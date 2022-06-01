peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

Political Calculations' initial estimate of median household income in April 2022 is $76,563, an increase of $1,024 (or 1.36%) from the initial estimate of $75,539 in March 2022.

The latest update to Political Calculations' chart tracking Median Household Income in the 21st Century shows the nominal (red) and inflation-adjusted (blue) trends for median household income in the United States from January 2000 through April 2022. The inflation-adjusted figures are presented in terms of constant April 2022 U.S. dollars.

The pace of inflation slowed from previous months in April 2022. Adjusted for inflation, median household income rose by $299 from March 2022's revised estimate of $76,264 in terms of constant April 2022 U.S. dollars. Inflation eroded nearly 71% of the nominal month-over-month gain for American households.

The BEA significantly revised its aggregate wage and salary data upward for the six months preceding April 2022. The adjustments affected the estimates for October 2021 (+0.4%), November 2021 (+0.7%), December 2021 (+0.8%), January 2022 (+0.8%), February 2022 (0.8%), and March 2022 (+0.9%).

