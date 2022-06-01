AlexSecret/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) guides for negative y/y revenue growth rates of 11% for the quarter ahead.

As a reminder, back in March, I pivoted my subscription service away from tech names to commodities. Then in April, I wrote about this pivot. Here's part 1. Here's part 2.

The reason for my move away from tech names was that the geopolitical risks that had surfaced would force Europe into a recession. I argued that this would dramatically impact tech companies.

This pivot of mine caused a lot of people a lot of frustration. In hindsight, this turned out to be an absolutely amazing call. But it caused me so much heartache that I'm unsure of whether it was actually worth it. If you are a professional investor reading this, you'll know what I mean; it's so much warmer in the crowd.

If you follow my work, you'll know that I used to be a massive cheerleader for Digital Turbine. But as you read above, I no longer hold any skin in this stock.

I believe that this allows me to objectively appraise this investment better than most.

And what I see is business that is itself pivoting. The thesis had been that Digital Turbine would mature its revenue growth rates, yet still grow at 30% CAGR. And that its bottom line would rapidly grow towards $1 billion over the next 3 to 5 years.

And now? Now, I'm not convinced that Digital Turbine has what it takes to fulfill the ambition set out at its Analyst Day in November.

I rate this investment a hold.

Revenue Growth Rates Remain Dip Lower

Digital Turbine revenue growth rates

Digital Turbine guides for Q1 2023 to decline by 11% y/y. CEO Bill Stone called out some softness in Europe and "early days here in the U.S. in terms of people trying to be a little bit more cautious overall."

For many investors, this will now turn out to have been a growth story of 2020-2021 that relied on aggressive acquisitions to grow its topline.

And while I can categorically assert that was not the case, I don't believe that new investors appraising the stock for the first time will even care. All that everyone will see is a stock that soared and then retraced lower. Details will not matter and reality will be in the eye of the beholder.

Near-Term Prospects

SingleTap was once viewed as the crown jewel for Digital Turbine. As a reminder, SingleTap is a very high ROI product for advertisers that does away with the added friction of apps having to go to the app stores to be downloaded.

For this reduced friction and ease of app installation on consumers' phones, Digital Turbine took a fee that saw this revenue line on its SingleTap business explode higher.

However, during the earnings call, Digital Turbine was decidedly coy about sharing any tangible revenues about this business line.

Also, Digital Turbine recognizes that Snap's (SNAP) guidance for the upcoming quarter was unimpressive and that has weighed on Digital Turbine's own share price.

Stone then went on to acknowledge that much of the lackluster prospects affecting the likes of Snap have little impact on Digital Turbine. Stone went further to note that Digital Turbine has been profitable for four years. That Digital Turbine has already been focused for years on profitable growth.

And this takes me to the next section, where I discuss Digital Turbine's profitability opportunities.

Profitability Profile Will Support the Share Price

Recall Digital Turbine's Analyst Day in November where Digital Turbine made investors take notice of its adjusted EBITDA growth potential:

Digital Turbine Analyst Day

Digital Turbine declared that it would grow its adjusted EBITDA line by 10x over the next 3 to 5 years. Nothing short of impressive.

Digital Turbine Q4 2022

And indeed, as you can see above, its Q4 2022 results saw its EBITDA jump by more than 4x y/y. This tells me that Digital Turbine certainly was benefitting from its strong top-line growth to deliver outsized bottom-line growth.

It further tells me that up until the geopolitical tensions disrupted the macro environment, Digital Turbine was delivering against its goals set on its Analyst Day.

The thesis was that Digital Turbine would see tremendous operating leverage, and its Q4 2022 reflects that thesis.

Furthermore, consider the following non-GAAP EBITDA margins:

Q1 2022: 18.7%

Q2 2022: 15.4%

Q3 2022: 15.2%

Q4 2022: 27.4%

Q1 2023: estimate 17.7%

It wasn't that Digital Turbine was massively expanding its EBITDA margins. What was in fact happening was that all of Digital Turbine's revenue growth was dropping to the bottom line, given its stable fixed costs.

This is exactly the sort of bullish argument you'd want to see in your asset-light ad-tech businesses.

Furthermore, keep in mind that Digital Turbine's guidance for Q1 2023 points to its EBITDA growing by 28% y/y to $51 million.

So again, from a profitability point of view, Digital Turbine is performing much better than its share price would lead you to believe.

APPS Stock Valuation - 9x EBITDA

As you know, Digital Turbine is an ad tech business with strong seasonality in the second half of the year.

We know that for Q1 2023, Digital Turbine guides for $50 million of EBITDA. We also know that Digital Turbine appears to be growing its bottom line at close to 30% CAGR, even now.

Consequently, as a rough estimate, I believe that Digital Turbine could report $270 million of EBITDA in fiscal 2023.

This would put the stock priced at 9x EBITDA.

While I have absolutely no idea about the sustainability of Digital Turbine's EBITDA prospects, and clearly management doesn't have much clue either, if we are honest, nevertheless, I do believe that if Digital Turbine does grow its EBITDA this year to around $270 million, paying 9x EBITDA seems very reasonable.

The Bottom Line

Digital Turbine is yet another mid-cap business that is down 70% from its highs. And in hindsight, we can all declare that it was "easy" to see that Digital Turbine back in 2021 was overvalued.

But fundamentally, the business is sound and its bottom line profitability continues moving in the right direction.

Surely paying 9x EBITDA means that there's a lot of pessimism already priced into the stock?

That being said, for now, Digital Turbine's ability to navigate this new macro environment of higher interest rates, inflationary pressures, and supply chain disruptions is proving to be slightly too onerous on the business and hampering its ability to grow its revenues.

Personally, I can't argue for a senseless buy-the-dip approach here when I can see so many businesses around priced at less than 10x free cash flow. Whatever you decide, good luck and happy investing.