After writing about Futu (FUTU), and concluding with a buy recommendation, I wanted to highlight to investors one additional Asia-based digital brokerage firm in the high reward/high risk bucket: UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR). UP Fintech has seen enormous business growth in the past few years and the company reached a valuation of more than $8 billion in early 2021. Then, the stock sold off significantly as the market feared a regulatory crackdown for China's online brokerage industry. Today, UP Fintech is down more than 88% from ATH and valued at slightly more than $500 million. Risk-seeking investors might want to speculate with the stock. I initiate with a buy/high risk recommendation and set a target price of $6.74/share.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holdings Limited, also called Tiger Brokers, is a fully digitized securities brokerage company with headquarters in Singapore and China. Like Futu -- and Robinhood (HOOD) in the US -- Tiger Brokers has strategically positioned its business to serve the emerging investor class: young and digital native. Founded in 2014, UP Fintech operates an easy-to-use and mobile-first investing platform that enables customers to trade securities in Australia, the US, Singapore and Hong Kong. In addition, the company also provides margin financing, IPO subscription, ESOP management, investor education and a platform for community discussions. Tiger Brokers listed on the US stock exchange on September 2014. Notably, UP Fintech is backed by strategic shareholders including Interactive Brokers (IBKR) and Xiaomi (OTCPK:XIACF).

Supercharged Growth

Tiger Brokers has grown at super-charged growth rates since the company's inception. As of December 2021, UP Fintech recorded 673,400 funded accounts, of which 414,700 were added in 2021. Moreover, UP Fintech increased revenues from $33.6 million in 2018 to $266.1 million in 2021, which implies a CAGR of approximately 94%.

That said, UP Fintech is somewhat smaller than FUTU, which recorded more than 1.2 million funded accounts by December 2021. But this is understandable, given that UP Fintech posts one tenth of FUTU's $6 billion market capitalization.

Regulatory Headwinds

Unfortunately, UP Fintech is also exposed to the regulatory risk in China. UP Fintech doesn't currently hold a brokerage license for China and many market participants, including famed short seller Jim Chanos, bet on significant downside for China's online brokerage firms, if the CCP decides to regulate trading services that allow Chinese citizens to invest money overseas. Jim Chanos presents the problem to the point:

... trading stocks in the People’s Republic of China on Western exchanges, it is illegal and Futu is in the business of basically getting a Chinese citizens among other citizens to trade stocks through Hong Kong or Singapore in Western markets, which is technically against the law in China. So it’s kind of a unique situation.

That said, UP Fintech has pushed to diversify away from China. In 2021, the company announced a second headquarters in Singapore. Moreover, it invested heavily to build a strong presence in Singapore and enter the market in Australia. Notably, in the fourth quarter 2021 UP Fintech added over 50 thousand accounts from outside China, which represented approximately 90% of the company's new funded accounts. Moreover, in October 2021 UP Fintech also completed the acquisition of Ocean Joy Securities, which provides the company access to a brokerage license in Hong Kong.

Financials

UP Fintech is profitable, which I feel could be easily underappreciated reflecting on such a high growth company that increased revenues over 90% year over year in 2021. In 2021, UP Fintech generated an EBITDA of $37.3 (13.6% margin) million and net income of $14.7 million (5.5% margin), or $0.15/share. Cash provided from operation was $413 million, mostly because the company recorded strong funds inflows from clients. UP Fintech ended the year 2021 with $1.7 billion of cash and cash equivalents and total debt of $149 million. That said, financial worries should not be a near-term risk for the company or its investors.

Notably, analyst consensus estimates that UP Fintech’s growth and profitability is sustainable. Consensus sees the company’s revenue growth in 2022, 2023 and 2024 at $263 million, $355 million, $480 million , which implies a 3-year CAGR of >20%. EPS are estimated $0,07, $0.19, $0.26 respectively (Source: Bloomberg Terminal).

Valuation

To value TIGR stock, I propose to use the same valuation method as for FUTU and anchor on the parallel assumptions.

That said, I have constructed a Residual Earnings framework based on the analyst consensus forecast for EPS 'till 2025, a WACC of 10.5% and a TV growth rate one percentage point above nominal GDP growth. The 10% WACC anchors on Robinhood's cost of capital and includes an approximately 100% premium to reflect the regulatory exposure to China.

Based on the above assumptions, my valuation estimates a fair share price of $6.74/share, implying a >60% upside potential based on accounting fundamentals.

Analyst consensus; author's calculation

I have also enclosed a sensitivity analysis based on varying WACC and TV growth combinations. For reference, red cells imply an overvaluation, while green cells imply an undervaluation as compared to TIGR's current valuation. And most notably, all tested scenarios imply an undervaluation.

Analyst consensus; author's calculation

Risks

Similar to Futu, I would like to highlight the same risks that may cause TIGR stock to substantially deviate from my target price:

First, UP Fintech's business activities are strongly connected to the health of the financial markets. If markets sell off significantly, trading interest and volume will likely decrease significantly and thereby slow UP Fintech's growth and financial success. In addition, UP Fintech provides margin financing to customers, and strong sell-off in stocks might expose UP Fintech to being burdened with directional security exposure and investment losses as customers can/will not meet margin calls.

Second, a significant economic slowdown in China, due to COVID lockdowns, the real estate crisis and inflation, could significantly impact Chinese citizens' willingness and ability to invest in financial assets.

Third, much of UP Fintech's share price is currently driven by investor sentiment towards risk assets, ADRs, and China equities. Thus, investors should closely monitor the market sentiment when taking buying/selling decisions for the stock.

Fourth, and most importantly, UP Fintech is exposed to significant regulatory risks. As I have mentioned in the introduction, there is a lot of uncertainty connected to the online brokerage in China, especially for services that allow citizens to invest abroad. That said, the regulatory environment in China could break or make the investment thesis as outlined in this article.

Conclusion

I like TIGR stock. And given the company's financials and growth potential, I believe the stock merits a buy recommendation. However, given the regulatory exposure to China, I add a 'high risk' label to reflect that this idea is addressed to speculators. My base-case target price is $6.74/share, implying >60% upside potential.