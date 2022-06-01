Wachiwit/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

My thesis is that Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) faces unpleasant questions as they expect to have fewer subscribers at the end of June than they did 6 months earlier at the end of December. Going down from 221.8 million subs at the end of December to 221.6 million at the end of March was painful but the loss of 0.7 million subs in Russia helped assuage concerns. Netflix has bigger problems as they are anticipating the loss of 2 million subs in 2Q22; they expect to have only 219.6 million subs at the end of June compared to 221.8 million from the end of December.

Questions Of Growth

A May 28th New York Times article by Maureen Dowd says 1/3rd of American households are borrowing a password to watch Netflix:

One way that Netflix will keep growing, Mr. Sarandos said, is that the company will work to tighten password control, or figure out a way people can pay to share their password. "About a third of American households are borrowing the password to someone else's account," Mr. Hastings said.

Seeing as Netflix has 74.6 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada ("UCAN") region, one could argue that this means pretty much anyone who wants to watch Netflix in this region is already doing so. Netflix might be able to increase revenue but the number of people willing to pay a premium without ads in this segment is arguably near the limit already. Of course, there is a substantial amount of password sharing in all markets; Netflix estimates that 100 million households use shared passwords globally. Some of these viewers will be able to be monetized with ads but increasing the number of premium paid subs will be more difficult than management led us to believe in the past.

Questions Of Accounting

The Overview of Content Accounting explains how 2 lines from the cash flow statement are added together when calculating the cash spend:

Cash spending lines (Overview of Content Accounting)

These lines, "additions to streaming content assets" and "change in streaming content liabilities," were $13.9 billion and $0.7 billion, respectively for 2019 such that their sum was $14.6 billion:

Cash spending total (Overview of Content Accounting)

The word "streaming" was removed from these cash flow statement lines starting with the 2020 10-K. In 2021, the cash spending was $17.5 billion vs amortization of content assets of $12.2 billion, resulting in a 1.4x ratio of cash spend on content to income statement amortization. This difference of $5.3 billion between the cash spend and the income statement amortization is subjective and many investors question it.

When we're in growth mode it's understandable to see a gap between amortization and the cash spend but now questions about the $5.3 billion gap have more weight. It is a huge difference and we're expected to lose subscribers in the first half of the year. Bears look at this and say that Netflix isn't making money from a cash perspective and that they're not really investing effectively since subscribers aren't growing in 2022.

As we said above regarding the cash flow statement, the additions to content assets line plus the change in content liabilities line equates to the cash spent on content but only the amortization of content assets line rolls into the income statement's cost of revenues line. As such, the income statement excluded $5.4 billion, $1.7 billion and $5.2 billion in 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively. Putting this in context, the net income totals were $1.9 billion, $2.8 billion and $5.1 billion, respectively.

Questions Of Content Choices

Spending $17.5 billion on content in 2021, the return on investment can be questioned - especially with movies produced by Netflix. I don't see the breakdown on the $17.5 billion cash side but the breakdown on the $12.2 billion amortization side is a little over $8 billion for licensed content and a little under $4.2 billion for produced content including both series and movies such that the ratio is about 2:1.

Netflix has avoided daily shows as this type of content often has a limited shelf life but I question if they are missing some opportunities. It is likely that the marginal utility of the last $200 million spent on producing movies each year is low. Arguably the last $200 million allocated to produce movies would be better spent on the production of a daily or weekly show. The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson discussed daily events decades ago but people still watch reruns now. People go back years to watch classic Saturday Night Live episodes. Netflix has the budget and the audience to try this type of content, if not daily then at least weekly.

Part of the issue is that Netflix has found success releasing all episodes of a season at once. This is fine for something like Stranger Things but it doesn't apply here. I'm thinking of something that has more of a scheduled feeling than what we typically see at Netflix - something more like Real Time with Bill Maher or Last Week Tonight with John Oliver than Comedians in Cars or My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

Valuation

We need to make some estimates about future earning power for a valuation framework and the 1Q22 letter has some information that is helpful in this regard. This part of the 1Q22 letter contains discouraging verbiage regarding future prospects:

Our relatively high household penetration - when including the large number of households sharing accounts - combined with competition, is creating revenue growth headwinds.

