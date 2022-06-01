The Bond Market Is Heading Higher

cagkansayin/iStock via Getty Images

I’ve been told that I have the “curse of the gab” because I’ll never pass up the opportunity to express in 1,000 words what it would take a normal man to express in 10. That said, this article’s long, even by my standards, so strap in. You may not believe me, but I actually whittled this down quite substantially. I could have droned on about each of the topics below for much, much longer but even my cruelty has limits. I only touch on each of these issues in the article, but I’d be very happy to discuss any particular point in greater depth in the comments section. As I point out often, the reason I write so prolifically on this site is because I want to learn from all of you people, so if you have a reasonable criticism, I’m all ears. I'll be writing today about "the bond market", and I think the most relevant tickers are the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) and the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND).

Also, I think a necessary precondition to thinking about anything is coming to the right questions. For that reason, this piece will be largely concerned with trying to eliminate the noise and misconceptions about “the bond market”, because only after we eliminate “what we know that just ain’t so”, can we get to something approaching real analysis. I think this process benefits us both. It benefits me because I have faith that the Seeking Alpha community will point out any of my errors in the usual mature, level headed fashion that we have come to expect from strangers on the internet. It benefits you because if you’re fleeing from bonds right now as a result of worries about some popularly held myth, this piece may disabuse you of those. I know that my writing can be “a bit much” for many of the people who read my stuff for some reason. It’s for those people that I typically write a “thesis statement” paragraph, in which I share my arguments as succinctly as possible. This gives you the opportunity to get the “gist” of my argument while being exposed to as little “Doyle mojo” as necessary. You’re welcome. I start this piece by pointing out some weaknesses in the bearish argument. I point out that it’s inconsistent to see the price drop in stocks and think “buying opportunity” and see the same price drop in bonds and think “avoid.” I also point out that some bearish arguments about inflation make no sense. I then offer some bullish arguments. Chief among these is the fact that there’s growing evidence of a softening economy, and this can only drive yields lower, which is obviously bond bullish. I put debt in historical context, and suggest that rates have nowhere to go but down. I also remind investors that governments don’t “print money”, commercial banks do. Commercial banks have very little incentive to create money at the moment. This dearth of money in the future is also bond bullish. You now have my arguments in a nutshell. If you read on from here, I don’t want any complaints in the comments section about the terrible jokes, the fact that in this piece I make fun of some American accents or whatever else. If you choose to read on from here, that’s on you.

Mea Culpa

I like blaming my long list of faults, like stubbornness for instance, on my genetic heritage. This is great because it absolves me of that tedious “personal responsibility” nonsense I’ve heard so much about. If I have no power to change simply because I’m a cursed “son of the auld sod”, I get to continue to indulge the many comforting, self damaging tendencies that feel so good. In the short term, at least. Whatever the reason, whether it’s my fault or the fault of “my culture”, I’m stubborn. For that reason, people who know me well could be forgiven for thinking that I’m simply hanging on to a losing trade because I refuse to admit the truth.

That is a fair but incorrect perspective in my view. My thinking on this can’t help but be influenced by recent price drops, but there’s much more to my thinking. The arguments I made in my earlier work on bonds are still valid. For instance, velocity of money continues to crumble, the weird myths about “money printing” linger, and some people still hold the mistaken view that all price rises are monetary in nature. More importantly, I think the bearish case against bonds is very weak. All of this leads me to remain bullish.

A Call For Consistency

Before getting into why I’m still bullish about the bond market, I think it would be worthwhile to write about bonds in relation to the much more popular alternative asset class. If you see a chart of the S&P 500 from mid-November to now and think “buying opportunity” and see a chart of TLT or BND or any other bond market proxies and think “the pain will obviously continue”, you’re being very inconsistent.

For ~40 years we’ve been trained to think about stocks as being the single best way for an individual saver to accrue wealth over time. I won’t bore you with the long list of book titles that breathlessly told us over the years about “Stocks for the Long Term” or “DOW 50,000” or whatever. You’ve heard the narrative literally thousands of times. For my part, I held firmly to this belief until I actually started working on Bay Street (Canada’s deeply insecure version of Wall Street). In 2003 my boss took me to a meeting with an elderly couple who had bought a boatload of U.S. and Canadian sovereign debt in 1980, and it was going to mature in a few years. They had done very, very well on these bonds while enduring no sleepless nights. That changed my thinking on fixed income. Speaking of my former industry, I’m absolutely sure that our collective love of stocks has nothing to do with the fact that the investment management industry makes much more on stocks than bonds, but that’s another rant for another day.

