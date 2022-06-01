10 Of The Safest Dividend Blue-Chips To Own In A Recession
Summary
- The 2022 bear market has many income investors nervous, especially given the rising recession risk for 2023 and 2024.
- The world's safest dividend blue-chips have the balance sheets and business models to keep growing their payouts no matter what the economy does.
- Today LOW, VFC, ASML, AMAT, MA, CL, NVS, CSCO, V, and NKE are 10 of the safest dividend stocks on earth, with 100% safety scores.
- This means approximately a 1% average risk of a dividend cut even in the most severe recession.
- They are 11% undervalued, yield 1.9%, and analysts expect 15.9% long-term returns, similar to the 17.6% they've delivered over the last 14 years. With the right ETFs and allocation to cash and bonds, you can turn these Ultra SWANs into a ZEUS Safety portfolio that fell 22% in the GFC, and just 7% in the Pandemic crash.
2022 has been a rough year for investors, who have been battered by numerous risk factors, some foreseeable and some not.
- The highest inflation in 40 years
- Rising interest rates
- The most hawkish Fed in four decades
- Slowing economic and earnings growth
The Russian invasion of Ukraine and China's rolling lockdowns are a wild-card that's simply added to these risks that we knew were likely to result in higher market volatility this year.
The volatility we expected has arrived, and now we have rising recession risk as well, courtesy of soaring energy prices.
- Wells Fargo's (WFC) CEO expects a recession next year
- 75% of Fortune 500 CEOs expect a recession in 2022 or 2023
- the President of the world bank expects a global recession in 2023
- Deutsche Bank expects a short but severe recession in late 2023 through mid-2024
The Fed has pivoted from trying for a "soft landing" to a "softish" landing.
The good news is that if we do get a recession it will likely be mild and not arrive for another 13 months (at least).
The US Economy Is Slowing But Still Strong: No Recession Likely for At Least A Year
Recessions are inevitable, created by the same cycle of fear and greed that drives stock price cycles.
- excess investment into things like inventory during boom times
- leads to writedowns when demand shifts and company margins get squeezed
According to FactSet, US companies are expected to see margins start to compress for the next two quarters as consumers push back on price hikes and demand destruction starts to take hold.
What does this mean for income investors in the next year or two?
The good news is that for the world's safest dividend stocks, even the most severe recession isn't likely to lead to dividend cuts.
So let me show you how to find the 10 safest dividend blue-chips for the next, or any recession.
How I Measure Safety And Quality
There are many ways to measure safety and quality and I factor in pretty much all of them.
The Dividend Kings' overall quality scores are based on a 253-point model that includes:
Dividend safety
Balance sheet strength
Credit ratings
Credit default swap medium-term bankruptcy risk data
Short and long-term bankruptcy risk
Accounting and corporate fraud risk
Profitability and business model
Growth consensus estimates
Management growth guidance
Historical earnings growth rates
Historical cash flow growth rates
Historical dividend growth rates
Historical sales growth rates
Cost of capital
GF Scores
Long-term risk-management scores from MSCI, Morningstar, FactSet, S&P, Reuters'/Refinitiv, and Just Capital
Management quality
Dividend friendly corporate culture/income dependability
Long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)
Analyst consensus long-term return potential
In fact, it includes over 1,000 fundamental metrics including the 12 rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.
credit and risk management ratings make up 41% of the DK safety and quality model
dividend/balance sheet/risk ratings make up 82% of the DK safety and quality model
How do we know that our safety and quality model works well?
During the two worst recessions in 75 years, our safety model 87% of blue-chip dividend cuts, the ultimate baptism by fire for any dividend safety model.
For the purposes of this article, I screened for dividend stocks with 100% dividend safety.
- 0.5% risk of a dividend cut during a historically average recession since WWII
- 1% risk of a dividend cut during a severe recession (Pandemic or Great Recession level downturn)
The 10 Safest Dividend Blue-Chips For A Recession
Here are articles providing a closer look at each company's investment thesis, risk profile, valuation, growth potential, and total return profile.
