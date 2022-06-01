3 Reasons Why Retirees Should Avoid VYM

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Index investing is easy and has become exceedingly popular in recent years. During periods of economic booms with historically low interest rates, solid economic growth, rapid technological innovation, accelerating globalization, and rapidly declining investment management fees, the average retail investor has never had it so good.

The need to understand macroeconomics, microeconomics, business fundamentals, accounting, valuation, or anything else remotely related to investing has become moot. All one had to do is have the discipline to spend less than they earned and put the difference into a low-cost index fund like the S&P 500 (SPY)(VOO) and watch their wealth compound at astonishingly impressive rates.

Given that the S&P 500 has now appreciated to levels where the dividend yield has become miniscule and bonds are hardly yielding anything either, investors nearing or in retirement who want to generate more passive income while still enjoying the total return potential offered by stocks often switch to dividend focused low-cost index funds like the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) to increase their portfolio's yield without having to do anything else.

This totally passive, nearly free, and remarkably successful approach to growing one's wealth has lulled many investors into a false sense of security. As long as times were good and the market continued moving higher, investors had nothing to worry about and could prosper despite their ignorance of all things investing related.

Today, however, we believe that this approach will be considerably less effective than a strategic value-based approach to building one's own retirement portfolio of high yielding stocks for the following reasons:

#1. Inflation Is Too High

Retirees invest in "high yield" ETFs like VYM because they need greater income to fund their retirements while also looking to generate principal appreciation from at least some of their savings. This makes perfect sense, and we acknowledge that funds like VYM have served this purpose well over past years.

Over the past decade, VYM has generated a CAGR of 8.6% (229.1% total return) with relatively low Beta, an approach that easily funds a retiree's 4% rule while also enabling them to sleep well at night.

Data by YCharts

Even better is the fact that over that span, VYM's dividend yield often exceeded 3%, so investors who opportunistically bought whenever the price hit that level and then sold shares in the fund whenever the yield dipped below 3% only had to eat into less than 1% of their shares every year to fund living expenses under the 4% rule.

Data by YCharts

Moving forward, however, inflation has reached levels that more than double the 4% rule, rendering it useless as a retirement planning tool for the foreseeable future. Furthermore, legendary investors like Ray Dalio are now saying that equities are even trashier than cash, making investing in broadly diversified index funds like VYM a riskier proposition for retirees than ever before.

To fund one's retirement lifestyle, investors are going to need a lot more than what they previously expected. Meanwhile, the stability of the stock market is much less of a sure thing than it seemed even a year ago. As a result, building a larger stable income stream that can roughly keep pace with inflation is becoming increasingly valuable for retirees rather than a plan that depends on stock price appreciation at a steadily high clip for years to come.

#2. A Recession Is Coming

In addition to the fact that inflation is too high, it is very likely that a recession is coming. For example, the top economist at Moody's just announced that there is a 33% chance of recession this year and a 50% chance of recession within two years:

I would put the odds of a recession beginning in the next 12 months at about 1 in 3, and probably close to even odds over the next couple of years.

Even the Federal Reserve admits that its efforts to fight off inflation will render a "soft landing" difficult while legendary economist Larry Summers of Harvard University and a former U.S. Treasury Secretary said recently:

Recession in the next couple of years is clearly more likely than not. We have never had a moment in the United States when inflation was above 4 [percent] and unemployment was below 4 [percent] and we didn't have a recession within the next two years.

With so much consensus increasingly backing the idea of an impending recession, investors need to position their portfolios accordingly. The good old days of easy money and reliable prosperity are over. Retail investor retirees on a 4% rule budget can no longer blindly pour money into an index fund and expect it to be sufficient to meet their needs. Between inflation and the adverse impact of a recession on many of the positions in a widely diversified index fund, these retirees will likely find themselves having to liquidate far more than 4% of their holdings per year for the foreseeable future if they stick with funds like VYM.

#3. The Average Stock Valuation Is Too Rich

Last, but not least, budget conscious retirees will very likely get underwhelming returns from their investment in VYM in the near term. In addition to the unsatisfying sub-3% dividend yield and the hit to underlying fundamentals from the impending recession, the lofty valuations which current buyers of VYM are paying will further exacerbate the problem.

A variety of metrics illustrate this issue. Two that specifically show how overvalued the stock market is today are the price to earnings ratio and market cap to GDP ratio:

Data by YCharts

As the chart above illustrates, both the average price to earnings ratio and market cap to GDP ratio have expanded substantially over the past decade. While this would make sense if the economic skies ahead were blue and sunny and interest rates were likely going to remain in the cellar for the foreseeable future, the exact opposite appears increasingly likely to transpire. As a result, investors who are blindly buying large swaths of the stock market today should realize that they are very likely overpaying for stocks.

Investor Takeaway

VYM has been a very attractive instrument over the past decade for enabling low-information retirees looking to budget according to the 4% rule or something similar. It has charged them remarkably low fees (with a mere 0.06% expense ratio), while generating attractive 8.6% annualized returns along with a ~3% dividend yield and relatively low beta. This means that retail retirees have had to sell very few of their shares to fund their target retirement lifestyle, and sleep well at night while spending little to no time fretting about or managing their money. Not even the COVID-19 flash crash of early to mid-2020 should have shook them up too much since it was of such a short duration and the ~3% dividend yield meant they only had to sell a small number of shares - if any - to fund expenses during that brief period of time.

However, with inflation soaring, the economy is increasingly likely headed for recession, and overall stock market valuations looking very expensive, there are fewer and fewer good reasons for investing in VYM and it honestly looks like an untenable bet in the current environment if you are planning on retiring on any plan closely resembling the 4% rule.

Instead, we believe investors should invest in a hand-picked diversified basket of recession resistant, investment grade securities that offer mid to high single digit income yields plus mid to high single digit expected annualized growth rates. While it might seem surreal that such bargains still exist in the current market, we can assure you they do since our Core Portfolio is full of them. Three to consider to get you started are STORE Capital (STOR), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY).