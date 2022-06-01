Quantitative Tightening Starts Today

pabradyphoto/iStock via Getty Images

Selling in May and going away might have looked like a good strategy a couple of weeks ago when the S&P 500 was on the cusp of a bear market decline, but the index actually finished the month within a point of where it started. The Dow Jones Industrials was on the longest weekly losing streak since 1923, but it also managed to inch out a small gain. We can thank value stocks because growth continued to take a beating with the Nasdaq Composite falling 2.1%. The volatility was gut wrenching, and I doubt it will end in June with the Fed scheduled to start shrinking its $8.9 trillion bond portfolio today.

Normalizing interest rate policy by raising short-term rates from near zero to what investors expect to be 2.5% by year end does not concern me that much, because I think markets have largely priced in that development. Reversing the Fed’s quantitative easing (QE) program that started after the onset of the pandemic, whereby it buys bonds and adds liquidity to financial markets, is by far a greater headwind. Quantitative tightening will withdraw liquidity as the Fed allows bonds to mature and roll off its balance sheet, increasing the supply that must be absorbed by other investors.

Liquidity is the fuel that creates additional demand for risk assets, driving prices higher, so its withdrawal will be a new headwind at a time when financial conditions have already tightened considerably. What it means is that stocks will be competing for fewer investment dollars each month, which makes stocks selection even more important, but that is not my main concern. My focus is on the impact QT has on long-term interest rates. The markets will have to absorb a larger supply of bonds each month as the Fed reduces its balance sheet by $47.5 billion each of the next three months. That amount increases to $95 billion per month after that until the Fed sees reason to make an adjustment. My concerns about the impact this will have on markets grows as we move towards the end of this year.

During the last period of QT from 2017-2019 there was gradual upward pressure on long-term interest rates, but was not until the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.25% that we saw the S&P 500 tumble 19%. We saw a similar reaction by the stock market this year when the 10-year yield touched 3.20%. During the 2017-2019 period the Fed was rolling off a maximum of $50 billion per month and we had the benefit of other central banks easing monetary policy. Today, the amount will be double that by September and global central banks are all tightening policy in unison.

This is why I am laser focusing on how the bond market reacts to QT and the impact that has on risk asset prices. The one benefit we have today that did not exist from 2017-2019 is the standing repurchase agreement facility (SRF), which was established by the Fed in 2021 to give institutional investors a window where they can obtain cash using Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities as collateral. It is designed to serve as a backstop to the traditional overnight funding markets by providing liquidity up to $500 billion should reserves in the banking system fall too low because of QT and cause stress in the plumbing system of financial markets.

On a more positive or negative note, depending on how you view sentiment, it looks like Americans think the world is ending. This recent poll by Gallup shows that just about everyone (85%) thinks their current economic situation is fair to poor and that things will only get worse. As you know, I view this positively because it typically means things can’t get much worse. In fact, we are probably closer to things getting a little better than most will admit. China is reopening after a lockdown in major cities that started earlier this year. That should improve global supply chains, which will ease inflationary pressures later this year. I also think we may see another sign that inflation is abating in the U.S. when Friday’s jobs report reveals a peak in wage growth. Stay tuned!