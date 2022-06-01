JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In our recent articles, we have indicated that accelerating cost-push inflation in the U.S. and still unresolved logistics problems within the country would hit holding companies' profit in 1Q2022. Investors can already see this in the reports, for instance, released by Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW).

This sector used to be a safe haven for investors, but now it is hit by real inflation storm, which inevitably erodes net profits. The LFL-sales dynamics (usually made up of the average check and transactions growth rate) is also under serious threat, as the growth of traffic to the stores has slowed down. In this regard, we have decided to figure out how soon we shall expect the recovery of net profit margin and LFL-sales.

In the sphere of rising inflation costs, we believe that companies with effective cost control management and strong price-power will benefit in rising inflation pressure. The best choice is Lowe's Companies (better to buy it after some correction). According to recent financial statement, Lowe's showed strong net income margin and a slow rise of operating expenses.

Companies report shrinking net profit margins causing shock to investors

Retailers of food commodities have begun to report lower net profit margins than analysts expected. For example, Walmart reported 25% y/y drop in net income and margin to 1.5% compared to the same quarter in 2021 of 2%. Target reported 52% y/y drop in net income and margin to 4% compared to the same quarter in 2021 of 9%. The market reacted strongly to the reports, ending the week on a negative note.

Source: Trading View

But why did margins fall? As we expected, rising labor and material costs as well as still-disrupted supply chains primarily hit retailers of essential commodities due to high freight and labor exposures.

We believe the effect of inflation pressure on margins will continue until the end of 2022 due to:

Ongoing challenging labor market situation in the U.S.

Companies will also compete for new employees by offering high salaries and bonuses. For example, the ratio of unemployed to open job positions is about 0.5x, which is a record low. In other words, there are now two open positions for every unemployed person, whereas since 2015 on average there has been parity.

Source: U.S. BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS

Ongoing crisis in logistics

According to FactSet, the number of companies in the S&P index indicating that logistics problems will have direct impact on their future financial results remains at an all-time high level.

Source: FactSet

Assuming that the companies in the S&P 500 Index represent a sample of the general population of all U.S. industries, over 70% of industries are now experiencing problems with supplies. The correlation of economic activities means that slowdown in production at the starting point due to shortage of materials or primary products leads to inevitable shortage or increase in the cost of the final product at the end point.

Source: FactSet

The fact that costs on logistics will continue to erode companies' net profits is evidenced by the Сass Information Index data. Transportation costs hit a record high in April with annual expenses increasing by about 30%.

Source: CASS

LFL slowdown will have a downward effect on business

Companies are showing declines in LFL sales primarily due to last year's high base.

Source: Data from financial statements

However, we do not expect the average ticket growth to support LFL sales increase in the near term, as traffic to stores will decline due to expensive fuel.

Behind the rising cost of oil amid the crisis in Eastern Europe, U.S. diesel and gasoline prices continue to renew their highs. Thus, according to the EIA, the average cost of all fuel (all types of gasoline as well as diesel) reached multi-year high of $4.21 per gallon.

Source: EIA

The higher cost of fuel is hurting consumers' pockets, making them less likely to use their own transportation. For example, according to Our World in Data, after a dip in household mobility in January due to the Omicron outbreak, high fuel prices are hampering the growth of household purchasing mobility.

Source: Our World in Data

Valuation

Given the pressure on net profit margins, we believe that those retailers who can painlessly pass on the rising logistics cost and wages to the end consumer will be the winners. Such an example is Lowe's. The company managed to keep its net profit margin at 10% at the end of the first quarter due to the strong price power of the business. Moreover, the recovery of LFL sales to 4% y/y in 2023 along with the normalization of traffic will positively affect the stock price dynamics.

Source: company 10-Q

We believe that the company's target price for the next 12 months is $249 per share, which implies upside of 35%. Rating - HOLD (we want to buy LOW with 40% upside).

Value growth factors

Efficient management of operating costs, distinguishing the company from all retailers;

Strong U.S. real estate market, which will support demand for Lowe's products;

Recovery of LFL sales to average 4% y/y by early 2023.

Risks

Greater slowdown in LFL sales;

Failure to resolve the U.S. logistics crisis;

Decline of the domestic real estate market.

Source: Invest Heroes estimates

Conclusion

We believe that retailer margins will continue to be under high pressure due to labor market strains in the U.S., as well as record-high domestic logistics costs. The once "safe haven" companies may no longer be a defensive asset in times of inflation turbulence. As a result, we recommend keeping an eye only on companies with highly effective cost management.