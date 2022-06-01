Glenn Pettersen/E+ via Getty Images

Norway Has it All -- Starting with Offshore Oil and Gas

When most investors think of Norwegian energy, they will most likely think first of Offshore Oil and Gas. Exploration in the Norwegian exclusive economic zone portion of the North Sea began with the Ocean Viking discovery of oil in 1969.

Further discoveries resulted in the realization that the reserves in the North Sea were much larger than expected. The Norwegian government capitalized Statoil as the national oil company. Today, after a series of reorganizations, that company now belongs partly to Norway and partly to investors like you and me. I first placed the resulting company, Equinor ASA (EQNR), in our Investor's Edge® model portfolio 2 years ago this month at $12.87. It is up more than 3-fold since then.

Drilling in extreme conditions in a country that is pristine in its environmental outlook and regulations meant that, while there was a learning curve to be conquered, Equinor and its major integrated partners (as well as some 300 engineering and construction companies) gravitated to Oslo and Stavanger, from which city I am writing these words.

The oil industry in Norway has grown by quantum leaps and now accounts for more than 40% of the country’s export revenues. The Norwegian government has increasingly opened the industry by inviting foreign investors and companies to operate and thrive here as well.

While renewable energy has made inroads, we need to remember that world-wide (but not in Norway -- more on this later!) crude oil is the world’s primary source of energy. Crude oil is distilled into gasoline, jet fuel, diesel, as well as made into asphalt, tar, and various oils used for lubrication.

The United States is "currently" the world's biggest producer of oil, even though it is barely among the Top Ten in terms of proven oil reserves. I place the word "currently" in quotes because our federal government is intent upon killing this most valuable resource in the name of being green before we have, or have the ability to have, the green alternatives in place.

Hence the U.S. failure to allow Canadian pipelines from our very willing neighbor to the north. Hence the decision not to allow drilling for oil and gas on federal land. (Since rescinded after President Biden beseeched and was rebuffed by Russia and Saudi Arabia -- but with a major reduction in the number of acres offered and an increase in the royalties companies must pay to drill.)

These are the lucky countries that have the most proven reserves:

Venezuela holds a shade over one-sixth of all the proven reserves in the world, with more than 300 billion barrels. However, these reserves are mostly expected to remain as "in reserve." Too bad. Venezuela could have been one of the most successful nations in the world right now, when oil is at a premium, but they elected instead to become a faux-socialist nation that has descended into an autocratic oligarchy. By the time they throw off these shackles, the world will likely have moved on from oil. Also, most of Venezuela's oil is offshore or well underground and is too dense to be easily acquired at a profit.

Saudi Arabia has the second-largest amount of oil reserves in the world with 297.5 billion barrels. Despite Venezuela’s massive supply of natural resources, the country still struggles economically. Venezuela and Saudi Arabia have populations of comparable size; however, Saudi Arabia’s economy is twice as large. One of the main reasons for this disparity is the accessibility of each country's oil reserves.

Saudi Arabia’s oil reserves, on the other hand, are close to the surface and on land, which makes the oil much more accessible and the extraction process vastly more cost-effective. This, in turn, makes Saudi Arabia's oil sector significantly more profitable.

Canada is the third-largest in terms of reserves. It is important to note that between Canada, the U.S., and Mexico, the proven reserves are only slightly less than Saudi Arabia's and nearly three times as much as Russia's. It pays to have good neighbors and to be a good neighbor. It is primarily from North America and from Norway that I expect to see Europe weaned from Russian oil and gas.

Since the USA is also the world's largest consumer of oil, it is necessary to import some from other producing countries.

Norway is in a very different position. Its citizens consume only "a drop in the bucket" of oil compared to other nations. Bear in mind that while...

•Norway is one of the world's largest exporters of oil,

•Norway is *not* one of the world’s largest producers, and

•Norway is *not* among the nations that have large proven reserves!

