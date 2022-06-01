Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) reported its first quarter with GAAP net income profitability in FQ1'22. Despite appearing to be the catalyst for recovery, OPEN fell instead in the next few days, given its softer FQ2'22 guidance potentially attributed to the pull forward growth in FQ1'22. Nonetheless, given the slowing home sales in general, we could surmise that the rising interest rates had indeed worked and finally slowed down the red hot property market, which boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, there could be a chance that FQ1'22's profitability may not occur again in the short term, given the increased operating expenses from the expansion of its services into home insurance and warranty, remodeling, and moving. Nonetheless, we also believe that OPEN will remain highly relevant in the long term, given the industry's cyclical nature.

We shall discuss this further.

OPEN Finally Reported Its First Quarter With GAAP Profitability

OPEN Revenue and Gross Margins

In the past four years, OPEN reported impressive revenue growth at a CAGR of 104.46% while also improving its gross margins from 7.3% in FQ1'20 to 10.4% in FQ1'22. In FQ1'22, the company reported revenues of $5.15B, representing a remarkable increase of 34.8% QoQ and 686.6% YoY.

OPEN sold 12.66K homes in FQ1'22, representing an increase of 415% YoY, which illustrates the relevance of its digital platform for home purchases. The company also reported a growing inventory balance of 13.36K homes worth $4.7B in value, up 455% YoY, indicating the rapid consumer adoption in the seller market. In addition, OPEN had increased offer requests by 300% YoY in FQ1'22, while sustaining a robust seller conversion at over 35%. Thus, it's clear that more and more people are relying on OPEN's expertise in the housing market, despite COVID-19's reopening cadence.

OPEN Net Income and Net Income Margin

FQ1'22 also marked the first time that OPEN recorded net income profitability of $28M with a net income margin of 0.5%. As a result, it is no wonder that OPEN stock rose by 14% post-market closure after its FQ1'22 earnings call on 5 May 2022, though most of those gains have also been digested by now.

Nonetheless, it is essential to note that OPEN could have finally reached an infection point of its business, where operating synergies in increasing footprints have resulted in cost reductions and improved margins. The company also reiterated its capability to deliver at least 4% of the annual contribution margin across market conditions in its FQ1'22 earnings call. Moreover, investors need not be worried about the potential impact as well, given that the company only holds its inventory for a short duration of 90 to 100 days. As a result, OPEN could very well weather the upcoming recession ( if it comes at all ) and, consequently, the reduced housing demand environment in the next few quarters.

OPEN Is Diligently Reinvesting Into The Growing Business

OPEN R&D, Selling/ Marketing, and General/ Administrative Expense

It is also evident that OPEN has been investing in the business with increased operating expenses, including R&D, Selling/ Marketing, and General/ Administrative expenses. By FQ1'22, the company spent a total of $190M, representing 3.6% of its revenue and 678% of its net income then. Given that OPEN continues to innovate through its expanded product offerings, adding strategic partners such as Lower.com for home-related financial services and entering new housing markets such as San Francisco Bay Area, New York, and New Jersey, we may see increased operating expenses for a little longer. Nonetheless, long-term investors should not be worried, since these would eventually be top and bottom line accretive.

In addition, OPEN reported a positive Free Cash Flow (FCF) of $1.54B and FCF margins of 29.9% in FQ1'22. With a growing war chest of $2.76B in cash and equivalents, the company definitely has enough capital to fund its expansions in the short term.

OPEN Cash/ Equivalents, FCF, and FCF Margins

OPEN Long-Term Debt and Share Dilution

However, it is also important to note that OPEN continues to rely on debt and/ or share-based compensation to fund part of its operations, given that it has yet to report sustained net income and FCF profitability. In FQ1'22 alone, OPEN recorded $67M in share-based compensation (SBC), representing 12.5% of its SBC for FY2021. Assuming that the company continues at this rate, we may expect to see SBC expenses of up to $268M for FY2022, which would be a huge moderation from the massive $536M spent in FY2021. This would definitely boost its chances of net income and FCF profitability in FQ2'22 and potentially H2'22, despite the potential downturn.

OPEN Stock-Based Compensation

OPEN Must Execute Well In H2'22, Despite Macro Issues

OPEN Projected Revenue and Net Income

Over the next four years, OPEN is expected to report revenue and net income growth at a CAGR of 22.28% and 72.46%, respectively. For FY2022, consensus estimates that the company will report revenues of $18.18B and a net income of $31M, representing a tremendous revenue increase of 226% YoY. In addition, OPEN also guided FQ2'22 revenues in the range of $4.1B to $4.3B and adj. EBITDA of up to $190M, representing an increase of 361.3% YoY and 604% YoY. Assuming that the company continues to report net income profitability in FQ2'22 and subsequently, the whole fiscal year, we may potentially witness a decent stock recovery moving forward.

However, with OPEN guiding a potential slowing of transaction volumes in H2'22, potentially attributed to the rising interest rates, we may see an impact on the company in the short term. Nonetheless, with the company already adjusting its pricing conservatively in preparation for the slowing demand, investors would still see sustained margins and growth moving forward. In addition, given the lower housing supply against the higher consumer demand, we expect to see a gradual tapering instead of a sharp downturn in the next few quarters.

So, Is OPEN Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

OPEN 2Y EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

OPEN is currently trading at an EV/NTM Revenue of 0.41x and NTM P/E of -80.22x, lower than its 2Y mean of 2.04x but higher than its 2Y mean of -49.56x, respectively. The stock is also trading at $7.23 on 31 May 2022, down 71.4% from its 52 weeks high of $25.33, nearing its 52 weeks low of $5.15.

OPEN 2Y Stock Price

Given the rising interest rates, reduced home affordability, and slowing sales in the US, we may potentially see further sideways actions for the OPEN stock moving forward. Recovery would only be possible upon a positive catalyst, for example: sustained net income profitability in Q2 and a brighter market outlook upon the easing of macro issues. Even then, we do not expect a massive rally, given the bearish market sentiments.

As a result, we encourage investors to wait for more clarity in the market situation and, potentially, a deeper retracement before adding to their portfolio.

Therefore, we rate OPEN stock as a Hold for now.