nantonov/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Amid a tough macro environment, French dairy giant Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) expects price hikes and productivity gains to help deliver organic growth however margins may be impacted. Longer term, the company's 'Local First' program could increase profitability while its turnaround strategy may support revenues and build brand equity but much would depend on execution. A possible Russia pullout may have a material financial impact. The stock is largely viewed as a hold.

Strong Q1 2022 sales performance

Danone got off to a strong start with Q1 2022 consolidated sales reaching EUR 6.2 billion, up 7.1% on a like-for-like basis (LFL) driven by price up 4.9% and volume/mix up 2.2%. On a reported basis net sales were up 10.2% helped by a positive forex impact of 2.2%. Growth was broad-based, with all categories and geographies reporting solid growth during the quarter. China, North Asia, & Oceania led the way by geography with LFL sales growth of 15.3% to EUR 735 million followed by the Rest of the World with 7% LFL sales growth. Europe and North America, Danone's top two biggest markets - reported about 5% LFL sales growth each.

By product Specialized Nutrition (which includes brands such as Aptamil, Nutrilon, and Nutricia) - Danone's second biggest segment - reported LFL sales growth of 9.5%, while Waters (which includes brands such as Evian, Volvic, and Salus) grew 16%. Danone's biggest segment accounting for 54% of revenues - Essential Dairy and Plant-Based (EDP) (which includes brands such as Actimel probiotic yogurt drink products, Oikos Greek yogurt products, and Silk soy milk products) - reported LDL sales growth of 3.6%.

Danone Q1 2022 sales performance report

Near-term challenges expected to persist in 2022, Waters recovery as economies reopen could support revenues

Supply chain disruptions and an inflationary environment (management expects inflation to quicken to around the mid-teens in 2022, from 8% gross inflation in 2021) are leading to soaring input prices notably for ingredients (such as milk), logistics, and packaging, crimping margins as a result.

Danone Capital Markets Day 2022 presentation

Danone's gross margins for the year ended December 2021 dropped to 47.5%, from 48% the previous year. Danone's 2021 gross margins are the lowest since FY 2014 when gross margins were 47.7%.

Supply chain and inflationary challenges are expected to persist in the coming year which may further pressurize margins. Efforts to counter these challenges include pricing actions, mix management, and productivity increases. Although price hikes may lead to volume declines (FY 2021 volumes declined again particularly in emerging markets where price elasticities are higher), these are expected to be offset by price and product mix, particularly in North America where volumes were positive in 2021 despite price increases.

Danone FY 2021 investor presentation

Continued recovery in its Waters business driven by a recovery in away-from-home channels could help support top lines as economies reopen after pandemic-induced lockdowns crimped bottled water demand. Overall management expects 2022 guidance of like-for-like sales growth of between 3% and 5% and recurring operating margin above 12% (Danone notched a recurring operating margin of 13.7% in 2021). This is on par with rivals such as Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) who expects organic growth of 5% and underlying trading operating profit margin of between 17% and 17.5% in 2022

Cost savings from 'local first' restructuring program to support long-term profitability, 'Renew Danone' long-term turnaround strategy expected to support organic growth however much depends on execution

Danone's 'local first' program which the company announced in 2020 is on track to unlock EUR 1 billion in savings by 2023 which includes a 20% reduction in overhead costs (EUR 300 million from reduced cost of goods and EUR 700 million from general and administrative costs). The program has already helped the company reduce its debt with net debt dropping to EUR 10.5 billion at the end of 2021, down EUR 1.4 billion from the end of 2020.

The program has also contributed to increasing Danone's free cash flow which rose more than 25% to EUR 2.5 billion.

Macrotrends

Apart from paying off debt, management intends to use cost savings from the program to build their brands, a positive move which could help increase pricing power and potentially improve profitability as well.

Management noted in its FY 2021 earnings call and Capital Markets Day 2022 that some of Danone's brands have seen market share erosion and overall growth has generally lagged category growth for a number of reasons. Management outlined a 'Renew Danone' mid-term strategy to reverse this performance through a series of initiatives including improving competitiveness in core categories, and a portfolio rationalizing strategy that would help Danone expand into growth areas through acquisitions and organic investments, and exit laggards by fixing or disposing underperformers (as much as 10% of the company's portfolio could be up for 'rotation'). Management expects the strategy to help deliver LFL sales growth of between 3% - 5% with recurring operating margin higher than 12%.

