10 Of The Safest Dividend Blue-Chips To Own In A Recession

Madmaxer/iStock via Getty Images

2022 has been a rough year for investors, who have been battered by numerous risk factors, some foreseeable and some not.

The highest inflation in 40 years

Rising interest rates

The most hawkish Fed in four decades

Slowing economic and earnings growth

The Russian invasion of Ukraine and China's rolling lockdowns are a wild-card that's simply added to these risks that we knew were likely to result in higher market volatility this year.

Jill Mislinksi

The volatility we expected has arrived, and now we have rising recession risk as well, courtesy of soaring energy prices.

Wells Fargo's (WFC) CEO expects a recession next year

75% of Fortune 500 CEOs expect a recession in 2022 or 2023

the President of the world bank expects a global recession in 2023

Deutsche Bank expects a short but severe recession in late 2023 through mid-2024

The Fed has pivoted from trying for a "soft landing" to a "softish" landing.

The good news is that if we do get a recession it will likely be mild and not arrive for another 13 months (at least).

The US Economy Is Slowing But Still Strong: No Recession Likely for At Least A Year

David Rice

Recessions are inevitable, created by the same cycle of fear and greed that drives stock price cycles.

excess investment into things like inventory during boom times

leads to writedowns when demand shifts and company margins get squeezed

According to FactSet, US companies are expected to see margins start to compress for the next two quarters as consumers push back on price hikes and demand destruction starts to take hold.

What does this mean for income investors in the next year or two?

The good news is that for the world's safest dividend stocks, even the most severe recession isn't likely to lead to dividend cuts.

So let me show you how to find the 10 safest dividend blue-chips for the next, or any recession.

How I Measure Safety And Quality

There are many ways to measure safety and quality and I factor in pretty much all of them.

The Dividend Kings' overall quality scores are based on a 253-point model that includes:

Dividend safety

Balance sheet strength

Credit ratings

Credit default swap medium-term bankruptcy risk data

Short and long-term bankruptcy risk

Accounting and corporate fraud risk

Profitability and business model

Growth consensus estimates

Management growth guidance

Historical earnings growth rates

Historical cash flow growth rates

Historical dividend growth rates

Historical sales growth rates

Cost of capital

GF Scores

Long-term risk-management scores from MSCI, Morningstar, FactSet, S&P, Reuters'/Refinitiv, and Just Capital

Management quality

Dividend friendly corporate culture/income dependability

Long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)

Analyst consensus long-term return potential

In fact, it includes over 1,000 fundamental metrics including the 12 rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.

credit and risk management ratings make up 41% of the DK safety and quality model

dividend/balance sheet/risk ratings make up 82% of the DK safety and quality model

How do we know that our safety and quality model works well?

During the two worst recessions in 75 years, our safety model 87% of blue-chip dividend cuts, the ultimate baptism by fire for any dividend safety model.

For the purposes of this article, I screened for dividend stocks with 100% dividend safety.

0.5% risk of a dividend cut during a historically average recession since WWII

1% risk of a dividend cut during a severe recession (Pandemic or Great Recession level downturn)

The 10 Safest Dividend Blue-Chips For A Recession

DK Zen Research Terminal

Here are articles providing a closer look at each company's investment thesis, risk profile, valuation, growth potential, and total return profile.

Why these 10 dividend blue-chips in particular?

Because they offer as close to perfect dividend safety as exists on Wall Street.

How safe?

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (162 Point Safety Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 - unsafe 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2- below average 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 - average 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 - safe 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5- very safe 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% 10 Safest Dividend Blue-Chips 100% 0.5% 1.0% Risk Rating Low-Risk (83rd industry percentile risk-management consensus) A- Stable outlook credit rating 1.4% 30-year bankruptcy risk 20% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Recommendation (Each)

Even if we got another severe recession, the risk to this portfolio's income would be very low.

effectively a zero chance that total annual income would fall

Why is that?

DK Zen Research Terminal

These aren't just blue-chips, they are Ultra SWANs, as close to perfect quality companies as exist on Wall Street.

Much Safer And Higher Quality Than The Dividend Aristocrats

Metric Dividend Aristocrats 10 Safest Dividend Blue-Chips Winner Aristocrats Winner 10 Safest Dividend Blue-Chips Quality 87% 98% 1 Safety 89% 100% 1 Dependability 84% 97% 1 Long-Term Risk Management Industry Percentile 67% 83% 1 Average Credit Rating A- Stable A- stable 1 Average 30-Year Bankruptcy Risk 3.01% 1.40% 1 Average Dividend Growth Streak (Years) 44.3 26.5 1 Average Return On Capital 100% 316% 1 Average ROC Industry Percentile 83% 94% 1 13-Year Median ROC 89% 218% 1 Total 1 9

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

These Ultra SWANs offer much safer dividends courtesy of a low sub 40% payout ratio.

