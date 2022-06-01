Carillon Scout Mid Cap Fund Q1 2022 Commentary

miniseries/E+ via Getty Images

Market Overview

Despite a rally near the end of the quarter, major equity indexes closed lower as fear of U.S. Federal Reserve (FED) balance sheet tapering, interest rate hikes, and war in the Ukraine sent the bulls into retreat. Inflation was a hot topic again as the Fed continued to slow bond purchases, and it lifted the federal funds rate by 25 basis points at the March meeting while signaling a likely 50-basis point hike in May as inflation remained elevated. This shift in Fed policy hurt faster-growing companies, which was quite a change from the last great bull market in technology stocks that peaked in the year 2000. At that time, the Federal Reserve was well into an interest rate hiking cycle before technology stocks began a significant slide. We believe the difference this time illustrates the market’s increased sensitivity to monetary policy, partially due to rising debt levels in the

U.S. and around the world, and the higher inflation this cycle than in 2000. Labor inflation and general labor availability were again concerns for many companies. Supply chains eased for some goods, but remained challenged for many commodities including energy, agriculture, and fertilizer due to war and general scarcity, and also in many consumer products as semiconductors remained in short supply. The more-contagious omicron variant spread rapidly in many parts of the world yet faded into March, giving the United States a breather from the pandemic even as it continued to rage in parts of Europe and China. The bond market slumped throughout the quarter, accelerating the downtrend that started in August 2021 as investors began to realize that inflation was maybe stickier than the popular “transitory” narrative of early 2021.

Portfolio Review

Best Securities Average Weight (%) Contribution to Return (%) Baker Hughes 3.14 1.33 Mosaic 1.44 0.82 Pioneer Natural Resources 2.37 0.56 Darling Ingredients 2.72 0.47 Freeport-McMoRan 2.36 0.46 Worst Securities Stag Industrial 2.16 -0.36 Hain Celestial 1.37 -0.32 Burlington Stores 0.65 -0.28 Twilio 0.25 -0.27 Teradyne 0.47 -0.26

Energy services company Baker Hughes (BKR) rallied as the oil and gas bull markets continued, improving the company’s outlook for drilling, production, and well services. The war in Ukraine sparked fears of further natural gas shortages in the European Union, revealing the need for more global liquefied natural gas (LNG) export capacity and more import capacity in the euro area to lessen the reliance on Russian gas supplies. This in turn helped improve investor expectations regarding demand for the company’s turbomachinery, compressors, and related services that support the LNG industry. Finally, a large shareowner neared the end of selling its stake, signaling that selling pressure in the stock could ease later in 2022.

Potash and phosphate fertilizer producer Mosaic (MOS) performed strongly as war exacerbated already short supplies of key Oil and gas exploration and production company Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) performed well in a strong energy sector. Pioneer stood out recently with a pledge to return a large majority of free cash flow to shareowners through dividends and stock buybacks, and ended hedging to give shareowners more earnings and dividend potential should oil and gas prices continue to rise.

Darling Ingredients, the U.S. leader in protein and fat recycling, and 50% owner of a joint venture in “green diesel” renewable fuel, saw diesel fuel demand remain strong and profit margins firm in the rendering and recycling business.

Finally, Copper and gold producer Freeport- McMoRan (FCX) rose as copper prices remained strong due to supply shortages and growing use in renewable energy systems and electric vehicles.

Stag Industrial (STAG), a warehouse REIT focused on rural distribution properties, fell as interest rates rose and fear of an economic slowdown gripped markets.

Organic food company Hain Celestial (HAIN) declined after it guided to disappointing sales growth and announced a CFO change. This company continues to execute its transition strategy to focus on core brands while divesting non- strategic brands that lack scale.

Discount apparel and household goods retailer Burlington Stores (BURL) declined as interest rates and energy inflation hurt sentiment, and the company reported a lackluster quarter that was hurt by ongoing supply chain issues. Burlington recently moved to replace its CFO as the new CEO continues to shape the company. The turnaround strategy includes an effort to become more of a liquidation buyer in order to provide consumers with deeper discounts, as well as a transition to smaller stores that are less expensive to operate.

Twilio (TWLO), the messaging and marketing automation software platform, sold off along with other highly valued software-as-a-service providers. Although the company management team expects continued strong growth, investors have grown concerned that demand could slow following the surge in digital communication during the pandemic.

Semiconductor test equipment and industrial robot producer Teradyne (TER) fell after offering lower than expected revenue guidance due to fewer orders from its largest customer.

Semiconductor equipment companies as a group underperformed as investors feared a general slowdown in semiconductor demand if the global economy slows.

Outlook

Despite an easing of pandemic cases in the United States, certain manufactured goods such as autos, appliances, semiconductors, and other goods appear to be in short supply due to parts shortages. Inflation is here, and so far it is not as “transitory” as many expected, including ourselves, as the Federal Reserve has allowed inflation psychology to begin to take hold due to its overly aggressive monetary response to the pandemic. This introduces risks to longer-term expectations if inflation proves to be more difficult to reduce than expected.

Longer-term, we believe burdensome debt levels, technological progress, and demographics should help return inflation and interest rates to lower levels, although higher expected energy prices should help keep a floor under inflation and interest rates. However, the caveat to our forecast is that the Fed must demonstrate the willpower to lower inflation, which so far it appears to have bungled.

While the Fed is reducing asset purchases, monetary policy should remain relatively accommodative well into 2022 despite expected interest rate hikes, as real interest rates should remain negative for the near term. We see plenty of pent-up demand for goods and services such as travel, entertainment, capital goods, and consumer durables. Because of businesses experiencing supply shocks during the pandemic, we believe inventories may rise to higher levels than before the pandemic as “safety stock” inventories become popular as they were in previous generations. Despite these positives, energy price shocks, general supply shortages, and inflation are threats to living standards.

The portfolio continues to be invested in a balance of companies that should do well in a cyclical recovery as well as in companies we believe to be secular winners, along with some defensive positions to help guard against rising interest rates. We are most overweight the energy, consumer staples, and materials sectors as we see growth in demand for energy, including conventional and “green” energy, and pricing power in many consumer staples names. The longer-term picture remains bullish for oil and gas as oil drilling is quite restrained in the United States and worldwide, and associated gas produced from oil wells is a major source

of supply that is somewhat curtailed. We are currently underweight information technology as strong secular outlooks must be weighed against lofty valuations and interest rate hikes. We balance that near-term concern with long-term optimism for a number of tech- enabled themes such as artificial intelligence, 5G communications, ecommerce, cloud software, digital transformation, and automotive electrification. We also are underweight consumer discretionary, a sector that tends to underperform initially when the Fed starts to tighten monetary policy and is sensitive to higher energy and food prices. At the company-specific level, we see attractive risk-reward in a diverse set of companies across sectors, including technology; communications services; insurance; pharmaceuticals and medical devices; materials; conventional and green energy; consumer products; and utilities, among others.

We also have attempted to shift the portfolio to better withstand rising interest rates with holdings in consumer staples, utilities, and selected financials, plus an overall lower beta.

