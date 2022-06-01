Jozsef Soos/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCPK:FINMF) is a well-known company that manufactures helicopters. It also engages in defence electronics, aeronautics, and security systems across the globe. The company used to be known as Leonardo - Finmeccanica and in 2017 it changed its name to Leonardo. The Company is headquartered in Rome and was founded in 1948 after the second world war.

It is a brave new world for defence companies after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Alessandro Profumo, Leonardo's CEO confirmed in the Q1 results that the company has had "a good start to the year and results in line with Leonardo's growth path. The defence and governmental business achieved good order intake in the first quarter with growing revenues and profitability and improving cash flow".

To fully assess the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, which could open up opportunities for the group, the CEO explained that "it is still early" and that the reverberations "will probably go beyond this year for us and more in the medium to long term".

Q1 Results

However, what is certain is that the results approved in Q1 make it possible to confirm the 2022 guidance and indicate that the company is growing once again. Leonardo delivered an EBITA (adjusted net operating margin) of €132 million, growing 39% compared to Q1 2021 significantly supported by all business sectors. EBIT rose by 64% to €123 million. Revenues also advanced, just over €3 billion (+7.7%), but more importantly, orders recorded a net increase of +10.8% to €3.8 billion in Q1. Therefore, the overall portfolio stands at €36.3 billion (+0.4%, equal to coverage, in terms of production of over 2.5 years), with a book-to-bill (ratio between orders for the period and revenues) higher than 1.2.

The operating cash flow remains negative at €1.1 billion but shows an improvement on the figure of the first three months of last year (-€1.4 billion), although it discounts the significant cash absorption of the first part of the year. Same for the debt, which was higher for the equity investment in the German company Hensoldt.

Q1 Results Snap

Oto Melara and Cybersecurity

During the analyst call, Leonardo's CEO commented on the sale of Oto Melara. "It is not frozen," he specifies, "we are waiting for some responses from other governments committed to European defence programs". According to the rumour mill, the German company Rheinmetall will make an offer within a month to acquire a minority stake in the cannon manufacturer. The German company already operates six factories in the country and employs 2,500 people. Oto Melara produces turrets for combat vehicles and naval guns which have been purchased by navies around the world. The company also collaborates with Iveco to build wheeled combat vehicles. Rheinmetall's plan to acquire a minority rather than 100% stake proposed by KNDS has garnered favour from Italian politicians, worried about handing over the company to a foreign buyer.

We value Oto Melara between €500 and €600 million, but it could be worth more with new orders. There is no recent data, being consolidated in Leonardo, but recorded revenues were €356 million in 2015 with an EBIT of €38 million (margin of 10.7%).

Another interesting key takeaway for Leonardo is the launch of its hi-tech system of countermeasures for cyber risks attack.

The company built an anti-hacker platform using the DaVinci-1 mega computer. Indeed, Leonardo is at the forefront of anti-hacker intelligence. At Cybertech Europe held on 10 and 11 May in Rome, the group presented its Cyber ​​information superiority, a new high-tech platform that brings together artificial intelligence and supercomputing to prevent cyberattacks or limit their scope by initiating rapid defensive actions.

To illustrate the company's objectives, the managing director of the group's Cyber ​​& security solutions division explains that: "in the next five years he will lead a European industrial consortium, in partnership with Cri group (part of the Spanish Vass, ed), to monitor and manage the cyber security of the infrastructures and corporate information systems of the Eu-Lisa agency. This is a European critical infrastructure of great importance because it manages the information systems that serve to guarantee asylum, border management and migration policies in the Schengen area".

Conclusion

Leonardo is well managed and it is in favour with Italian politicians with a strong order backlog. The company's outlook was recently raised, and our internal team believes that its valuation is fair. Based on our sum-of-the-parts valuation, we initiate coverage with a neutral rating of €10.5 per share. Future disinvestment could add value to its implied valuation. The company remains exposed to its restructuring program and cash losses in the aerospace division.