Anyway, it’s this narrative that partially informs our collective “buy the dip” strategy. Even now, I can imagine a few of you chambering your keyboards to fire something like “that 1980 bond market doesn’t exist anymore, so those bond investors’ experience isn’t relevant!” If that’s true, can’t you make the same argument about stocks that sported a PE of ~7.5 in 1980?

In pavlovian fashion, whenever stocks drop in price, faithful retail or institutional investors swoop in to buy these “bargains.” Although the “buy the dip” crowd is starting to remind me of Bertrand Russell’s “Inductivist Turkey.”

I have to admit that it’s been a winning strategy over time. I only mention it because few, if any, people are suggesting buying this particular bond market dip. For my part, I’ve developed an admittedly very crude model to think about stocks versus bonds, and in a world where you get a near 3% guarantee from Uncle Sam at the moment, the strong interest in relatively expensive stocks seems strange to me. In order to understand why people are behaving so inconsistently, we need to review the most common bond bear arguments.

Bond Bear Case

In my experience, there are two arguments that retail investors make against bonds. In a nutshell, these are “inflation” and “look at the chart!” The first of these comes with three sub arguments which will take some more time, so I’ll deal with “look at the chart!”, uh, “argument” first.

I don’t want to suggest that short term price movements prove anything, because if such movements proved anything, I wouldn’t be able to justify the short term losses I’ve suffered recently, and that would be too emotionally painful for my delicate sensibilities. That said, I think we should pay some attention to prices as they offer an interesting weather vane. Additionally, if the bearish crowd is using price drops to support the argument that bonds are terrible, I think we should review prices, no?

Since this bearish piece was published just under two months ago, the Vanguard Total Bond Market is down a whopping 1.7%, and the S&P has dropped ~7.5%.

If the argument is “bonds are bad because they drop in price”, how should we think about stocks during the first half of 2022?

I don’t mean to pick on this author, though. It’s possible to offer near identical arguments, and be “proven right” because bonds have underperformed the S&P 500 from the time you published your bearish piece.

Since the author published this piece less than 2 weeks ago, the “buy the dip” crowd has driven the S&P 500 up by a whopping 5.4%. At the same time, though, the bonds that have flatlined as of today. To my mind this just comes down to timing and luck. The person who was bearish bonds in early April has seen them outperform the S&P 500 handily, and the person who had the good luck of publishing a bearish piece under two weeks ago was proven “right” because bonds have underperformed. Each author made very similar arguments.

The point I’m trying to make with these examples is that “bonds are terrible because the price has dropped” is a flabby argument. It can be “right” or “wrong” depending on when you happen to place the trade. I don’t like trades that rely on luck.

Also, financial history is replete with examples of assets that have fallen massively in price, only to rebound very nicely. Why can the same not happen with bonds?

When I’ve asked this question of bond bears face to face in the so-called “real world”, things tend to get interesting. They acknowledge that other assets have dropped in price and then rebounded, but they suggest that there’s something “special” about a price chart of a bond collapse. Unlike stocks, bonds will drop and not get up. Eventually. Any year now. This is because bonds are uniquely susceptible to high inflation in a way that the dividends received from stocks magically aren’t.

Inflation

It’s time to get to the heart of it. Now that we’re past all the stuff about price charts, it’s time to write about the big, angry, war elephant in the room with a giant red “I” emblazoned on his forehead. It’s time to write about (dramatic pause) inflation.

I’ll first define the term, so we’re all on the same page. Inflation is the measure of the decline of purchasing power of a fiat currency brought about by a sustained increase in the price of a basket of goods. In the United States, when people talk about “inflation”, they’re typically talking about the consumer price index, which is a basket of ~280 goods and services consumed by the “typical” consumer.

As I suggested above, there are three sub arguments that bond bears make. As near as I can tell, they are:

Inflation’s massively understated Money printing is out of control Rising Prices = “70s Era Inflation”

I’ll review each of these in turn.

Inflation’s Massively Understated

I’m as much of a fan of conspiracies as the next semi-sane person for a variety of reasons. First, they may be true.

Whether they’re true or not, they’re often great stories, and I am a sucker for a great story. The problem is that some conspiracies are, shall we say, “short on the maths.” The “inflation is massively understated” is such a conspiracy in my view. The foundational idea that this view relies on is that the government has an enormous incentive to understate inflation, because many of the government's obligations are indexed to inflation. I understand that the government has an incentive to act scurrilously, but having an incentive for bad behaviour doesn’t condemn an organisation to act on it.

But the idea that inflation has been understated massively for decades is ridiculous on its face because the math doesn’t work.

