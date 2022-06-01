bjdlzx/iStock via Getty Images

I've written plenty on Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW), and own a solid stake in the company in terms of my TPV - over 2%. This position has been somewhat muted since the rate case decline, but things have been recovering back up nicely. Since my last article in March, the company has recovered by 6.63% at a time when the market has declined by nearly 5%.

Pinnacle West Article (Seeking Alpha)

The notion that the company should somehow quickly decline or depreciate is not a correct one, therefore. Instead, investors should consider the long term picture for this, and other companies.

That is exactly what I intend to do in this piece.

Let's get going.

Revisiting Pinnacle West Capital Corporation

The fundamentals of this company, meaning its operating environment, and its assets, have not changed since I wrote this in my last article.

The fundamentals of the company, meaning the area in which it operates, its customer growth, its overall high-level trends. All of that is absolutely and undoubtedly positive. The company sees continued customer growth as well as weather-normalized retail sales growth of Electricity, and stable revenues with ongoing savings. Arizona remains one of the fastest-growing states in the US of A, and this translates into strong consumer trends, and despite the rate case, an EPS growth target of 5-7% per annum, and a retail customer growth rate of 1.5-2.5%, with sales of 3.5-4.5% per year. This is still something I view as quite likely. (Source: Seeking Alpha, Pinnacle West)

The company also remains at BBB+ - the recent rate issues haven't changed that. And even if all of the expected rate headwinds materialize, the company's payout ratio and 4.32% yield at current price, remains as safe as clear spring water, based on the company's forecasted 2022-2024E EPS. I do not consider it likely in any way, that the company will be facing any issues that warrant a dividend cut.

Also, as I mentioned in my last piece, my M.O has always been buying PNW at valuations and prices below $70/share. What this means, based on today's pricing, is that I've rarely been in the red for PNW - and I'm certainly not there today.

The rate case issues, as I wrote in my last piece, actually simplify the thesis for PNW. Why? Because it really does cap the potential upside we can get from this investment for the coming few years. The combination of the company-forecasted required capital investments, combined with PNW's clear statement that it won't be tapping equity as a funding source until the end of the next (not this recent) rate case, means that the business needs to fund these costs from operational cash flow and debt either from holding or PNW itself.

The rate case is starting to impact company's bottom line. The rate case impact is estimated to be at $0.15/share on a quarterly basis, which lines up well as a run-rate to the expected forecasted impact from analysts.

Pinnacle West 1Q22 (Pinnacle West IR)

The company's current guidance is further driven by a continued GDP-like retail customer growth of 1.5-2.5% due to the attractiveness of Arizona, as well as sales growth of the same size. Due to this, the guidance for 2022E is EPS of $3.9-$4.1. Again, this lines up very well with analyst expectations - including mine own. The company's expectations of a 5-9% EPS growth is broken at this time due to the rate case, but the dividend and fundamentals are well-covered by earnings and cash flows.

Pinnacle West is a good example of why Utilities are indeed stable investments that warrant your money if you're looking for conservative cash flows. Despite the heavy impact of the rate case, PNW has recovered nicely. PNW's plan to support its growth, reliability, and ESG transition is on track.

Pinnacle West 1Q22 (Pinnacle West IR)

Maturities aren't impacted by rate impacts either. PNW's long-term debt doesn't mature until 2024-2025 at the earliest, with APS even going out until 2050. I foresee no issues refinancing any of this given the company's attractive profile and exposures.

Fundamental trends are the key to keep an eye on here.

Pinnacle West Fundamentals (Pinnacle West IR)

A few planned outages will impact the company during 2022. Arizona and PNW usually face only marginal impacts from weather effects, and this was true for 1Q22, which saw only a $1M variance from normal in quarterly impact.

I want forecastability from my utilities, and PNW, despite everything, gives me just that.

However, drilling down on this is that the key challenge faced by the company is the combination of growing service and infrastructure demand/demand growth coupled with a worse rate case than anything really seen in the USA in terms of ROE today.