In natural gas, the U.S. and Canada are busy building natural gas liquefaction facilities so that natural gas can be compressed into a liquid state and exported across the oceans in specially-built vessels. (In this liquid form, the gas is 600 times smaller than in its gaseous form.) On the European end, regasification facilities are being constructed at an equally breakneck pace to receive these LNG (liquefied natural gas) carriers.

U.S. shipments of LNG have already helped Europe begin its transition away from Russia -- and the U.S. has announced it plans to ship over 60% more LNG to Europe this year than last year.

As you can see below, this is something of a growth industry...

US Energy Information Administration

However, there is an even better, faster and perhaps even safer way to provide that gas whenever possible.

Most Norwegian gas is exported to Europe. The Norwegians don't need it any more than they need most of their oil.

As of 2021, 20%+ of natural gas consumed in Europe came from Norway. That figure is growing by leaps and bounds.

Putin thought he would bring Poland and Bulgaria to their knees when he recently cut off all natural gas to them because they refused to pay in rubles at an unfair rate of exchange. It could have worked tactically, but it was a strategic blunder. It proved how untrustworthy the current Russian regime is. And the timing was terrible: a new pipeline will open between Norway and Poland this fall. There will be many more to come.

Offshore and Onshore Wind Help Norway, Help Europe

Every other energy source Norway uses leaves them that much more to help supply European nations that have now, ironically enough, in their attempts to go green and take down their nuclear plants, resorted to using coal for much of their energy needs.

One such source is wind. Norway does not have the flat land that Denmark and Netherlands do for wind, but it does have the North Sea and the Norwegian Sea for offshore wind production. They are currently beginning to power some of their oil and gas drilling platforms with strong Norwegian and North Sea wind! Norway also has a perfect curve of mountains that allow those same winds to roar up the sides of some of these mountains before diminishing as they head inland to Norway's peaceful valleys.

Norway is now building 5 of the largest wind farms in Europe, 2 onshore, 3 offshore -- and there are 36 more planned for construction. Steadily rising use of wind lets Norway export more oil and gas to Europe:

Statista

Here Comes the Real Power of Norway

It is called water...as in hydroelectric power. More than 97% of Norway's electricity comes from hydro power. No other nation comes close. When you are a nation with literally thousands of waterfalls and hundreds big enough to provide raw power, power that is renewed every year with free rain and snow, you would be stupid not to use it as your primary source of power. Norwegians are not stupid.

Below I am using the percentage of electric vehicles among some of the world's nations as a proxy for electric usage. European readers and North Americans and others who have rented cars in Europe for road trips know that petrol is horrifically expensive -- yes, more than Americans are paying or have ever paid. Electricity is cheaper, so common sense says, "Use it." Norwegians do:

Statista

This chart is from 2018. In 2022 the figure is actually closer to 54%. Every month, electric vehicles ("EVs") are between 80% and 90% of new car sales in Norway. Charging stations are popping up even in the rural areas -- I am told. Still, when I rent one to visit some very rural areas next week, I have opted for one with a 260 mile range, rather than the slightly cheaper 160 mile range! (Trust, but verify.)

You will notice Iceland is next in EV usage. Iceland has waterfalls and geothermal. Why is Sweden next? Norway and Sweden's electric grids have long been connected. In recent years, Denmark and the Netherlands were added. I predict there will be more to come.

We all know that solar and wind are intermittent. The wind doesn't always blow (well, in my experience except West Texas and the Oklahoma Panhandle!) The sun doesn't shine at night. However, if we think of Norway's lakes from which those waterfalls tumble, we might think of these lakes as themselves a giant “battery” in that the water stored behind dams can be released or not released, governed to exact needs.

Wouldn't it be great if, when the sun was shining and the wind was blowing, we could capture that power as electricity and either save it in a Battery Energy Storage System ("BESS," expensive, and the way it is currently done) or literally by sending the power as electricity somewhere else, to be shared by others or "saved" in a lake -- by not using the hydro power until it is needed, at which time we open the spigots and turn the turbines again.