I’ll use an example from my own life to try to demonstrate. I currently rent an apartment in the Forest Hill neighbourhood of Toronto. In 2010, my Toronto apartment was being rented out for $1,400 per month. If “real” inflation was closer to 13% as some have suggested, I’d be paying about $6,400 per month on this bundle of bricks today. If it were 8% as some other “inflation realists” have suggested, I’d be paying about $3,525 per month. I’d rather move in with my mother while in Toronto than pay that rate for this hovel. If you knew her, you’d understand the weight of that statement.

Many of us cling to the idea that inflation is actually much higher in large part because we come upon articles like this one that fret that “single family homes cost 75% more today than they did in 1987.” Oh, Shocking!

The reality is that “75% more today than 1987” works out to a CAGR of 1.6%. This is not a newsworthy growth rate, and it reflects our collective inability to do compound math.

If inflation were this powerful, pernicious force that grew general prices at near double digit rates for multiple decades at a time, we’d be fighting over who got to live in the fancy refrigerator cardboard box that is almost big enough to stretch out in. The absence of the economic misery that is implied by multi year high rates of inflation should put this idea to bed for good.

That said, I don’t want to be so much of a fan boy that I lose sight of CPI’s inevitable shortcomings. Every consumption basket is different, and so price rises are not felt by all people at the same rate. For instance, as a 55 year old curmudgeon, I hopefully won’t be consuming diapers for another 30 years or so. A young couple with an infant child will be consuming them immediately. So, is CPI as published perfect? Nope. Is it pretty close over time? Yep. Is it way better than alternatives? Absolutely.

Money Printing

There is a very commonly held belief that governments print money. Generally speaking, they don’t. In fairness, currency in circulation soared by $2.07 trillion last year, which was an 11.6% gain from the previous year and was the biggest one year percentage increase since 1945.

These so-called “stimy cheques” were the result of governments firing cash at people during the pandemic. I think we could agree that this was an extraordinary circumstance and such government largesse is atypical. As Milton Friedman himself demonstrated, and I repeated for your enjoyment and edification way back in November of last year, there is something called the “quantity of exchange theory” that demonstrates that money in circulation is only one of four relevant variables that drive inflation. If velocity, for instance, collapses in the intermediate term, current inflation will be transitory.

More relevant still is the fact that governments don’t actually print money, as demonstrated by Dr. Richard Werner, the man who coined the term “quantitative easing” back in the 1990s. Interestingly, Werner concluded that 97% of money in circulation comes from commercial banks in the form of credit creation.

As an aside, the fact that it wasn’t until 2014 when Werner decided to run an empirical study on the question of “where does money come from?” speaks volumes about the state of the modern economics profession, and the idea that economics is a science. If physicists behaved this way, we’d still be banging rocks together to steal the sun’s magical power to cook our meat and to light the mountain holes that we use for shelter.

Anyway, if banks create the vast majority of money through loans, and we’re of the view that excesses in the money supply help drive inflation over time, we should spend some time trying to put ourselves into the mind of a banker. Horrendous, I know, but stick with me, because it’d be helpful to know what banks are likely going to do over the intermediate term. After all, if “too much” money drives inflation, and money comes from commercial banks, we would be wise to work out commercial bank’s propensity to lend, no?

In Europe, business lending is expected to cool in 2023, and consumer credit is expected to grow in 2022, but at a rate far lower than the pre-pandemic era. Mortgage lending is expected to grow robustly for the next three years, though. This credit creation doesn’t lead to excessive consumption. If you get a mortgage, you’re not “consuming” that debt on excess goods and services, you’re repaying a promissory note to a bank.

Turning stateside, people far smarter than me are pointing out that banks remain nervous about lending to that sector of the economy (i.e. “Main Street”) that would drive the greatest level of economic growth

Additionally, the great Dr. Lacy Hunt has argued persuasively that the United States is on the precipice of a recession.

Hunt referenced rising inventories for instance, and he’s not the only source sounding the alarm about those. Data that’s come out since Hunt posted his quarterly letter is equally dour in my view. For instance, real average hourly earnings decreased 3.4% in April of 2022 relative to April 2021.

If you were in the unfortunate position of being a banker, would you be eager to lend into such an environment?

The Only Plague That Beset the 1970s Was Disco

I don’t think it’s unreasonable to suggest that when a global pandemic shuts down production worldwide, such a move will massively impact aggregate supply. It will shift the aggregate supply curve to the left as thousands of businesses (i.e. “suppliers”) are taken offline. If at the same time, you respond to this pandemic by locking people in their houses, throwing boatloads of cash at them, and saying “thou shalt not dine out, travel, or go to the movies”, they’re going to buy stuff, thus impacting aggregate demand. Aggregate demand will shift to the right. To refresh your memories from high school economics, when the supply curve shifts left, and the demand curve shifts right, prices have to rise. This is “monetary” in only the most vacuous sense.