- Mastercard (MA)
- ASML Holding (ASML)
- Visa (V)
- Applied Materials (AMAT)
- Nike (NKE)
- Lowe's (LOW)
- Colgate-Palmolive (CL)
- Cisco (CSCO)
- Novartis (NVS)
- V.F. Corp. (VFC)
Why these 10 dividend blue-chips in particular?
Because they offer as close to perfect dividend safety as exists on Wall Street.
How safe?
|Rating
|Dividend Kings Safety Score (162 Point Safety Model)
|Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession)
|
Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession
|1 - unsafe
|0% to 20%
|over 4%
|16+%
|2- below average
|21% to 40%
|over 2%
|8% to 16%
|3 - average
|41% to 60%
|2%
|4% to 8%
|4 - safe
|61% to 80%
|1%
|2% to 4%
|5- very safe
|81% to 100%
|0.5%
|1% to 2%
|10 Safest Dividend Blue-Chips
|100%
|0.5%
|1.0%
|Risk Rating
|Low-Risk (83rd industry percentile risk-management consensus)
|A- Stable outlook credit rating 1.4% 30-year bankruptcy risk
|
20% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Recommendation (Each)
Even if we got another severe recession, the risk to this portfolio's income would be very low.
- effectively a zero chance that total annual income would fall
Why is that?
These aren't just blue-chips, they are Ultra SWANs, as close to perfect quality companies as exist on Wall Street.
Much Safer And Higher Quality Than The Dividend Aristocrats
|Metric
|Dividend Aristocrats
|10 Safest Dividend Blue-Chips
|Winner Aristocrats
|
Winner 10 Safest Dividend Blue-Chips
|Quality
|87%
|98%
|1
|Safety
|89%
|100%
|1
|Dependability
|84%
|97%
|1
|Long-Term Risk Management Industry Percentile
|67%
|83%
|1
|Average Credit Rating
|A- Stable
|A- stable
|1
|Average 30-Year Bankruptcy Risk
|3.01%
|1.40%
|1
|Average Dividend Growth Streak (Years)
|44.3
|26.5
|1
|Average Return On Capital
|100%
|316%
|1
|Average ROC Industry Percentile
|83%
|94%
|1
|13-Year Median ROC
|89%
|218%
|1
|Total
|1
|9
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
These Ultra SWANs offer much safer dividends courtesy of a low sub 40% payout ratio.
S&P rates them an average of A- stable credit ratings, with a 1.4% average risk of bankruptcy over the next 30 years.
6 Rating agencies rate their average long-term risk-management in the top 17% of their industry peers.
Their average dividend growth streak is 26.5 years.
- Ben Graham's standard of excellence is 20+ years
- effectively an aristocrat portfolio
And in terms of returns on capital, Joel Greenblatt's gold standard proxy for quality and moatiness these Ultra SWANs run circles around the aristocrats and S&P.
- 12-month trailing return on capital 316% = more than 3X that of the aristocrats
- 22X the return on capital of the S&P 500
- ROC is above their 13-year median ROC = confirming a wide and stable moat
- ROC percentile in the top 6% of their peers
According to two of the greatest investors in history, S&P, and six other rating agencies, these 10 Ultra SWAN dividend stocks are 10 of the highest quality and safest companies on earth.
And guess what? Thanks to this bear market you can buy them today at reasonable to attractive valuations.
The World's Most Wonderful Companies At Fair Prices
Warren Buffett said, "it's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price."
Today the S&P 500 is 4% historically overvalued and these Ultra SWANs are 12% historically undervalued.
Analysts expect an average 32% total return in the next year, and those forecasts are almost entirely justified by fundamentals and valuations.
A 1.9% yield might not sound impressive but keep in mind:
- S&P 500 yields 1.7%
- Nasdaq yields 1.0%
- Dividend Aristocrats yield 2.4%
Why might you want to potentially buy these Ultra SWANs today?
