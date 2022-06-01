JamesBrey/E+ via Getty Images

One of the more intriguing REITs on the market today is a company called Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS). With a focus on what management calls lifestyle-oriented properties, the business represents a different kind of asset compared to what many REIT investors might be accustomed to. With a large nationwide network of properties spanning 35 states, as well as British Columbia in Canada, and an attractive record for growing both its top and bottom lines, this is truly a high-quality operator. However, like many quality firms, Equity LifeStyle Properties demands a rather lofty price in order for investors to participate in its upside. For some investors, particularly those focused on the very long haul, this premium might be worth it. But for most investors, it might be best to sit on the sidelines until the picture changes for the better.

A unique operator

As I mentioned already, Equity LifeStyle Properties is defined by its management team as an owner of lifestyle-oriented properties. To be more specific, the company basically owns land that it leases to customers for the purpose of placing a manufactured home, cottage, RV, and/or boat on, whether it's for a short-term purpose or for an extended time frame. In addition to leasing individual developed areas, which management calls ‘sites’, it also allows customers to enter into right-to-use contracts. Management calls these ‘membership subscriptions’, and they basically entitle the user in question to use the property for a limited timeframe.

As of the end of its latest quarter, the company owned or had an ownership interest in a portfolio that includes 446 properties with a combined 169,984 sites on them. Of these sites, more than 110 have lake, river, or ocean frontage, while over 120 are located within 10 miles of the coastal US. Of the particular sites, around 73,400 are dedicated to manufactured houses. A further 34,000 are used for RVs, while 6,900 are classified as marina slips. The rest are split between the aforementioned membership subscriptions and across various joint ventures the company has. By nature, these are properties largely favored by those in or near retirement. However, the company also has sites that are more to the liking of those vacationing to specific destinations or staying in or near certain urban areas of the country.

Over the past few years, the management team at Equity LifeStyle Properties has done a solid job growing the company's top line. Revenue expanded in each of the past five years, climbing from $925.3 million in 2017 to $1.27 billion last year. That translates to an annualized increase of 8.3%. During this timeframe, one driver of this increase was a rise in the number of sites the company has. For instance, consider the number dedicated to manufactured homes. Back in 2017, this was 71,064. By the end of 2021, the number had grown to 73,232. Occupancy has also risen modestly, climbing from 94.1% to 94.9%.

On top of this, the company has also benefited from an increase in the average monthly base rental income per site that it is able to collect. Back in 2017, for instance, this number was $610. By the end of 2021, it had grown to $724. Of course, this is a multi-faceted business. There were other contributors to its increase in sales over the past few years. Examples include a rise in membership subscriptions, higher upgrade revenues, and more. The company has also engaged in the sale of particular homes as well. And this revenue can vary significantly from year to year. Last year, for instance, Equity LifeStyle Properties sold 1,163 new homes, Generating $94.2 million. That compares to the 644 new homes sold for just $40.4 million in 2020. Used home sales did decrease, falling from 546 to 432. But this dropped revenue by less than $1 million year-over-year. Meanwhile, brokered home resales jumped by 26.7% from 580 to 735, adding $7.3 million to the company's top line.

As revenue has risen, so too has profitability. Operating cash flow increased in each of the past five years, climbing from $378 million to $595.1 million. Normalized FFO, or funds from operations, followed a similar trajectory, rising from $335.9 million to $489 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company also improved, jumping from $437.9 million to $593.9 million over the same five-year window.

For the current fiscal year, financial performance looks set to continue. Management has not given a specific number on what revenue might look like. But they do expect it to rise nicely. For instance, property operating revenue growth is supposed to be between 5.5% and 6.5% year-over-year. What the company has offered, however, has been attractive guidance covering the company's normalized FFO. On a per-share basis, this should be between $2.68 and $2.78. At the midpoint, that would imply normalized FFO of $507.8 million. If other profitability metrics rise at a similar rate, then operating cash flow should be around $618 million, while EBITDA should be around $616.7 million. So far, the company is off to a pretty good start. Revenue of $360.2 million in the first quarter of the year beat out the $303.6 million reported the same time one year earlier. This came as the number of sites the company has increased by 0.6% and as the monthly base rental income, on average, rose from $717 last year to $753 this year. Operating cash flow has risen from $173.3 million to $177.3 million. Normalized FFO has grown from $122.6 million to $141.4 million, while EBITDA has risen from $147.9 million to $168.4 million.

Taking this data, we can effectively price the company. Using our 2021 results, we can see that the firm is trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 25.4. The price to normalized FFO multiple is even higher at 30.9, while the EV to EBITDA multiple is 30.8. The company does look a bit cheaper on a forward basis, but only barely. Using our 2022 estimates, these multiples decrease to 24.4, 29.8, and 29.7, respectively. To put the pricing of the company into perspective, I decided to compare the firm to five similar companies. On a price to operating cash flow basis, these companies ranged from a low of 18.4 to a high of 25.4. Using our 2021 results, Equity LifeStyle Properties is tied as being the most expensive. If we use the EV to EBITDA approach, the multiples range from a low of 20 to a high of 24.5. Equity LifeStyle Properties is the most expensive of the group in this case.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Equity LifeStyle Properties 25.4 30.8 American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) 21.1 24.5 Camden Property Trust (CPT) 24.8 20.0 UDR (UDR) 21.3 23.2 Essex Property Trust (ESS) 18.4 21.4 Sun Communities (SUI) 25.4 23.8

Takeaway

Right now, Equity LifeStyle Properties is doing a fantastic job from a fundamental perspective. I have no doubt that the company will continue to do well for itself and its shareholders moving forward. It is a high-quality operator that deserves to trade at some premium. Both relative to peers and on an absolute basis, I just cannot get behind the stock. Shares look too expensive in my opinion to make any reasonable sense for all but the most patient, risk-averse investors. So until the trading multiples for the company come down, I cannot help but rate the firm a ‘hold’ at this time.