S&P rates them an average of A- stable credit ratings, with a 1.4% average risk of bankruptcy over the next 30 years.

6 Rating agencies rate their average long-term risk-management in the top 17% of their industry peers.

Their average dividend growth streak is 26.5 years.

Ben Graham's standard of excellence is 20+ years

effectively an aristocrat portfolio

And in terms of returns on capital, Joel Greenblatt's gold standard proxy for quality and moatiness these Ultra SWANs run circles around the aristocrats and S&P.

12-month trailing return on capital 316% = more than 3X that of the aristocrats

22X the return on capital of the S&P 500

ROC is above their 13-year median ROC = confirming a wide and stable moat

ROC percentile in the top 6% of their peers

According to two of the greatest investors in history, S&P, and six other rating agencies, these 10 Ultra SWAN dividend stocks are 10 of the highest quality and safest companies on earth.

And guess what? Thanks to this bear market you can buy them today at reasonable to attractive valuations.

The World's Most Wonderful Companies At Fair Prices

Warren Buffett said, "it's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price."

Today the S&P 500 is 4% historically overvalued and these Ultra SWANs are 12% historically undervalued.

DK Zen Research Terminal

Analysts expect an average 32% total return in the next year, and those forecasts are almost entirely justified by fundamentals and valuations.

A 1.9% yield might not sound impressive but keep in mind:

S&P 500 yields 1.7%

Nasdaq yields 1.0%

Dividend Aristocrats yield 2.4%

Why might you want to potentially buy these Ultra SWANs today?

Supreme Safety And Incredible Growth Potential

DK Zen Research Terminal

Analysts expect 14% long-term growth from these Ultra SWANs which matches the 13.8% they expect from the Nasdaq.

but with 2X the much safer yield upfront

That superior yield means superior long-term return potential compared to the S&P 500, dividend aristocrats, and Nasdaq.

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth 10 Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 10 Safest Dividend Stocks 1.9% 14.00% 15.9% 11.1% 8.6% 8.4 2.28 Nasdaq (Growth) 1.0% 13.9% 14.9% 10.4% 7.9% 9.1 2.14 Dividend Aristocrats 2.2% 8.9% 11.1% 7.8% 5.2% 13.8 1.66 S&P 500 1.7% 8.5% 10.2% 7.1% 4.6% 15.7 1.57

(Source: Morningstar, FactSet, YCharts)

16% long-term return potential is on par with the greatest investors in history, and from 10 of the safest dividend blue-chips on earth.

What kind of life-changing long-term wealth could 16% annual returns potentially mean for you?

Inflation-Adjusted Consensus Total Return Potential: $1,000 Initial Investment

Time Frame (Years) 7.7% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus 8.7% Inflation-Adjusted Dividend Aristocrats Consensus 13.4% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted Safest 10 Blue-Chips Consensus Difference Between Inflation Adjusted Safest 10 Blue-Chips Consensus Vs S&P Consensus 5 $1,445.67 $1,514.08 $1,871.15 $357.07 10 $2,089.97 $2,292.44 $3,501.19 $1,208.75 15 $3,021.42 $3,470.93 $6,551.23 $3,080.30 20 $4,367.98 $5,255.26 $12,258.31 $7,003.04 25 $6,314.67 $7,956.89 $22,937.08 $14,980.19 30 $9,128.95 $12,047.36 $42,918.62 $30,871.26

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

Even if these companies only grow as expected for the next 10 years, that's a potential 3.5X inflation-adjusted return.

Time Frame (Years) Ratio Aristocrats/S&P Ratio Inflation-Adjusted Safest 10 Blue-Chips Consensus Vs S&P Consensus 5 1.05 1.29 10 1.10 1.68 15 1.15 2.17 20 1.20 2.81 25 1.26 3.63 30 1.32 4.70

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

That's 70% more than the S&P 500 is expected to deliver and about 60% more than the dividend aristocrats.

And if they keep growing as expected for longer? Then a modest investment today could become a potentially small fortune in the coming decades.

What evidence is there that these Ultra SWANs can deliver anything like 16% long-term returns?

Historical Returns Since April 2008 (Annual Rebalancing)

"The future doesn't repeat, but it often rhymes." - Mark Twain

Past performance is no guarantee of future results, but studies show that blue-chips with relatively stable fundamentals over time offer predictable returns based on yield, growth, and valuation mean reversion.