The letter goes on to explain that there are 4 main inter-related factors slowing revenue growth. The first is that growth is limited by the pace of increases in broadband homes. The second factor is shared accounts:

Second, in addition to our 222m paying households, we estimate that Netflix is being shared with over 100m additional households, including over 30m in the UCAN region. Account sharing as a percentage of our paying membership hasn't changed much over the years, but, coupled with the first factor, means it's harder to grow membership in many markets - an issue that was obscured by our COVID growth.

Competition is identified as the third factor while macro events like the war in Ukraine are listed as the fourth.

This clarification from the 1Q22 letter mollifies bulls a bit:

Our goal is to sustain double-digit revenue growth, increase operating income even faster (as we expand margins) and generate growing positive free cash flow (FCF). During this period of slower revenue growth, assuming no material swings in foreign exchange (F/X), we aim to protect our profitability and manage to a minimum operating margin roughly in line with current levels (i.e., this year's 19-20% guidance). Once we've re-accelerated revenue growth, we're committed to steadily growing our operating margin.

The above reassurance is nice but it's not meaningful for bears who question the accounting and weigh FCF more than accrual net earnings.

HBO (WBD) has a long history of being a subscription business and I like looking at them when thinking about the valuation of Netflix. At a glance, separate financials for various segments were limited while AT&T (T) owned WarnerMedia generally, and HBO specifically. The March 2022 Magallanes Spinco prospectus mixes HBO with other parts of WarnerMedia. However, the 2017 Time Warner 10-K breaks out HBO nicely, showing operating margins of 33.4% [$1,878 million/$5,615 million], 32.5% [$1,917 million/$5,890 million] and 34% [$2,152 million/$6,329 million] for 2015, 2016 and 2017, respectively. One reason they were able to have high margins at that time is that they weren't investing heavily for growth seeing as revenue only grew 5% from 2015 to 2016 and 7.5% from 2016 to 2017. It might take another 5 years or even a decade but I believe Netflix can eventually have these HBO type margins.

Netflix saw revenue grow 24% from $20.2 billion in 2019 to $25 billion in 2020. It then went up 19% to $29.7 billion in 2021. In the 4Q21 letter, Netflix explains that their 2022 operating margin outlook is driven by 2 main factors. The first is that they went above the pace of 3 percentage points per year the last few years, going from just under 13% in 2019 to 18.3% instead of 16% in 2020 and 20.9% instead of 19% in 2021. The second factor is that the US dollar has strengthened against other currencies and 60% of Netflix revenue is from outside the US while most of their expenses are in US dollars. Given this second factor, they expect the 2022 operating margin to be 19 to 20% instead of 21 to 22%. The 4Q21 letter states that there is no change to the goal of steadily increasing operating margin at an average of 3 percentage points per year:

Operating margin (4Q21 letter)

Trailing-twelve-month ("TTM") net earnings are $5 billion or 1Q22 + FY21 - 1Q21 or $1,597 million + $5,116 million - $1,707 million.

TTM free cash flow ("FCF") is negative $26 million or [$923 million - $121 million] + [$393 million - $525 million] - [$777 million - $81 million] or $802 million - $132 million - $696 million.

The market cap is $87.7 billion based on 444,273,850 shares as of March 31st on the 1Q22 10-Q times the May 31st share price of $197.44.

The enterprise value is $8.5 billion more than the market cap due to long-term debt of $14.5 billion which is partially offset by cash and equivalents of $6 billion. However, I use market cap for the "P" in the P/E ratio and the P/FCF ratio because 2021 net income was lowered due to the $765.6 million interest expense line.

Their TTM P/E ratio is a little under 18 but their TTM P/FCF ratio could be close to infinity if TTM FCF swings positive and is a fraction over zero next period. I'm optimistic that the amortization schedule used by management is accurate and that they can increase revenue at a double-digit rate. As such, I think the stock is undervalued.

Disclaimer: Any material in this article should not be relied on as a formal investment recommendation. Never buy a stock without doing your own thorough research.