This is a more elegant variation on the idea of pumping water back up into a dam to be reused as a power source. This is being done in the U.S. and elsewhere today. However, in Norway it is being done as the idea above suggests. In fact, Norway already imports Denmark's excess *wind-generated* power and sends hydro-generated electricity back when the wind isn't blowing, allowing Denmark to rely on renewables for about 40% of its electricity needs.

Battery Metals, Elements and More

In those articles and others I have used this graphic as an idea of just how valuable these elements / minerals / metals might become as the demand rises exponentially:

Bloomberg

Norway has 5 of the 6 ingredients that look to be the most in demand in the coming years. These are copper, cobalt, nickel, graphite and aluminum. Each of the above metals are essential for utility-plant sized Battery Energy Storage Systems, home and business electricity storage, and EVs. All Norway lacks is lithium of the “Big Six” needed for Battery Energy Storage Systems and EV batteries. (Though interesting research is being done in Norway and around the world in extracting lithium from sea water, which scientists believe holds up to 5,000 times the amount of earth's third-lightest element than on land.)

I hasten to add that Norway does not have enough of these to support the world or even Europe. They do, however, provide materials close enough that, when extraction is done using hydropower and wind power, they can make BESS and EV batteries in a carbon-neutral manner!

The world has noticed.

A joint venture between Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCQX:NHYDY) & Sweden’s Northvolt began operations just last month in Frederikstad, Norway. This is a recycling operation. We can mine the earth for more of the important battery metals or we can mine the no-longer-working batteries that already have the metals in them. They two companies expect to recycle 150,000 car batteries a year by 2025. It makes sense to begin their global operations in Norway -- that's where the EVs are.

FREYR Battery (FREY) will be manufacturing (in early 2023) environmentally friendly battery cells based upon an MIT-patented process. These will be used in multiple applications like EVs, stationary storage and electric mobility.

How are these environmentally friendly? They do not need gas, oil or coal derived energy. They have hydroelectric. FREYR is also located in Mo I Rana just south of Bodo in mid-Norway – and very near many of the metals needed for the batteries.

Norsk Hydro, Equinor and Panasonic Holdings Corporation (OTCPK:PCRFY) have just formed a new joint venture to manufacture EV batteries in Norway.

In fact, Using clean hydro and wind, private companies in Norway are now constructing 4 separate EV battery factories there.

How to Play It

First, do your due diligence. You may come to a very different conclusion than I have. For me, Norsk Hydro is a no-brainer. The company is more profitable and has a higher enterprise value than its nearest competitor, Alcoa Corporation (AA). Aluminum is key to EV adoption. It is much lighter than steel, with a better weight-to-strength ratio -- and light weight means a longer distance between charges. NHYDY should have a cost advantage as well, since its energy is produced by hydropower. I own NHYDY in my own account and in the Investor's Edge Marketplace portfolio. It sells today for less than my basis.

Equinor is another. Even though it is now priced at the higher end of its 52-week history, Seeking Alpha still rates it a "Strong Buy."

Seeking Alpha

Panasonic occupies more than a third of Tesla's gigafactory just down the hill from me in Sparks, NV. They are the manufacturer of the batteries built to Tesla's (TSLA) specifications. They are a world leader in electronics and sell at the low end of their 52-week range. The company is on my short list of stocks to buy.

FREYR Battery is more risky because it has no revenue yet. It is, however, listed on the NYSE and it does have a great capital base as a result of its recent IPO. I plan to visit their factory on my next trip to Norway. (There isn't much to see yet as it is still under construction.) I own shares in FREY and plan to add it to our Investor's Edge Marketplace portfolio.

For those who would rather invest in the country itself, there are two country-specific ETFs, the iShares MSCI Norway Capped Investable Market Index ETF (ENOR) and the Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW). Both own Equinor as their largest holding. Norsk Hydro is the #3 holding at ENOR and #4 at NORW.

