Covered Calls To Cut Risk And Take Added Income Now

Retirement Income Options is a weekly piece that offers my top option selling ideas for the week. These ideas are primarily from the quarterly “Plug & Play” focus stock lists, but will sometimes come from the broader Very Short Lists (watchlists).

Screening For Cash-Secured Put Trades

When you look for options to sell, I start with the TradingView screener. If you are an option seller, it is an indispensable tool. The ability to screen for RSI across multiple time frames, i.e. daily, weekly and monthly, is the most useful tool I have found.

Here is a look at a screen I did of the S&P 500 this week:

Monthly RSI (TradingView)

I am using a monthly reading of Relative Strength Index. This is the easiest shortcut to finding overbought and oversold stocks. Using the monthly setting, that is measuring month long periods, gives us a very good long-term view of how a stock is doing in the eyes of the stock market.

Let's look at Netflix (NFLX) at the top of the list. We see an RSI of 29.65. That would indicate a very oversold condition. So, we'd expect to look at a chart and see a very large price drop.

NFLX Crash (TradingView)

And, that's exactly what we see. A huge price drop in Netflix.

What's the question to ask now? Is the stock undervalued, as well as oversold? If the answer is yes, it is undervalued, then Netflix is a buy or very close to being a buy.

Take a look at my buy zone marked by the orange box. I drew that way back in 2019 to show that Netflix was overvalued even back then. Now, three years and a pandemic have gone by. It's time to do some thinking about Netflix.

Where are they in their business? Will growth return to higher rates? Will requiring people to pay for their own service or have people who share subscriptions pay extra add to earnings? Is there M&A in Netflix's future?

I have some thoughts about those questions. Let's suppose I was positive on Netflix from here. What would I do about it. I could certainly take a starter position. I could also sell a cash-secured put. In fact, I'm considering doing both after a bit more homework.

The screener worked in generating some thought for a potential idea.

In doing pretty vigorous screening, there aren't many stocks to buy or sell cash-secured puts on right now, but I'd think sometime this year there will be plenty of opportunity.

Screening For Covered Call Trades

It works for covered calls as well. Someone asked about Lockheed Martin (LMT) today. The screener shows it as almost overbought on the monthly. Here's a look at stocks with RSI in the 60s, which is "almost overbought."

Covered Call Screener (TradingView)

Here's a look at the LMT chart.

Lockheed Martin (TradingView)

Take a look at the RSI on the bottom. That is my slightly faster measurement than standard and it shows an overbought condition. I use the slightly faster measures (fewer time periods) to get a little head start on the stock market.

Here's how I think about Lockheed at this overbought condition.

If it is overvalued, then I want to trim the position back to a starter or half position of about 1-2% of my portfolio and then sell covered calls on that position. You'll have to decide how much you want to sell outright based on you and how much you want to sell covered calls on.

I think Lockheed is slightly overvalued, maybe 20-30% based on future earnings projections.

In this case, I'd sell the $450 LMT September calls for $20+.

If the stock is called away, then I am making $450 which is a small gain from today and another $20 in premium. By then the stock will be very oversold and still overvalued. So, I'm ok with it being called away.

If the stock is not called away, I just made $20 in premium. Let's put that in perspective. The dividend is $11.20 per year. So, I'm almost tripling my annual income on Lockheed.

The final thing in these cases is if you love the company long-term, set a Good Til Cancel buy limit just above the buy zone. Why just above? Well, you sold some near today's price and took in some premium income. You don't have to be perfect on the reentry.

Too many people let perfection be the enemy of good. Set a limit order to buy LMT back about $20 above the buy zone. That gives you a margin of error that's reasonable given you already sold pretty high. Buying back somewhat low is better than not getting the stock back at all because you try to be too perfect in picking a bottom.

Now, that doesn't mean don't manage the order as the price gets close. If we're in an Armageddon Zombie Apocalypse, you can lower the GTC limit as things develop in real time.

More Covered Call Ideas

Morgan Stanley just came out with a report that said the rebound rally that I said would take us to the end of May or maybe a bit into June does not have legs. Pretty much exactly what I've been saying.

This sounds like a good time to trim positions and sell covered calls on stocks that are overbought. Here's two pages of companies from the screener, that if you own these stocks, I would consider selling down to a starter or half position and then selling covered calls on what's left.

Covered Call Candidates (TradingView) Covered Call Candidates (TradingView)

I know a lot of people prefer to never sell, but there's a lot to be said for managing risk. When stocks get overbought and overvalued, even if you don't want to sell much for tax purposes, selling a covered call to pull in income can be a great idea.

Let's suppose you bought Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) on one of my many recommendations since 2012 of it being one of the best oil stocks in America and rode out the ups and downs. And, now, suddenly, this chart scares you.

Pioneer Overbought (TradingView)

But, you don't want to sell out for whatever reason. This is a good spot to sell covered calls in my opinion to capture premium and use the volatility in the calendar to your advantage.

You could sell the $300 September calls for about $17-18 right now. That's about 50% more than the annual dividend of $12.34 per year.

Or, if you thought the stock might spike higher, you could sell a covered call higher and with longer duration. That might very well make sense. My Elliott Wave guy thinks Pioneer could spike to between $356 and $408 in the next year or two.

Pioneer Elliott Wave (Kirk Spano)

If you have an even more bullish view of Pioneer, but realize this rally might be long in the tooth, you could sell the $350 January calls for about $8 right now. That leaves a lot of upside, but puts a few bucks in your pocket.

Depending on your asset allocation, you could write a little of both of those covered calls.

Closing Investment Thoughts

In general, I think this bear market has some time to play out. The Fed tightening is for real and we could very well get the 2018 type year that I forecast at the start of the year.

That said, I am extremely bullish about the U.S. over the rest of the Millennial work career. I agree with Tom Lee at Fundstrat that we could see mostly bullish times the next 15 years or so.

The transition period with supply chains moving and energy transitioning to being cleaner will create speed bumps though. Combined with the Fed tightening now, at least until the air is let out of inflation and the stock market, is likely to make 2022 a volatile year, even more so than we have seen so far.

Selling covered calls on the rips and cash-secured puts when we finally get a stock near oversold seem to be tailor made for this market environment.