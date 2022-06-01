Wall Street Breakfast: QE To QT

QE to QT

The beginning of so-called quantitative tightening commences today as the Fed lets bonds mature off its $9T balance sheet without replacement. It's a big step for a central bank that conducted unprecedented bond purchases from March 2020 to March 2022, which were intended to blunt the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The pullback comes at a time when the Treasury market is already grappling with periods of volatility and low liquidity, and there are many unanswered questions about the effects of the new policy regime.



Snapshot: Yields should technically move higher in response to QT, while the curve should steepen, due to a tightening of financial conditions and money supply. However, the direction of yields is also highly dependent on other economic factors, like expectations of Fed interest rate hikes, the U.S. economic outlook or greater regulatory constraints. Others feel that any outsized impacts will rather show up in money markets or financial market plumbing, or that effects on liquidity are at least a few quarters away.



"It's going to be very gradual... It's just too soon to know what if anything the impact is going to be from QT," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale. "I don’t think we know the impacts of QT just yet, especially since we haven't done this slimming down of the balance sheet much in history," added Dan Eye, chief investment officer at Fort Pitt Capital Group. "But it's a safe bet to say that it pulls liquidity out of the market, and it's reasonable to think that as liquidity is pulled out, it affects multiples in valuations to some degree."



Go deeper: The latest central bank story comes as the U.S. grapples with persistent red-hot inflation, which triggered a rare meeting between President Biden and Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who previously served as Fed Chair under the Obama administration, was also at the gathering, but later admitted that she "was wrong about the path inflation would take" and that it wouldn't pose a long-term problem. "There have been unanticipated and large shocks to the economy that have boosted energy and food prices, and supply bottlenecks that have affected our economy badly," Yellen told CNN's Wolf Blitzer. "At the time I didn't fully understand, but we recognize that now." (7 comments)

Lockdown ends

Some celebration rang out in Shanghai this morning as the city of 25M people ended a more than two-month lockdown that was originally supposed to last nine days. The draconian measures have tested the resolve of China's zero-COVID policy, which seeks to eliminate outbreaks as soon as they occur at just about any cost. China remains one of the only countries in the world to still employ such a strategy, which Communist Party leader Xi Jinping has said is needed to save lives and protect the healthcare system.



Fine print: Hundreds of thousands still remained locked in their homes and Shanghai residents are fearful that restrictions can return. While steps are being taken towards a reopening, things are still far from normal with checkpoints and quarantine centers blanketing the commercial hub. Shops are not operating at full capacity, indoor dining is not allowed, theaters and gyms remain closed and most children are still attending school online.



Meanwhile, Shanghai residents will have to obtain a negative COVID test every 72 hours to take public transport and enter public venues (strict quarantine is in store for anyone testing positive and their close contacts). Any resident traveling to another city in China also faces quarantine of between 7-14 days on their return. Doubling down on a mass testing strategy, tens of thousands of testing booths are additionally being set up across China's largest cities, while "permanent" coronavirus hospitals are being established for the future.



Economic angle: Business activity and manufacturing in China somewhat recovered in May, but many analysts expect the economy to contract in the second quarter. The domestic recovery for the world's second largest economy is set to be a grinding process, which will be highly dependent on future COVID developments and the resumption of local consumption. "The sluggish credit demand points to worsening expectations among market entities and slowing business expansion," added Xing Zhaopeng, senior China strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group. (2 comments)

World's #1 CRM

Some earnings optimism was seen overnight as shares of Salesforce (CRM) soared nearly 9% in extended trading following a set of impressive Q1 results. It's a big vote of confidence for the beaten-down tech sector, which has stumbled for much of the year and saw the Nasdaq enter a bear market. The figures also eased some concerns about demand for business software and overall investment in digital technology in the post-pandemic era.



By the numbers: Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.98 versus the $0.94 per share forecast by analysts. Revenues soared 24% to $7.4B, up from $5.96B in the year-ago quarter and $30M above consensus estimates. "We see strong demand across our clouds and industry," co-CEO Bret Taylor declared. "Our products are more relevant than ever. The digital transformation trends that accelerated during the pandemic are moving full steam ahead."



Saying that the last few months have been a "whirlwind" of business and activity, founder Marc Benioff also touted the business-software company's resilience on a post-earnings call. Salesforce is "carefully watching the economic data" and that hasn't seen "any greater impact" from the worldwide economic situation that continues to deal with supply chain issues, COVID-related shutdowns in parts of China, the war between Russia and Ukraine and rising inflation in the U.S. "Salesforce has been through all kinds of crises. We continue to weather this storm."



Outlook: One thing that is having an effect on Salesforce is currency exchange rates that have strengthened the U.S. dollar. "The dollar might have even had a stronger quarter than we did," Benioff added after the results. As such, Salesforce is trimming its full-year revenue forecast to a range of $31.7B-$31.8B, from an earlier estimate of $32B-$32.1B. However, traders remained focused on the new profit guidance, which sees 2022 EPS of $4.74-$4.76, up from the $4.62-$4.64 range given last quarter. (25 comments)

Censorship law

In a narrow 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court has blocked a controversial Texas law that would have stopped social media platforms from most content moderation. Texas had argued that limiting the platforms' ability to moderate content was necessary to protect free speech and prevent the silencing of conservative voices. The legislation would have applied to platforms with more than 50M monthly active users and was centered around discrimination or censoring accounts based on "viewpoint."



The arguments: “Once these businesses became ‘dominant digital platforms,’ they began to deny access to their services based on their customers’ viewpoints,” contended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. On the other side, attorneys for technology groups representing the companies had argued that the Supreme Court has "repeatedly recognized that private entities have the right under the First Amendment to determine whether and how to disseminate speech."



The law, called HB20, would have fundamentally changed the operations at the biggest social media platforms, including Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), with ripple effects likely for Snap (SNAP) and Pinterest (PINS).



Outlook: Similar battles are also making their way through the courts, including a law in Florida that has been put on hold during litigation. Also don't forget about the constant gripes over Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which provides a liability shield for social media companies. The cases of online speech, along with instances of state regulation, are sure to keep the Supreme Court busy in the coming months and years ahead. (147 comments)