Supreme Safety And Incredible Growth Potential
Analysts expect 14% long-term growth from these Ultra SWANs which matches the 13.8% they expect from the Nasdaq.
- but with 2X the much safer yield upfront
That superior yield means superior long-term return potential compared to the S&P 500, dividend aristocrats, and Nasdaq.
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth
|
10 Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|10 Safest Dividend Stocks
|1.9%
|14.00%
|15.9%
|11.1%
|8.6%
|8.4
|2.28
|Nasdaq (Growth)
|1.0%
|13.9%
|14.9%
|10.4%
|7.9%
|9.1
|2.14
|Dividend Aristocrats
|2.2%
|8.9%
|11.1%
|7.8%
|5.2%
|13.8
|1.66
|S&P 500
|1.7%
|8.5%
|10.2%
|7.1%
|4.6%
|15.7
|1.57
(Source: Morningstar, FactSet, YCharts)
16% long-term return potential is on par with the greatest investors in history, and from 10 of the safest dividend blue-chips on earth.
What kind of life-changing long-term wealth could 16% annual returns potentially mean for you?
Inflation-Adjusted Consensus Total Return Potential: $1,000 Initial Investment
|Time Frame (Years)
|7.7% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus
|8.7% Inflation-Adjusted Dividend Aristocrats Consensus
|13.4% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted Safest 10 Blue-Chips Consensus
|Difference Between Inflation Adjusted Safest 10 Blue-Chips Consensus Vs S&P Consensus
|5
|$1,445.67
|$1,514.08
|$1,871.15
|$357.07
|10
|$2,089.97
|$2,292.44
|$3,501.19
|$1,208.75
|15
|$3,021.42
|$3,470.93
|$6,551.23
|$3,080.30
|20
|$4,367.98
|$5,255.26
|$12,258.31
|$7,003.04
|25
|$6,314.67
|$7,956.89
|$22,937.08
|$14,980.19
|30
|$9,128.95
|$12,047.36
|$42,918.62
|$30,871.26
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Even if these companies only grow as expected for the next 10 years, that's a potential 3.5X inflation-adjusted return.
|Time Frame (Years)
|Ratio Aristocrats/S&P
|Ratio Inflation-Adjusted Safest 10 Blue-Chips Consensus Vs S&P Consensus
|5
|1.05
|1.29
|10
|1.10
|1.68
|15
|1.15
|2.17
|20
|1.20
|2.81
|25
|1.26
|3.63
|30
|1.32
|4.70
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
That's 70% more than the S&P 500 is expected to deliver and about 60% more than the dividend aristocrats.
And if they keep growing as expected for longer? Then a modest investment today could become a potentially small fortune in the coming decades.
What evidence is there that these Ultra SWANs can deliver anything like 16% long-term returns?
Historical Returns Since April 2008 (Annual Rebalancing)
"The future doesn't repeat, but it often rhymes." - Mark Twain
Past performance is no guarantee of future results, but studies show that blue-chips with relatively stable fundamentals over time offer predictable returns based on yield, growth, and valuation mean reversion.
Analysts expect 16% long-term returns from these Ultra SWANs and over the last 14 years, they've delivered 17% returns, slightly more than the Nasdaq, and 7% better annual returns than the S&P 500.
- but lower peak declines during the Great Recession
- and 64% higher negative volatility-adjusted total returns than the market
Their average rolling return was even more impressive 20% to 21%, market-crushing returns with a slightly higher and much safer yield.
They delivered 7X inflation-adjusted returns that were more than 2X better than the S&P 500.
And what about dividends?
|Portfolio
|2009 Income Per $1,000 Investment
|2021 Income Per $1,000 Investment
|Annual Income Growth
|Starting Yield
|2021 Yield On Cost
|S&P 500
|$17
|$57
|10.61%
|1.7%
|5.7%
|Nasdaq
|$5
|$44
|19.87%
|0.5%
|4.4%
|10 Safest Blue-Chips
|$15
|$152
|21.29%
|1.5%
|15.2%
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)
These Ultra SWANs delivered an incredible 21% annual income growth turning a 1.5% starting yield into a yield on cost of 15.2% by the end of 2022.
