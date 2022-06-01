Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

The price action in PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) since our initial report has been disappointing. However, when we take a step back to review our thesis, add new developments to the story, and consider what we have learned from the two quarterly reports since, we come to the conclusion that our original thesis remains intact along with our belief that the underlying business prospects of PD have actually substantially improved. We continue to believe PD stands to benefit immensely from the rising reliance of businesses on their digital ecosystems and the build-out of that digital ecosystem.

Revisiting and Reviewing Our Thesis

We point investors new to PD to our initial report to gain a more in-depth understanding of our thesis and the business itself. For a quick refresher though, we will list the main points of our thesis for PD and what has changed since we first published.

Businesses are rapidly expanding their digital ecosystems and in turn, relying on them more than ever. PD is the most comprehensive digital operations management system in the world and allows businesses to ensure they are constantly running. - This remains the case as businesses are continuing to grow their digital ecosystem while becoming more reliant on them. PD remains the best in class solution to ensure uptime and therefore revenues. PD is accelerating revenue growth. Growth within their largest customers is the most robust. PD provides incredible value to its customers with quick payback periods and high ROIs. - PD posted revenue growth of 32% for 2022 versus 28% in 2021. Customers with >$1M ARR up 65% y/y, customers with >$100K ARR up 39% y/y versus overall customer growth of 7%. In 3Q, two new Fortune 200 customers expected ROI of 400-650% over 3 years and a payback period as short as 3 months. While PD is very penetrated in the Fortune 100/500, customers are not sold out. There remains a major opportunity to expand the number of seats these customers use. - This remains the scenario as management called out customers continue to not be "sold out" on both 4Q and 3Q earnings. The acquisition of Catalytic will rapidly accelerate the number of non-IT users that PD can sell to. Reasonably valued growth, >80% gross margins, DNBR >120%, renewal rates in the 90s. - PD currently trades at 3.7 EV/s using our next year's estimates. PD continues to print gross margins above 80%, DNBR >120%, and renewal rates remain in the high 90s.

What's Caused The Drawdown?

Rising Yields & Weakening Market Sentiment

In our view, we believe the pullback in PD has been completely fueled by factors outside the underlying business fundamentals. We see the main proponents of the drawdown being the rising 10-year Treasury yield curve and weakening sentiment towards software stocks or non-profitable growth stocks. While we understand that higher yields mean future earnings are worth less today, we think that the move lower by reasonably valued growth stocks, like PD, is likely overdone.

Downward pressure has also been caused by investors fleeing software and growth stocks alike. We believe that PD has been "thrown out with the bathwater" as investors' sentiment has completely shifted on technology stocks. We also believe it is important to note that large growth-focused funds have seen major drawdowns during the year as well. This not only squeezes out large incremental buyers of these stocks but also causes forced selling as these funds face redemptions from their investors and are forced to sell their holdings to raise capital in order to meet these redemptions.

Outperformance Of Peers Is Noteworthy

While the YTD performance of PD has been poor, we believe it is noteworthy to recognize the strong relative outperformance by PD to its peers. We believe this outperformance has mostly been driven by PD's strong 4Q earnings report, its growing TAM, its ability to increase customer spending while dollars are also spent on other software, and its reasonable valuation when compared to its peers.

PD YTD Performance (TradingView)

PD is down ~30% YTD, as we write this report, while its peer group on average down 53.6%. We think this ~2000 bps outperformance gives good context and shows that while the price performance of PD has been weak, it has held up much better than the peer group. We are also of the belief that this relative outperformance will continue when sentiment shifts and these stocks start to see gains.

New Developments

OpsGenie Outage Will Spur New Customer Additions

Atlassian (TEAM) had a major outage in early April across its suite of products that also included its own digital ops management system and competitor to PD, OpsGenie. This outage left thousands of businesses unable to monitor their digital ecosystems for as long as two weeks. In a world where minutes of software outage can cause millions in lost revenue, it is borderline unacceptable to make customers wait weeks for a solution. The importance of delivering quick solutions to an outage is only heightened when the outage occurs in what is that customer's central nervous system for detecting and alerting of any software outages within their respective digital ecosystem.

