, which is the main reason for the company's high capital expenditure.

One could argue that older companies with a long history typically prioritize compensation through traditional pension programs. This argument certainly has merit, and it is a very good idea to review each company's balance sheet for material pension obligations, also because they are sensitive to interest rates and stock market turbulence. Lockheed Martin (LMT) serves as a case in point in this regard, and I discussed its pension obligations in my article on the company.

Figure 2: Adjustments to conventionally obtained FCF in percent, in order to arrive at nFCF (own work, based on each company’s cashflow statements from the last three years)

Besides technology companies, Houlihan Lokey is an interesting pick because it is an investment bank with significant exposure to financial restructurings (see my recent article). Such companies are highly dependent on their partners and employees to continue to deliver financial success to their customers and ultimately to their shareholders. Therefore, I actually welcome the material amount of share-based compensation in HLI's cashflow statements. As a matter of fact, even after deducting SBCs from nOCF, Houlihan Lokey ($85 per share) is still acceptably priced at a current nFCF yield of 7.7%, or almost 9% when taking into account the company’s net cash position. If FCF were calculated in the conventional way, i.e., subtracting only capital expenditures from OCF, the result would be a seemingly much more favorable FCF return of 10.3% on a three-year average, or even 14.4% if only HLI's FCF for fiscal 2021 is considered.

General Electric (GE) is also worth mentioning because of its comparatively high relative SBC expenses of approximately 9% nOCF. However, GE continues to struggle with operational issues, so the high percentage is best understood as a result of the company's weak cashflow conversion of 6% (Figure 3). Evidently, as an industrial conglomerate, GE’s cashflow conversion should not be compared to companies like Target (TGT), Walmart (WMT), The Home Depot or Lowe’s (LOW), which exhibit similar ratios according to Figure 3. These are retailers whose business model naturally entails lower margins and therefore comparatively low cashflow conversion ratios. 3M Company (MMM) is sometimes referred to as "the new GE", and a comparison of the cashflow conversion of the two companies seems quite warranted given their similar business model. However, with an average cashflow conversion of 23%, the company is clearly more profitable than GE, and I think the flippant comparison is quite far-fetched. Industrial competitors such as LMT, Raytheon Technologies (RTX) and Otis Worldwide (OTIS, see my recent article) typically exhibit robust cashflow conversions of around 12%. In this context, the strength of low-capex franchise businesses such as McDonald's (MCD) and The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is very evident, with cashflow conversions of 37% and 30%, respectively.

Figure 3: Normalized cashflow from operations divided by sales or revenues (own work, based on each company’s cashflow statements from the last three years)

Key Takeaways

Share-based compensation is an important instrument for aligning the interests of a company's executives and employees with those of common shareholders. Younger, not-yet-cash-flow-positive companies in particular benefit from such compensation structures because they can direct a portion of their corporate expenses to the capital markets, thereby diluting existing shareholders. Regardless of the company studied, I am a strong proponent of considering not only capital expenditures but also working capital movements, recurring impairment charges, and stock-based compensation expenses when calculating free cashflow. For the thirty companies reviewed, conventionally obtained free cashflow was generally reduced by 2% to 10% due to such items. However, several companies were identified whose normalized free cashflow differed by 20% or more from the regularly calculated and frequently reported ratio. Investors should carefully consider seemingly "non-cash" charges when assessing a company's true cash generating ability and its valuation based on a discounted cashflow analysis.

Thank you very much for taking the time to read my article. In case of any questions or comments, I'm very happy to read from you in the comments section below.