What about future growth?
|Analyst Consensus Income Growth Forecast
|Risk-Adjusted Expected Income Growth
|Risk And Tax-Adjusted Expected Income Growth
|
Risk, Inflation, And Tax Adjusted Income Growth Consensus
|19.5%
|13.7%
|11.6%
|9.1%
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Analysts expect close to 20% annual income growth from these Ultra SWANs in the future.
Factor in the probability of these companies not growing as expected, inflation, and taxes, and you can reasonably expect 9.1% real long-term income growth.
Now compare that to what they expect from the S&P 500.
|Time Frame
|S&P Inflation-Adjusted Dividend Growth
|S&P Inflation-Adjusted Earnings Growth
|1871-2021
|1.6%
|2.1%
|1945-2021
|2.4%
|3.5%
|1981-2021 (Modern Falling Rate Era)
|2.8%
|3.8%
|2008-2021 (Modern Low Rate Era)
|3.5%
|6.2%
|FactSet Future Consensus
|2.0%
|5.2%
(Sources: S&P, FactSet, Multipl.com)
What about a 60/40 retirement portfolio?
- 0.5% consensus inflation, risk, and tax-adjusted income growth.
In other words, these 10 Ultra SWANs offer:
- more than the market's yield (and a much safer yield at that)
- 4.5X its long-term inflation-adjusted consensus income growth potential
- 18X better long-term inflation-adjusted income growth than a 60/40 retirement portfolio
This is the power of ultra-safe Ultra SWAN dividend growth investing in a bear market.
Bottom Line: 10 Of The Safest Dividend Blue-Chips For A Recession Can Help You Sleep Well At Night No Matter What The Economy Does Next
No one knows when this bear market will bottom (or if it already has). That depends on inflation, the Federal Reserve's approach to fighting it, and whether or not we experience a recession in the next year or two.
But here's what I can tell you about LOW, VFC, ASML, AMAT, MA, CL, NVS, CSCO, V, and NKE.
- 1.9% yield (more than the S&P 500 and Nasdaq)
- some of the safest dividends on earth
- 12% historically undervalued (wonderful companies at fair prices)
- 14% long-term growth consensus (matching the Nasdaq's)
- 15.9% long-term return potential vs 17.6% 14-year return
- A- stable average credit rating (1.4% average fundamental risk)
- 26.5 year average dividend growth streak
- quality far superior to the average aristocrat and the S&P 500
No matter what the economy throws at us in the coming decades, these safe dividend blue-chips are ready to grow your income and wealth and make your retirement dreams come true.
In fact, just a handful of low-cost ETFs can turn these ultra-safe dividend blue-chips into an Ultra SWAN recession-optimized retirement portfolio that can potentially help the typical retired couple
- deliver over $5 million more inflation-adjusted wealth over 30 years than a 60/40 retirement portfolio
- turn $510K in average retirement savings into almost $7 million inflation-adjusted wealth after 30 years more than a 60/40 retirement portfolio
- fell just 22% during the Great Recession vs 31% for a 60/40 and 51% for the S&P 500
- fell just 7% in the Pandemic crash in March 2020 vs 12% 60/40 and 20% S&P 500
This is how you stop obsessing over what the Fed, inflation, interest rates, and the stock market does over the short-term.
This is how you take charge of your financial destiny and make your own luck on Wall Street.
This is how you retire in safety and splendor no matter what happens on Wall Street in the coming years or decades.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LOW, VFC, ASML, AMAT, MA, NVS, CSCO, V, NKE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns LOW, VFC, ASML, AMAT, MA, NVS, CSCO, V, and NKE in our portfolios.