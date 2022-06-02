Sentiment Speaks: Big Bond Rally Is Coming Despite The Fed
Summary
- The common view is that you can't fight the Fed.
- History tells us that the common view is simply not true.
- The bond market is finally bottoming out over the coming months and should begin a major rally into 2023.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Market Pinball Wizard. Learn More »
The common refrain is that you "can't fight the Fed." Well, excuse me, but I do not agree with this premise. And, neither do the facts of market history. I think the better conclusion is that the Fed cannot fight the market, as the market is much more powerful than the Fed.
I can cite many examples throughout the years wherein we have fought the Fed and have won. I can cite examples using the US Dollar, the bond market, and the stock market. And, if you are interested in our successes in fighting the Fed (when most at the time told us we were crazy), you can feel free to read my articles from the past, and this is just one example:
Sentiment Speaks: I Fought The Fed... And I Won
In my last article on bonds, I was looking for the 135-support region to hold and provide us with another larger rally. However, as I outlined, if the 135-region did not hold, then it was a strong signal that the bond market had likely struck a long-term top, and we had begun a long-term bear market in the bond market. In fact, as I said to my members of The Market Pinball Wizard, even if we did hold the 135 support, this was not a long trade I had any intention of doing since it was way too speculative. And, as we know, 135 did not hold as support, and the bottom fell out thereafter.
So, what does that really mean to us at this time?
Personally, I have no horse in this race. In fact, the last time I entered the bond market was when I bought TLT around 113 back in November of 2018, expecting a sizeable rally. As we know, the market rallied all the way to just under the 180 level before the market topped out. I have not been long in this market since we were approaching the top of that rally.
But, now that the market has seen a sizeable decline, I am seeing the bond market bottoming out and setting up a major rally over the coming year or so. While I do not yet believe we have struck "the bottom" to this decline, and that there is still potential that we drop down to the 106-109 region on the TLT, I believe that any further weakness will likely set up our final bottom in 2022 in the bond market. (But, please do consider that my primary view is that the next rally is likely going to be a corrective rally and will not likely exceed the highs struck in 2020.)
Of course, many will be viewing this analysis in light of the fact that the Fed is still continuing to raise rates. But, consider I put out a similar expectation back in November of 2018 when the Fed was also still intending on raising rates at that time. Yet, amazingly, after the market bottomed within pennies of our bottoming target back in November 2018 and then started its larger rally towards 180, the Fed changed its intentions several months later. So, you see, the bond market led the Fed, and not the other way around. And, if you look closely at history, you will see this is exactly how the bond market and Fed work. The bond market leads the Fed.
Therefore, the TLT chart is telling me that either the market does not care about the Fed's intentions, or the Fed is actually going to be changing its intentions over the coming months.
So, in conclusion, I am seeing a bottoming structure developing in the TLT, with our next support in the 106-109 region. And, when we break out through the 127 region, we should be on our way to the 150+ region over the coming 12-18 months.
Housekeeping Matters
If you would like notifications as to when my new articles are published, please hit the button at the bottom of the page to "Follow" me.
Also, I am going to be quite busy with travel during the summer, and will not be able to post public articles regularly. Moreover, when I do post, I may not leave the comments section open if I am unable to monitor it and respond to comments.
THE #1 SERVICE FOR MARKET & METALS DIRECTION!
“I made a large investment in SPY at the recent lows. All of this because of Avi. The past month has been outstanding for me all because of Avi. The best investment I’ve ever made is paying the $100/month for this service. I’m a firm believer. Thank you, Avi.”
“the high hit rate of your market turning points is just unprecedented and mind-blowing.”
“Been trading a long time. However, never had this kind of clarity until I joined your service.”
CLICK HERE FOR A FREE TRIAL.
This article was written by
Avi is an accountant and a lawyer by training. His education background includes his graduating college with dual accounting and economics majors, and he then passed all four parts of the CPA exam at once right after he graduated college. He then earned his Juris Doctorate in an advanced two and a half year program at the St. John’s School of Law in New York, where he graduated cumlaude, and in the top 5% of his class. He then went onto the NYU School of Law for his masters of law in taxation (LL.M.).Before retiring from his legal career, Avi was a partner and National Director at a major national firm. During his legal career, he spearheaded a number of acquisition transactions worth hundreds of millions to billions of dollars in value. So, clearly, Mr. Gilburt has a detailed understanding how businesses work and are valued.
Yet, when it came to learning how to accurately analyze the financial markets, Avi had to unlearn everything he learned in economics in order to maintain on the correct side of the market the great majority of the time. In fact, once he came to the realization that economics and geopolitics fail to assist in understanding how the market works, it allowed him to view financial markets from a more accurate perspective.For those interested in how Avi went from a successful lawyer and accountant to become the founder of Elliottwavetrader.net, his detailed story is linked here.
Since Avi began providing his analysis to the public, he has made some spectacular market calls which has earned him the reputation of being one of the best technical analysts in the world.
As an example of some of his most notable astounding market calls, in July of 2011, he called for the USD to begin a multi-year rally from the 74 region to an ideal target of 103.53. In January of 2017, the DXY struck 103.82 and began a pullback expected by Avi.As another example of one of his astounding calls, Avi called the top in the gold market during its parabolic phase in 2011, with an ideal target of $1,915. As we all know, gold hit a high of $1,921, and pulled back for over 4 years since that time. The night that gold hit its lows in December of 2015, Avi was telling his subscribers that he was on the phone with his broker buying a large order of physical gold, while he had been accumulating individual miner stocks that month, and had just opened the EWT Miners Portfolio to begin buying individual miners stocks due to his expectation of an impending low in the complex.
One of his most shocking calls in the stock market was his call in 2015 for the S&P500 to rally from the 1800SPX region to the 2600SPX region, whereas it would coincide with a “global melt-up” in many other assets. Moreover, he was banging on the table in November of 2016 that we were about to enter the most powerful phase of the rally to 2600SPX, and he strongly noted that it did not matter who won the 2016 election in the US, despite many believing that the market would “crash” if Trump would win the election. This was indeed a testament to the accuracy of the Fibonacci Pinball method that Avi developed.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.