Bank of America So let's take a look at how these 10 Ultra SWAN dividend stocks have performed over the last 14 years when over 90% of total returns were the result of fundamentals, not luck. (Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Analysts expect 16% long-term returns from these Ultra SWANs and over the last 14 years, they've delivered 17% returns, slightly more than the Nasdaq, and 7% better annual returns than the S&P 500.

but lower peak declines during the Great Recession

and 64% higher negative volatility-adjusted total returns than the market

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Their average rolling return was even more impressive 20% to 21%, market-crushing returns with a slightly higher and much safer yield.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

They delivered 7X inflation-adjusted returns that were more than 2X better than the S&P 500.

And what about dividends?

Portfolio 2009 Income Per $1,000 Investment 2021 Income Per $1,000 Investment Annual Income Growth Starting Yield 2021 Yield On Cost S&P 500 $17 $57 10.61% 1.7% 5.7% Nasdaq $5 $44 19.87% 0.5% 4.4% 10 Safest Blue-Chips $15 $152 21.29% 1.5% 15.2%

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

These Ultra SWANs delivered an incredible 21% annual income growth turning a 1.5% starting yield into a yield on cost of 15.2% by the end of 2022.

What about future growth?

Analyst Consensus Income Growth Forecast Risk-Adjusted Expected Income Growth Risk And Tax-Adjusted Expected Income Growth Risk, Inflation, And Tax Adjusted Income Growth Consensus 19.5% 13.7% 11.6% 9.1%

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

Analysts expect close to 20% annual income growth from these Ultra SWANs in the future.

Factor in the probability of these companies not growing as expected, inflation, and taxes, and you can reasonably expect 9.1% real long-term income growth.

Now compare that to what they expect from the S&P 500.

Time Frame S&P Inflation-Adjusted Dividend Growth S&P Inflation-Adjusted Earnings Growth 1871-2021 1.6% 2.1% 1945-2021 2.4% 3.5% 1981-2021 (Modern Falling Rate Era) 2.8% 3.8% 2008-2021 (Modern Low Rate Era) 3.5% 6.2% FactSet Future Consensus 2.0% 5.2%

(Sources: S&P, FactSet, Multipl.com)

What about a 60/40 retirement portfolio?

0.5% consensus inflation, risk, and tax-adjusted income growth.

In other words, these 10 Ultra SWANs offer:

more than the market's yield (and a much safer yield at that)

4.5X its long-term inflation-adjusted consensus income growth potential

18X better long-term inflation-adjusted income growth than a 60/40 retirement portfolio

This is the power of ultra-safe Ultra SWAN dividend growth investing in a bear market.

Bottom Line: 10 Of The Safest Dividend Blue-Chips For A Recession Can Help You Sleep Well At Night No Matter What The Economy Does Next

No one knows when this bear market will bottom (or if it already has). That depends on inflation, the Federal Reserve's approach to fighting it, and whether or not we experience a recession in the next year or two.

But here's what I can tell you about LOW, VFC, ASML, AMAT, MA, CL, NVS, CSCO, V, and NKE.

1.9% yield (more than the S&P 500 and Nasdaq)

some of the safest dividends on earth

12% historically undervalued (wonderful companies at fair prices)

14% long-term growth consensus (matching the Nasdaq's)

15.9% long-term return potential vs 17.6% 14-year return

A- stable average credit rating (1.4% average fundamental risk)

26.5 year average dividend growth streak

quality far superior to the average aristocrat and the S&P 500

No matter what the economy throws at us in the coming decades, these safe dividend blue-chips are ready to grow your income and wealth and make your retirement dreams come true.

In fact, just a handful of low-cost ETFs can turn these ultra-safe dividend blue-chips into an Ultra SWAN recession-optimized retirement portfolio that can potentially help the typical retired couple

deliver over $5 million more inflation-adjusted wealth over 30 years than a 60/40 retirement portfolio

over 30 years than a 60/40 retirement portfolio turn $510K in average retirement savings into almost $7 million inflation-adjusted wealth after 30 years more than a 60/40 retirement portfolio

inflation-adjusted wealth after 30 years more than a 60/40 retirement portfolio fell just 22% during the Great Recession vs 31% for a 60/40 and 51% for the S&P 500

vs 31% for a 60/40 and 51% for the S&P 500 fell just 7% in the Pandemic crash in March 2020 vs 12% 60/40 and 20% S&P 500

This is how you stop obsessing over what the Fed, inflation, interest rates, and the stock market does over the short-term.

This is how you take charge of your financial destiny and make your own luck on Wall Street.

This is how you retire in safety and splendor no matter what happens on Wall Street in the coming years or decades.