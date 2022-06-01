IBM: Time To Put Dividend Safety Debate To Bed

David Ramos/Getty Images News

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) demonstrated resilience during the market selloff, reported topline growth of 11% (constant currency), and raised 2022 revenue guidance earlier this month. It is easy to draw a causal effect between the first and the latter, postulating a successful turnaround plan.

In my view, IBM's ticker performance mostly mirrors external market trends instead of a fundamental change in its market position, the root cause of its abysmal performance over the years. The Fed-induced market selloff wasn't broad but targeted correction of growth-oriented high-valued stocks. As a high-dividend-paying stock with relatively low price multiples, IBM outperformed market indexes heavily weighted by overvalued tech stocks.

Two-thirds of IBM's reported 7.6% revenue growth (11% constant currency) is attributed to its recently spun-off Kyndryl (KD) segment, as opposed to broader market product acceptance. Excluding KD sales, revenue growth was less than inflation.

The new management seems reluctant to cut dividends or even lose the dividend-aristocrat status. At this point, however, IBM's dividend increase is more of a PR stunt than a reflection of improving financial conditions. The 1 cent per share dividend increase is the minimum increment transfer agents can process due to limits on distributing fractions of a cent. This 1 cent happens to translate to 0.6% growth, the lowest rate in its 23 years annual dividend growth record.

Finally, IBM's YoY revenue growth in Q1 doesn't point to an improved ability to pay a dividend. The press release adjusts the previous year's revenue to reflect the KD spinoff. However, in absolute terms, revenue declined 20% from $17.7 billion in Q1 2021 to $14.2 billion in Q1 2022. In my view, this decline is more reflective of dividend safety trends than the adjusted growth figures.

Because of how financial data vendors distribute earnings results, most providers, including Seeking Alpha's "SA" data vendors, changed last year's earnings to align the reporting with IBM's recent press release and SEC filings. This is why you'll see different Q1 2021 results on different sites. SA's updated revenue allows for better apples-to-apples comparison on revenue trends but is less helpful when considering overall profitability against IBM's decision to increase dividends.

IBM Q1 2021 Revenue. Graph created by the author (Seeking Alpha, Yahoo Finance) Q1 2022 Report (SEC) Q1 2021 Report (SEC)

Revenue Trends

IBM reported 11% (constant currency) growth in the first quarter after the spinoff of legacy businesses. Is IBM now better positioned to capture digital transformation trends? I don't think so. More than half of IBM's growth is attributed to its affiliate KD, a struggling business trying to find its way as a new publicly-traded company, apparently by upgrading its IBM-branded assets.

Unlike its peers, IBM doesn't break down organic and inorganic growth. What we know is that it purchased three businesses in Q1 for a hefty $800 million, on top of 15 acquisitions last year for a total price of $3.8 billion. Between sales to KD and inorganic growth, I can't see signs of revenue momentum in the 11% (constant currency) growth figure.

IBM attracts enough talent to protect it from smaller peers, but it doesn't get the first pick from the labor market, which is largely reserved for the likes of Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Alphabet (GOOG). All is not lost because IBM still captures the engineers who leave AAPL, GOOG, and MSFT, including interns it couldn't board directly after graduation. Nonetheless, on average, as shown in the graph below, IBM employees generate less revenue and earn less income than their peers.

Strategically, IBM's strengths lie in its Hybrid Cloud solutions and, to a lesser extent, its AI software under the Watson brand. Management coins the term "Chapter 1" cloud applications to refer to current digital transformation applications, including Customer Relationship Management "CRM," Enterprise Resource Management "ERM" and other platforms currently making its peers rich. IBM focuses on what it calls "Chapter 2" Hybrid Cloud middleware stack platforms designed for seamless software development and deployment across different public clouds, including Microsoft Azure, Amazon's (AMZN) AWS, and Alphabet's Google Cloud and many others.

To IBM's credit, the Red Hat acquisition in 2019 brought a solid ecosystem of third-party developers to its Hybrid Cloud strategy, creating a concrete competitive moat and earning it a leading position in this niche market. Whether this is enough to compensate for its disadvantaged position in non-Hybrid cloud offerings, which represent 63% of software sales, is debatable.

IBM mainframe hardware sales declined slightly (2.5% constant currency) last quarter, losing some ground to Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Dell (DELL), whose mainframe business grew 1.8% and 4%, respectively. The variation is too small to conclude a fundamental competitive disadvantage. Management also gave optimistic Q2 guidance for the Hardware segment earlier this month. Nonetheless, for the sake of due diligence, and given the size of this segment (23% of total revenue), it would be wise to keep an eye on its performance in the coming quarters. This is also a chance to monitor the market's response to the new z16 server.

Financial Position And Dividend Safety

Restructuring, divestments, and reorganization brought uncertainty and accounting complexity to IBM, increasing the risk of wrong assessment. The good news is the worst is behind us now. KD was the largest pending spinoff and is now complete. What is left is the divestment of Watson Health to Francisco Partners, which management expects to close in the second half of 2022.

Last quarter, IBM paid $1,475 million in dividends, more than double its net income, which stood at $662 million (excluding Watson earnings). Operating cash flow reduces the urgency of cutting dividends, but I don't see the balance working out in the long run. Eventually, equipment depreciation, IP license amortization, and management stock compensation turn into cash expenses or equity dilution. For this reason, IBM must balance its dividend with net income or at least bring the two accounts closer while maintaining growth.

The interest coverage ratio (EBIT/Interest Expense) stands at 3x, which is adequate, but not as strong as one would hope, especially given IBM's revenue cyclicality. The good news is that most of IBM's debt is tied to fixed interest rates, and, except for a couple of sizable debt maturities in 2022 and 2024, most of IBM's notes mature after 2025. This lessens, or at least postpones the damage of rising interest rates for a significant portion of its borrowing, buying it more time as it continues with its reorganization efforts.

IBM Debt Schedule (IBM. Chart created by the author)

Summary

IBM has a competitive advantage in a handful of markets, namely the Hybrid Cloud, which represents 37% of software revenue. However, overall, it plays more of a defensive role than a market leader, competing on price against larger firms and brand recognition against smaller businesses.

Management's decision to increase dividends doesn't mirror an improvement in the underlying business or alignment with headline revenue growth as much as it is a PR decision to maintain the dividend aristocrat status.