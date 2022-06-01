Shutter2U/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

There are some stocks that we consider speculative. These stocks have aggressive growth rates and are tagged with premium growth multiples. They are also likely to be GAAP unprofitable, given their primary focus on growth. But, they could at least report free cash flow (FCF) or adjusted profitability.

Then some stocks are highly speculative, or we call them hype stocks. They have negative FCF, negative adjusted profitability, and obviously negative GAAP profits. They also have a "story" thesis that often seems sufficient to convince investors when repeated often. In our opinion, the genetic testing company, Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA), belongs to the second category of hype stocks.

Admittedly, we even bought into the hype before. Fortunately for us, we had already exited all our positions in 2021 with a profit, as it hit our trailing stop. We knew it was a story stock (which we cautioned in an article last year) and were not willing to be an Invitae bagholder. We don't share the same conviction levels as the Street analysts (who have continued to maintain their bullish ratings - 5/9 analysts with Buy ratings).

Notably, the spectacular collapse in NVTA stock since its double top bull trap in 2021 has seen it lose almost 95% of its value since then. The stock has also fallen nearly 90% since our caution last year.

Consequently, we understand that some NVTA bagholders could have written off the stock as if "it never existed," given the extent of those losses. But unfortunately, we don't think new investors should consider adding NVTA just because it has lost 95% of its value from its all-time highs. The Street has gotten it so wrong because crystal ball gazing into a stock with such unprofitable metrics is highly challenging. Furthermore, with its revenue growth expected to slow further and a dwindling cash balance, investors should avoid NVTA stock altogether.

Oh, and the insiders have been selling regularly, through May. Yes, even at the prices in May.

Accordingly, we reiterate our Hold rating on NVTA stock.

Hyped Up Story Stock - Just Look At The Underlying Metrics

Invitae revenue change % and adjusted EBITDA margin % consensus estimates (S&P Cap IQ) Invitae EPS consensus estimates (S&P Cap IQ)

Growth companies need to do one thing right all the time to justify their growth premium. They need to continue growing robustly quarter after quarter. Don't ever tell the market they expect its revenue growth to decelerate. Otherwise, the market will punish it accordingly.

Invitae's revenue increased by 64.7% YoY in 2021. However, its topline growth decelerated significantly in H2'21. Therefore, the company clearly couldn't sustain its growth rates, and the market punished it well ahead of time. Unfortunately, investors often don't accord adequate credit to the market for its prescience. As discussed in our price action analysis subsequently, the double top bull trap in NVTA stock formed in December 2020, before it started to sell off and digest those gains. So never argue against the market's incredible ability to price in events well ahead of time.

Moreover, Invitae's revenue growth is also estimated to slow markedly through FY23. Therefore, the market's focus has inevitably turned to its profitability. But what profitability are we talking about? Nothing. Invitae is estimated to post an adjusted EBITDA margin of -76.7% in FY22, up from last year's -113.4% (if you can even call that a meaningful improvement). Please note that these are in adjusted terms.

Consequently, investors shouldn't be stunned by its lack of EPS profitability (adjusted and GAAP). Notably, its EPS metrics continue to highlight a truly unsustainable business model. Can its genetic testing model ever become profitable? Your guess is as good as mine. But, in investing, it's better not to rely on crystal ball gazing. If the company cannot even chart its path to reach adjusted profitability, investors need to be extremely wary of buying into its story thesis.

Invitae FCF consensus estimates (S&P Cap IQ)

Invitae reported cash & equivalents of $874.7M in FQ1. However, its FCF estimates suggest a significant cash burn over the next two years. Therefore, investors should prepare themselves for further potential dilution if the company decides to raise financing subsequently. With the downtrodden stock price, such equity raises could be significantly dilutive. In addition, the company posted net debt of $854.3M. As a result, we believe it could crimp its ability to raise more debt at reasonable rates, given its unattractive FCF profile.

In summary, what are investors looking for in Invitae that we couldn't see? Just look at its underlying fundamentals. It's a complete mess.

Price Action Doesn't Suggest A Trend Reversal Yet

NVTA price chart (TradingView)

NVTA stock remains mired in a bearish downtrend, with no signs of a bear trap that could portend a meaningful trend reversal. Therefore, speculative investors should continue monitoring its price action before considering adding a speculative stake.

Moreover, the double top bull trap in December 2020 was massive. We have seen plenty of such bull trap market structures before, and they have consistently foreboded a significant trend reversal from the top. Investors are encouraged to focus on price action and note these warning signs in the future.

Accordingly, we reiterate our Hold rating on NVTA stock. New investors should avoid adding speculative exposure now.