For that reason, I think any comparison to 1970s price rises is a bit of a stretch. Although the 1970s was bereft of taste in my view, it was a decade that benefitted from an enormous demographic tailwind that drove inflation persistently higher. The key word is “persistently.” The rise in prices we have experienced to date is a difference in kind and not degree. I’ll try to make the point with a thought experiment. Prior to the pandemic, let’s say you decided that you were going to try to squeeze another few years out of your washing machine, if you’re American pronounced “warshing” machine. Then the pandemic came along, the government sent you some money, locked you in your house, and you thought “stuff this old warshing machine! If the end is nigh, I’m at least going to check out with whiter whites, and so I’ll buy that new fancy warshing machine I’ve been dreaming of!” This means that the demand for warshing machines rises in the immediate term, but will be lower than it otherwise would be in subsequent years. This has the effect of heating up demand in the short run, but dampening demand in the medium term. I mean, how often do you replace your warsher?

Debt Levels Dampen Rates

Moving beyond my thinly veiled excuse to make fun of American accents, I should write about debt. To put the following discussion in context, the Debt to GDP of the United States started the 1970s at a level of about 35.7% and ended the decade at about 41.2%. Today U.S. Debt to GDP is about 134%.

So, debt levels have been growing for decades, but as a consequence of the pandemic, they’re now through the proverbial roof, which is pronounced “rough” if you’re American. Anyway, this suggests an upper limit on interest rates. Consider the yield on the 10-year Treasury Note, which is, once again, knocking on the door of 3%.

The last time it was at current levels was in November of 2018, after which yields fell. Prior to that, the last time yields got this high was in November of 2013. It fell from those levels, too, as higher rates were rejected by a struggling global economy. According to the International Monetary Fund, in 2013, global debt to GDP in 2013 was about 215%. Now, only nine years later, global debt has surpassed $300 trillion, and debt to GDP is 20% higher. The near decade high yield on the 10-year note, and the eye watering levels of debt sloshing around the world today suggests a potential cap on interest rates, because a few dozen basis points from here would simply be too painful for we, the indebted.

I think Japan is an interesting real world example of the theoretical case I’m making. The Land of the Rising Sun is a famously indebted society, and so it may be no coincidence that their central bank has bucked the trend of their peers and is maintaining an easy monetary policy.

This caused a predictable drop in the relative value of the yen, which is quite painful for a society so reliant on imports. The BOJ (Bank of Japan) will likely remain stimulative, in spite of the fact that some members of the Japanese business community refer to stimulative rates as “a stupid policy that weakens national power.”

I think it’s worth noting that the same business community that is critical today was supportive of easy money last year, because it saw the dangers of higher rates. For my part, I feel some sympathy for the Bank of Japan. The country is the most indebted in the world, with debt to GDP at about 256%, so by how much should we expect them to raise rates?

I think Japan is interesting because they offer us a glimpse of our future. Demographic headwinds, ever rising debt levels, and sclerotic growth will conspire to keep rates low for all of us, which would obviously be bullish for bonds.

To summarize, then, I think the bond bear arguments are weak. Money is not being printed now. In fact the people who print money have every incentive to not do so, as the economic outlook is generally grim. There are a host of reasons for this, but I think the fact that consumption was pulled forward during the pandemic is significant. Additionally, higher prices will be rejected by increasingly besieged consumers. The technical indicators, too, are bond bullish, given that yields are very near decade highs and bond prices have collapsed to attractive levels. Given that we’re at record debt, the likely direction for yields is down, so I remain a bond bull.

Risk to the Thesis

Anyone who follows my work knows that I can be wrong. Even when I’m right, my timing can be off. Anyone who’s had the misfortune of seeing me dance can attest to this. So, I have to acknowledge that I can be wrong here, too. In my view, the biggest risk to bonds is persistent inflation. I think this would be caused by policy makers reacting to future economic weakness by goosing aggregate demand by firing another pile of money at people. This would be a policy choice in response to weakened intermediate term aggregate demand, which would then require another policy response, and so on. Ending up on such a treadmill would be a policy error of such epic proportions that it would drive the riskiness of bonds through the roof. The only consolation at that point might be that crashing bonds would be the least of our problems. For that reason, if you want to follow me on this trade, I would strongly recommend keeping a good eye on policy makers. If any politician decided to “fix” the economy by slamming aggregate demand outward again, I would abandon fixed income, along with most other assets. Other than that potential outcome, I can think of no reason not to be bond bullish at the moment.