Danone 2022 Capital Markets Day Presentation

Towards this end, Danone has already made a number of strategic moves, notably in China. On the portfolio rationalization front, this month Danone took full control of Dumex Danone (Danone's Chinese infant formula brand) while selling stakes in Chinese dairy companies Yashili and Inner Mongolia Dairy Joint Venture (25% and 20% respectively) to Chinese dairy heavyweight Mengniu with proceeds from the stake sales expected to pay down debt. The moves suggest a greater focus on boosting its presence in China's infant formula market, a market where Danone already holds a relatively strong position with Chinese-produced infant formula accounting for 50% of Danone's sales in the country. The move could better position the company to capitalize on an anticipated growth in infant formula demand in the coming years driven by China's three-child policy. The acquisition also allows Danone to further expand its local infant formula product manufacturing capabilities, tying well with Danone's 'Local First' strategy.

Danone launched a zero-sugar sparkling water beverage in 2022 in China under its Mizone beverage brand, aiming to capitalize on China's booming zero-sugar sparkling water market which is dominated by homegrown unicorn beverage startup Genki Forest. Data from Nielsen revealed that China's carbonated soft drinks market (CSD) grew 15% YoY in 2021, while the zero-sugar CSD market soared 85% in 2021. Although the market is growing, it is extremely competitive with international beverage giants Coca-Cola (KO) and PepsiCo (PEP), and domestic beverage giants Nongfu Spring (OTCPK:NNFSF), and Tingyi (OTCPK:TCYMF) all vying for a share of the growing pie with their respective sparkling waters. Chinese dairy giant Mengniu (OTCPK:CIADF) has also jumped into the fray with their own sparkling water product. Danone's Chinese non-alcoholic beverage brand China - Mizone - has seen sales declining over the past several years and currently holds a market share of 3.4%. There have been speculations that the brand would be among assets that would be disposed of as part of Danone's portfolio transformation strategy, however management appears to be intent on being patient with the brand and they noted seeing encouraging early signs with stable shares and growth. Much would depend on execution and it remains to be seen how successful Mizone will be in driving sales.

Danone's 'Renew Danone' strategy also aims to increase investments into brands with management noting that their brands have long been underfunded. Increased brand building could help increase brand equity and pricing power which could help increase margins as well. Danone's gross margins have been on a declining trend over the past several years.

Dec 2021 47.45% Dec 2020 48.07% Dec 2019 49.07% Dec 2018 48.36% Dec 2017 49.10% Dec 2016 51.04% Dec 2015 49.97% Dec 2014 47.71% Dec 2013 48.46% Dec 2012 50.12%

Risks

Russia, Danone's third biggest market after France and Spain, accounts for about 5% of the company's revenues while Ukraine accounts for less than 1%. The company has so far suspended investments into Russia but continues to sell dairy and baby products in the country. Ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict could have a material financial impact if Danone is forced to pull out of the country completely.

Financials

There are few companies directly comparable to Danone. Nestle and Danone are similar in that both are involved in infant formula, water, and the plant-based space, but Nestle has a pet food segment while Danone does not. Danone is comparable in terms of revenue growth but is not as profitable as Nestle or Unilever (UL).

Nestle stands out as being relatively more profitable with lower debt, and unsurprisingly has a higher P/E.

Danone Nestle Unilever Revenue growth YoY % 2.8% 3.4% 3.4% Revenue 3 Year CAGR % -0.5% -1.6% 0.95% Gross margin % 47.5% 48% 42.3% Return on Assets % 4.7% 7.1% 8.5% Total Debt To Equity 95.5 87 152.5 P/E 17 25 17

Summary

Near term macro challenges from inflation are expected to persist in the coming year but pricing actions and productivity gains are expected to help mitigate the impact to top lines with organic growth expected in the mid-single digit although margins may take a hit. In the medium term, Danone's 'Local First' program is on track to deliver cost savings while its turnaround strategy may support revenues and build brand equity but much would depend on execution. Analysts are largely neutral on the stock.