Wolterk/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) reported a lackluster FQ1 earnings card that many investors of retail stocks should be familiar with now. The consumer staples bellwether saw discretionary spending impacted as the surging inflation rates hurt its value-conscious consumer base. Coupled with rising inventory costs and a shift to a less profitable mix, Walmart's results couldn't justify its pre-earnings premium valuation.

The massive battering in WMT stock brought it back to the lows it last visited in June 2020. Therefore, the washout digested the gains that took it close to two years to accumulate.

Despite that, the stock is not undervalued. Therefore, the pummeling was justified to help reset expectations in WMT stock. Our price action analysis suggests a near-term bottom. But, we believe the momentum has swung decisively, given its double top bull trap in April. As a result, the writing was already on the wall based on its price action.

As a result, we revise our rating from Buy to Hold. While WMT valuation has improved, we don't think it's low enough to consider adding yet. Furthermore, we would prefer to watch for the re-test of the critical levels for WMT stock moving forward to be sure whether the stock could remain in negative flow (bearish momentum).

What To Expect After Earnings?

The consumer staples sector remains expensively valued despite the battering in some of its component stocks recently. Its forward P/E ratio of 20x is markedly higher than the S&P 500's 16.7x. Furthermore, it posted a PEG ratio (based on 5Y average estimated EPS growth rates) of 2.5x, significantly higher than the S&P 500's PEG ratio of 1.14x.

How the market has continued to accord consumer staples stocks with such high valuation is truly baffling. Moreover, the sector's PEG ratio has increased from 1.5x in the 2011 bottom to 2x in the 2018 bottom. But, we aren't about to argue against the market. If the PEG ratio has risen consistently over the last ten years, it suggests that the market remains confident in the consumer staples category. Notwithstanding, we think the sector valuation remains expensive and increasingly challenging to justify. As a result, investors shouldn't be stunned by the record volatility seen in WMT stock in May. The whole sector was priced at a steep premium. Therefore, any unexpected performance will be duly punished.

Walmart revenue change % and adjusted EPS change % consensus estimates (S&P Cap IQ)

The Street consensus estimates suggest that Walmart's problems are likely isolated to H1'22. As a result, the company should recover its adjusted EPS growth cadence in H2'22, exiting FQ4'23 (ending January 2023) at 14.3% YoY growth. Moreover, revenue growth is also expected to remain steady through FY24. Therefore, we believe the market's key focus will be Walmart's profitability. The market needs to know whether the retailer will continue to face unforeseen pressures on its bottom-line.

Walmart revenue change % and adjusted EBIT margins % consensus estimates (S&P Cap IQ)

Walmart adjusted EPS change % consensus estimates (S&P Cap IQ)

Notably, the bigger picture (by FY) over Walmart's estimates also suggests that its profitability could recover in FY24. Walmart's adjusted EBIT margins are expected to remain robust, despite the scare in FQ1. Therefore, investors must carefully monitor its upcoming quarters' earnings releases to parse its recovery cadence. Furthermore, if the inflation print subsides more than expected, it could also help lift investors' sentiments toward WMT stock moving forward.

WMT Stock Key Metrics

WMT NTM valuation metrics (S&P Cap IQ)

WMT stock last traded at an NTM normalized P/E of 19.48x, in line with the sector's average. As a result, we don't consider WMT stock undervalued, despite its recent massive hammering. Furthermore, its NTM EBITDA multiples and FCF yield do not indicate an undervalued WMT stock. We think it seems fairly valued at most without considering an appropriate margin of safety.

Is Walmart Stock Expected To Go Up?

WMT price chart (TradingView)

Our price action analysis indicates that WMT stock should be at a near-term bottom, undergirded by its near-term support level 1. However, the stock has fallen deep into a negative flow, indicating decisive bearish momentum. Therefore, it could impede WMT stock's attempt to recover its uptrend bias.

Notwithstanding, given our fairly valued opinion of WMT stock, we think it remains delicately balanced. As a result, we would like to watch how the stock re-tests against its near-term resistance before we have a clearer view of its technical picture moving forward. However, given its bearish bias, we are looking for a potential double bottom bear trap that could indicate a reversal. Otherwise, we think a fall to its intermediate support level of $105 is possible (an implied downside of 18%).

Is WMT Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

We revise our rating on WMT stock from Buy to Hold. Investors who acted on our Buy rating in 2021 should have been able to capitalize on a decent gain before its massive collapse.

We will be watching the price action closely for clues of its next critical moves on whether it can regain positive flow (bullish momentum).