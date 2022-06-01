Huseyin Aldemir/iStock Editorial via Getty Images Frontline logo (Frontline)

Investment thesis

In my last article on Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) dated 5 February 2022, in the title, I asked the question “How Long Will The Pain Last?”

Judging from the 26% rise in share price over the last 3 months – the first reaction to the question would be to answer “not very long”

However, we owe it to ourselves to analyze why the share price has gone up so much in such a short time.

FRO has just produced its Q1 results, so let us look at this first.

1st Quarter 2022 Financial results

Profit & Loss

FRO reported a net income of $31.1 million according to GAAP, which was an EPS of S0.15

Here is how that stacks up against earlier EPS

The negative trend of last year seems to be broken.

I did show my readers in February that the spot market over the last few months had not been kind to shipowners as it had not been sufficient to break even. That is why FRO lost money last year to the tune of $ 11.1 million. To illustrate the rapidly changing fortunes, this was in stark contrast to the $413 million profit in 2020. As I often say, this business tends to be either “feast or famine” with little in between.

And herein lies some of the problems I have with this sector. It’s great if you are an excellent trader that can foresee what happens in the next 12 months, but not so good if you are not.

Let us look at how well FRO has done over the last few months. There is always a possibility that one owner can outperform the market and their peers with clever chartering tactics.

Here is how the general spot market has performed in the segments of the tanker business FRO operates in.

Suezmax ships benefitted the most as they are popular vessels for the crude trade often used by Russian exporters.

You might remember my optimistic long-term view for the Long-Range tankers that can trade both dirty cargoes such as crude oil and also refined products, referred to as clean cargoes. These have seen good rates as refinery margins improved and longer voyages were required.

The actual earnings for FRO were not particularly good in Q1.

Nevertheless, there are very positive signs from FRO for the earnings coming through in this present quarter.

If you believe is some form of reversal to mean over the long term, you can take some comfort in the fact that the average general market earnings over the last 21 years for their kind of vessels were pretty good with earnings of $42,700 for VLCCs, $33,900 for Suezmaxes, and $26,200 for LR2/Aframaxes.

It is safe to assume that EPS in Q2 will be higher than what we saw in Q1.

Balance sheet

My main concern with any company that shipping magnate John Fredriksen controls is their balance sheet. Companies, generally speaking, do not get into financial trouble if they have a strong balance sheet with little debt. He has had some bankruptcies, such as SDRL, and some near misses, like FRO.

Even though the market does seem to be improving, it is wise to always monitor how good their balance sheet is to get an idea of how well they are prepared for a potentially lower charter rate environment.

Their short-term debt including the current portion of long-term debt has gone up whilst the long-term portion has come down.

The cash position as of the end of Q1 was $111.2 million, plus the value of marketable securities and credit facilities.

After posting their Q1 results, they have subsequently refinanced one existing term loan facility with total balloon payments of $91.2 million which is due in Q1 next year. They managed to negotiate quite a competitive pricing having to pay just SOFR plus a margin of 180 basis points. This is actually lower than what they had been paying, which is remarkable in a rising interest rate environment and should be a testament to how banks view their financial position.

What this means is that they will reduce the cost of borrowing going forward.

They also plan to refinance two further existing term loan facilities with total balloon payments of $267.1 million also due Q1 next year.

The balance sheet is improving.

A potential merger of FRO and Euronav

According to an article in Norwegian business newspaper Dagens Naeringsliv on 5th May 2022, Euronav (EURN) reached out to its Belgian main owner CMB in the drama which has developed around FRO proposed merger.

The conflict started when CMB’s heir Alexander Savery indicated that he was against the deal. CMB stood firmly against the board of EURN, which, like the board of FRO, had approved the transaction.

CMB's plan was to merge their own companies CMB, Tech, and EURN into one unit. They want the settlement in Euronav shares, which the board emphasized would be dilutive for EURN's shareholders. The company then wanted to sell the tanker fleet and spend the money on developing the remaining business in a greener direction. It was EURN's board's view that such development would undermine EURN intention of remaining within its field of competence and remain a dividend paying company, as opposed to becoming a company that needs to make large new investments into green energy.

EURN's board said that:

This phasing out of their existing business will be contrary to the expectations of their other current shareholders

At their latest general meeting which took place on the 19th of May, the majority of the shareholders voted for the proposed merger with FRO.

John Fredriksen’s management company Seatankers have also acquired at least 16.6 percent of International Seaways (INSW)

I would not be surprised if this eventually also gets gobbled up by FRO. Further consolidation should be good for the industry.

Conclusion

I did not think it was a good idea to buy FRO back in February, as I concluded that the risk/reward was not enticing enough for me.

Judging purely from the big jump in share price, the rewards have been good for those that bought FRO at around the $6 level it was then. Hence, it probably should have deserved a “Buy” call.

In my defense, the world did look a lot different before the 25th of February when Russia invaded Ukraine.

That was then and now is now.

I do think that the fundamentals are improving and that is the reason why the share price has gone up so much. It is in anticipation of better days to come.

With longer sea voyages expected as a result of changes in trade patterns with Russia having to export more to Asia, which is further away, and Europe taking more oil from the Middle East and the U.S., we should see further tightening in the market.

I upgrade FRO to buy.