While it is well known that OpsGenie is inferior to PD, many customers of other TEAM products will use OpsGenie to simply consolidate their billing. This thought was echoed by a software engineer on a YCombinator forum focused on the TEAM post-incident review:

When we switched to OpsGenie it was also to consolidate billing with other Atlassian products, but we all knew PagerDuty worked better and that OpsGenie was still pretty new and rough around the edges. We certainly didn't gain any business advantage by switching, but we did have to do a lot of work to switch which took away from other things we needed to get done. But ultimately we had no say because somebody just wanted to save a little money. I also doubt that there was a thorough vendor assessment before we picked it up, since it was a vendor we already used.

We believe that this outage in such a critical application for businesses will force once OpsGenie customers to migrate over PD, regardless of the marginal benefits provided by staying within the TEAM ecosystem. This thought was also echoed on the YCombinator forum:

Losing access to OpsGenie for this long was a massive problem, dwarfing most other systems. OpsGenie is like PagerDuty in the Atlassian world. I spoke to several engineers at impacted companies who could not believe their incident management system was "deleted" and had no ETA on when it would be back, or Atlassian could not prioritise restoring this critical system ASAP... However, suddenly flying blind, with no pager alerting for their own systems? That is not acceptable for any decent company. Most I talked with moved rapidly to an alternative service... Imagine being a billion dollar company suddenly without pager system: and no ETA on when that system would be back, your vendor not responding to your queries. I talked to engineers at such a company and it was a long night to move rapidly over to PagerDuty. It would be another 7 days they could get through to a human at Atlassian. By that time, they were a lost customer for this product. Ironically, this company moved to OpsGenie a few years before from PagerDuty because OpsGenie was cheaper and they were on so many Atlassian services already.

We believe that any marginal benefit from OpsGenie was eviscerated once this outage left companies stranded without a monitoring system and in the dark in terms of when a solution would be found. With this in mind, we firmly believe PD stands to benefit from both former OpsGenie customers flocking to PD as well as future customers who will choose PD over OpsGenie due to this incident.

Catalytic - A Transformational Acquisition

PD's recent acquisition, Catalytic, is a transformational bolt-on acquisition. This is because Catalytic will be the spur for the next leg of PD's growth. What Catalytic does is allow for workflow automation that requires little to no coding. This immediately expands the number of users within a business that can benefit from PD, from mostly IT-focused workers to the full spectrum of workers within a business. This is because Catalytic removes the technical barrier that has traditionally prevented HR, finance, or sales personnel from benefiting from PD as much as their IT counterparts.

This acquisition is a game-changer, as management has continually called out that their next stage of growth will come from expanding the number of seats within existing customers rather than new logos. We firmly believe that Catalytic will provide just that, expanding the number of PD users within the existing customer base.

Our Updated Model and 1Q Expectations

We recently updated our model heading into the 1Q report this Thursday. Below, we show our model assumptions for the inputs for our model. Most notably, we are modeling PD to become profitable on a bottom-line basis by next year, which is in line with management's comments.

For 1Q, we are expecting $83.32M in revenues, gross margins of 82.2%, and EPS of -.27. We are then expecting 2Q revenues of $87.75M and EPS of -.37. For the full year we are expecting $371.75M and EPS of -.82.

Most importantly, we want to hear more commentary surrounding the integration of Catalytic and its early adoption by customers. We also want to hear commentary surrounding any new large customers who migrated from TEAM to PD due to their outage during the quarter. We also want to hear if the macro-economic backdrop of inflation, rising rates, and dropping stock prices are causing a slow down in customers expanding their usage of PD. For a better view of our model, here is a link to it on our Twitter feed.

PD Model (Author Data) Model Assumptions (Author Data)

Risks

We believe that the risks associated with PD have remained the same since our initial report, but we now also believe there is a heightened risk of customers slowing their spending due to rising inflation and fear of a recession. While we believe PD should continue to fare well regardless of the macro environment, we do acknowledge that the macro-backdrop could cause more pressure on the business than we are anticipating.

Our Final Thoughts

We continue to believe the PD stands to benefit immensely from the expansion of software usage by businesses and the rising reliance on those digital ecosystems. With the stock trading at ~3.5x EV-to-next year sales, the stock is simply not pricing in the future growth prospects. We believe that the 1Q report could represent a major catalyst in terms of the street realizing that their growth is sustainable. their moat is widening, and they are set up to continue to execute moving into the future.