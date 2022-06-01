Market Sending False Signals

Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

With Ascend Wellness (OTCQX:AAWH) - and perhaps other MSOs - now set to sue the US government, we think it's a good time to hear directly from cannabis management to get their thoughts on the industry and what this year may still have in store.

We've compiled a sampling of recent - and relevant - CEO Interviews within the cannabis industry. As we hit mid-year, we hope this brings you more clarity into understanding how to think about the sector!

Jason Wild, Chairman of the Board at TerrAscend (OTCQX:TRSSF), on the false signals the market is sending cannabis investors and the difference in cannabis operators (sometimes a company is in the 2nd or 3rd tier not because they're smaller but because they haven't done as well), open license vs limited license states.

Abner Kurtin, Ascend Wellness (OTCQX:AAWH) CEO, agrees with Seth Klarman's philosophy about the tremendous opportunity in a washed out sector like cannabis. Backing that up with taking his salary in stock; lack of institutional capital and buy-side coverage despite healthy businesses and balance sheets. Hard for the sector to rally when estimates are coming down.

Bob Fireman, MariMed (OTCQX:MRMD) CEO on revenue growth doubling in 2021 with zero debt. Price compression, global volatility and the cannabis industry in 2022 and beyond.

Chris Beals, CEO of Weedmaps or WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS), talks state and federal legalization, medical and adult use markets and what legalization may look like.

