icenando/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The retailer Games Workshop (OTCPK:GMWKF) has what I regard as an attractive business moat in its business. A falling share price has brought the valuation to a point where I see value.

Games Workshop has an Attractive Moat

The company is a leading retailer and wholesaler both online and digitally of gaming equipment such as figures and boxed games. These cover a number of different fantasy games and especially its own Warhammer and Warhammer 40,000 franchises.

Players in these games who stick with them (or abandon them for a while when they discover girls but then rediscover them when the girls turn out to offer less excitement if not less drama) are typical hobbyists: they spend on the hobby, buying new and replacing old accessories and often moving onto more expensive price points as they grow older. That is an excellent model for profitability for Games Workshop. Its advantage comes not only from a market leading position, but also proprietary fantasy franchises. That makes it an attractive business from an investor's perspective, as far as I am concerned. The company has embraced the digital world and if anything I think it offers fantasy gamers a host of new opportunities, so I expect the attractiveness of this business model to remain for decades to come.

For an alternative view with a more downbeat perspective on the future for Games Workshop, I recommend reading Patrick Doyle's February piece A Nerd's Review Of Games Workshop: It's Not Pretty.

Business Outlook Remains Strong

The company's most recent trading statement said that trading was in line with expectations.

The company has had a strong run in recent years, consistently improving both revenues and earnings. Thanks to its business model I think this can continue, as it builds on the strength of its franchises especially Warhammer.

Author

One thing I like about the stock is that I think a recession would have limited negative downside for it and may actually boost sales, if customers cut discretionary spending on outside entertainment and so spend more money on filling their leisure hours at home and online.

Dividend Is Decent

Games Workshop has a policy of paying out excess cash as dividends, which makes its dividends seem rather ad hoc. Over the past four years, it has paid either four or five dividends per year and the annual payout has varied between £1.20 (2018) and £2.35 (2021 and again in 2022).

Currently it yields 3.2%. However, given the somewhat erratic approach to dividends I would not necessarily take that as a good indication of prospective yield. What I would say is that the company is committed to paying dividends and is good at returning excess cash to shareholders via them, so if the business performs well then I would expect meaty dividends.

Valuation

The Games Workshop share price has fallen 40% over the past year and I see the current price as an attractive entry point.

It is now back to near the level around which it entered the pandemic. But I see the firm as a long-term growth story, not one that got a pandemic bump in business it will lose again in future. Earnings per share did surge last year which accounts for the current P/E ratio of 19. Using the previous three years' EPS of around £2 each time, the P/E ratio would be in the mid thirties.

author

If earnings continue to grow, the valuation looks attractive to me. If they revert to pre-pandemic levels, it does not. If they go back to where they were before 2018, it looks highly overpriced still after the share price fall. So, which is most likely?

Basic earnings per share for the first half this year were only 4% lower than last year. Third quarter trading was in line with expectations. Moreover, the small decline in the first half reflected currency conversion. But for that, both revenue and operating profit showed year-on-year growth.

In other words, it seems as if 2022 should come in fairly close to 2021. I think that reflects the fact that the business has step changed for the better over the past five years, which I think is here to stay.