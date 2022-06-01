RichLegg/E+ via Getty Images

This article was prepared by Lasan Devasirinarayana in collaboration with Dilantha De Silva.

I invested in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NYSE:GRBK) back in early 2020, and when we launched our Marketplace service Leads From Gurus, we had little hesitation in adding GRBK stock to our model growth portfolio as well. Last December, however, we felt the housing market might cool down, so we booked our gains by liquidating our Green Brick holding at a stock price of around $30. Amid tightening monetary policy decisions, challenging macroeconomic conditions, and troubling geopolitical prospects, we thought it best to revisit Green Brick Partners to determine where the stock is headed. Our findings indicate that Green Brick's growth story is far from over, but that being said, we will remain on the sidelines for the time being for reasons discussed in this analysis.

The growth story continues

Fast-paced upward trending prices in the housing market give us flashbacks of the 2007-2008 crisis, no doubt. However, this time around, we believe it is the low supply of units available in the market that puts upward pressure on prices, which raises little to no concerns regarding a possible bubble in the housing market. Moreover, lending institutes are stricter and smarter, and more aware of the profile of their borrowers than before. Despite rising interest rates, the prices of houses are seeing an upward trajectory, amid construction costs that are skyrocketing coupled with a challenging labor market, which gives us conclusive evidence that cost-push inflationary pressure has a lot to do with the rise in housing prices of late.

Green Brick Partners is a diversified home building and land development company consisting of eight brands that build fine homes in high growth markets in Texas, the Southeast, and Colorado with distinct price points ranging from as low as $240,000 to $1.6 million.

The company successfully delivered 658 new homes in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the 516 units in the same period last year, which is a growth of 27.5% YoY, translating into a home closings revenue of $363.1 million at a growth of 68% YoY. The higher growth rate in the dollar amount suggests the average sales price (ASP) of homes has surged quite significantly over the course of the year. Validating this, the company disclosed an average sales price of $551,800 per unit (+31.7% YoY) in Q1 2022.

Green Brick has 1,423 homes in the backlog, arising from the metered sales strategy the company has been practicing with the objective of avoiding the risk of unmatched construction costs and pre-sold backlogs. The company hopes for better gross margins by doing so on the back of efficiency in operations. However, the management admits that due to the metering process, they have lost 45% of the net home orders compared to the same quarter the previous year, although it is up 26% compared to the previous quarter (Q4 FY 21). We are also of the view that, given the current economic climate, this process is a safer bet in ensuring topline growth amid rising commodity prices leading to higher actual construction costs. The ASP of the backlog homes was up 24% YoY to $609,000 and Green Brick expects the ASP of homes delivered to range between $552,000 and $609,000 during the remainder of the fiscal year.

We believe the ASP is almost unaffected by the rising interest rates due to 80% of the sales coming from infill locations, where potential buyers are largely insensitive to factors such as the cost of financing. The average FICO scores of these buyers are over 746 with a debt-to-income ratio of 34%. These are high-income earners, and the majority of the buyers have the ability to negotiate favorable interest rates and will go for a higher down payment on the purchase price as well.

According to data from the National Association of Realtors, first-time home buyers represent the largest share of people purchasing homes at 31%, and most of the first-timers are below the age of 40. With Millennials and younger generations making up half of the U.S. population, the population of people who can afford homes is forecast to increase by 4 million over the next 10 years, which implies that the demand for housing will remain substantial going forward.

Figure 1: Share of buyers and sellers of homes by generation

National Association of Realtors

Green Brick Partners, being named as the third-largest homebuilder by closings in Dallas-Fort Worth by Dallas Business Journal, owns and controls over 23,400 lots. DFW is the biggest new home market in the country and the company is focused on developing lands in high growth sub-markets and is planning to spend nearly $285 million in FY 2022 to subsequently complete and deliver over 4,300 finished home sites across 41 communities.

We are bullish on the company’s long-term competitive advantages resulting from its continued focus on infill locations where 85% to 90% of the area is already built, thus, allowing the company to further push its prices up. These markets, in our opinion, will continue to enhance the company’s gross profit margins. Green Brick’s gross margins are already among the highest compared to its peers and well above the peer average of 26.4% at over 27.5%.

Green Brick reported an EPS growth of 135% YoY to $1.20 for the first quarter, predominantly driven by higher ASP-led gross profit margins, coupled with high operating leverage with SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue falling to 8.7% compared to 12.6% in the corresponding quarter last year. These operating efficiencies further solidify our case on the growth potential of the company, and we believe its metered sales strategy will sustain the efficiency in the medium to long term.

The company maintains a disciplined approach to capital allocation with a strict 20% internal rate of return criterion on all new projects, avoids financial leverage and retains a strong cash position for new investments, and applies appropriate cost contingencies in estimating development and vertical construction costs. Consequently, the company has identified Austin, Texas as a high growth location on the back of solid demand.

Green Brick Partners consistently generates strong operating cash flows and retains sufficient liquidity, thus maintaining one of the lowest debt-to-capital ratios in the industry at 28.8%.

The ROE of the company came to 28.8% in Q1 2022 based on annualized figures, exhibiting almost linear growth since FY 2019, which adds to our confidence in the management team of the company in allocating capital efficiently to secure long-term growth.

Things that keep us on the sidelines

There's a lot to like about Green Brick Partners, and we believe long-term-oriented investors are in for a treat. That being said, our focus is not only on identifying attractively valued companies but also on uncovering hidden gems that are poised to deliver attractive returns in the medium to long run. We believe macroeconomic conditions will turn challenging for the homebuilding industry in the coming quarters, which in turn will further deteriorate the investor sentiment toward homebuilders despite the fact that many of these companies are cheaply valued in the market today. In this context, we fear Green Brick Partners stock will underperform the broad market in this market cycle. For this reason, we have decided to wait for a better opportunity to get back into Green Brick Partners given that we do not have unlimited resources to invest in stocks. If we indeed had unrestricted access to investable funds, we would have had no second thoughts about investing in GRBK stock as we believe the company will be a big winner in the long run. Our decision to stay on the sidelines today, therefore, is a strategic asset allocation decision.

Takeaway

Green Brick Partners continues to deliver, and we believe the company is well-positioned to create long-term shareholder wealth but we will remain on the sidelines for now for asset allocation reasons. We will, however, monitor industry dynamics carefully to identify potential inflection points.