That's what remains the challenge for PNW at this time.

Pinnacle West - The valuation

When I published my last piece, the company traded at $73, and it was possible to argue for an upside for the business even with the headwinds. Today the company trades close to $78/share, implying a normalized P/E of above 16X compared to its historical average of 17-18X, a premium of 3X above 15X.

2022 is expected to be the heaviest impact of all. The current forecast lies at the midpoint of the company's own guidance, with 15 analysts forecasting a $4/share average. This would imply a 26.8% EPS drop, and coupled with 2023E and 2024E would imply an average EPS growth rate of around 5% on an adjusted basis.

Not the best, of course. At a lower valuation, we could make a case for a double-digit 18.5X forward upside. At a 16.1+ P/E, this case becomes much harder to make. The upside based on the company's average of 5 years is now less than 7% annually.

Pinnacle West Upside (F.A.S.T Graphs)

So you can see why there are now reasons to be far less excited for the company's prospects. Because what makes utilities such great investments is working clearly against PNW - the forecastability of its earnings and cash flows. I'm at a fairly high degree of certainty that PNW's earnings won't be materially better than what's being forecasted here.

Why?

Because historical forecast accuracy with a 10% MoE is 100%. 100%. The company doesn't beat forecasts, it doesn't fail them, they're very clear in what happens.

That means that 5% EPS decline until 2024E on an annual basis, as I see it, is more or less etched in stone. It's there - and neither we nor the company can do anything about it.

Where does that leave us?

It leaves us with relatively low levels of RoR, even in a relatively positive case. I want 9% or above annualized RoR. PNW no longer gives me that potential at this price. I've already seen some profits in the investments, and realized about 0.4% of it by divesting above $80/share. However, as things stand now, I'm considering pushing more, if not the entire investment out the door.

Why?

Because, dear readers, there are utility investments across the world that yield far more consistent and predictable, higher upsides than does PNW at this time. Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY) is a very good example of such a business. Its upside, based on a current valuation of 14.52X and an upside to a 15.7X P/E until 2024, yields annualized RoR of 27%, or 85% in total RoR. The yield is similar to PNW, and it shares the company's BBB+ credit rating.

What's more, its market cap is almost 7X that of PNW.

So when PNW starts doing this thing, where it goes up to close to $80/share despite not seeing any material forecast improvement, I start to look at alternatives. Because I'm in the business of value investing. I put my money to work at attractive opportunities. I don't care if they're in the USA, Italy, Sweden, or even Spain. As long as I can conservatively analyze them and reach my desired goals based on such a conservative case, I'm very confident that I will eventually make away with a good rate of return.

This article represents possibly the last piece before I rotate my PNW holding in the near future, and instead invest my money in alternative investments, such as a better-valued utility business.

Looking at S&P Global, analysts recovered from their viewing PNW as essentially a horrible company, cutting the valuation by $13/share in the face of every conservative analyst based on valuation. Those targets are now back up to above $73/share on an average basis, which puts us at a decent degree of overvaluation. A valuation of $72-$75/share is what I agree with for the company long-term, but I would be careful buying there because the upside really is capped based on what's happened with the rate case.

For that reason, I'm sticking with my "HOLD", but I'm announcing here that I may indeed move to push my remaining stake in PNW out the door in favor of a better conservative upside.

Thesis

There is no easy way for PNW to turn or twist this around. It's simple math. The simple math of growing demand and need for servicing of infrastructure not being possible at the same RoR/profits without an increase in rate - which the company hasn't gotten due to the rate decision.

That's what I like about quality companies such as this. It usually comes down to simple math. And the simple, current math for PNW is that the future, unfortunately, isn't as rosy as it once was.

In the most positive of cases, this is now a 6-7% annualized RoR investment. That's not high, nor is it the best on the market. Taking the quality and fundamentals into account, I'm sticking to my PT of $73. Based on the price action I'm seeing, this is now a very clear "HOLD", and I'm considering moving onto my stake to something better.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria.

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic attractive upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

Thank you for reading.