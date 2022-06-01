Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

(Note: This article was released to the Marketplace newsletter May 10, 2022 and has been updated with the latest information.)

Disney (NYSE:DIS) stock has had a less than stellar performance lately. This usually happens when a story or vision converts into earnings. For some reason Mr. Market never worries about earnings when there is a good story to be told about buckets of money in the future even if that future is far away (and often times never arrives). But when the future arrives, and the "cash-in" is about to begin, then Mr. Market is the worst worrier that I ever met. This worrying often results in a buying opportunity that can be seldom matched.

In the case of Disney, earnings were going to improve because the parks would reopen, and things would get back to normal. Management commented on the reopened theme parks and how well that was going for the company. But the market was not real impressed over this.

Now the theme parks likely still have some costs coming through related to the fact that those parks got shut down. Therefore, the ramp-up of costs is probably fading. The recurring costs are dominating. But it would not be unusual for management to get some more costs out of the system.

The Best Part

But the biggest part of the earnings improvement could well be in the second half of the fiscal year.

" In fact, our slate for the remainder of this year is incredibly strong with titles like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ms. Marvel, Lightyear, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the long-anticipated Avatar: The Way of Water. "

This passage from the conference call demonstrates that the larger part of the potential earnings is likely to happen in the second half of the fiscal year. Management initially reported negative cash flow in the first quarter (and at the six month period) because they were investing in things like movies that are very likely to provide a big profit boost in the second half of the fiscal year (and possibly well into the start of the new fiscal year).

The first anticipated release for the "jackpot" category was the Dr. Strange movie. That movie is now closing in on $1 billion in receipts. There is still more potential profits from streaming and DVD sales now that the movie is essentially "paid for". Every company including this one is likely to have a release that is a "lemon". But the backlog of releases look very likely to produce a few more winners like the current one. That will boost earnings considerably despite the current market worries.

It has been a while since Disney and much of the industry could actually count on normal film releases. For about 2 years, films were going straight to streaming and DVD's. Theaters were closed or not operating anything close to capacity. All that appears to have changed. So, it is time for a few blockbusters to add a lot of cash to the bottom line.

The best part about the films noted above, is most of the cash needed to be spent for those films has been spent. There is the streaming, the DVD sales, and other things like clothing lines. There might even be a new ride at some theme parks for these movies in the future. Cash coming in will not have the movie costs against it as the cash flow statement already has spent those costs. Investors can therefore expect a lot of free cash flow for the remainder of the fiscal year.

Disney has a whole lot of ways to make money from films even if the film itself does not meet expectations or flat-out bombs. All of the different avenues to market a movie previously cited can lift a money-loser to at least break-even. It is one of the advantages of integration.

Streaming

Similarly, the streaming business appears to be growing fast along the lines of management plans.

Disney Streaming Growth Comparison And Increasing Streaming Income Per User (Disney Second Quarter 2022, Earnings Press Release)

Disney continued to report robust growth in the current quarter. At the same time, losses in the streaming segment appeared to grow. Interestingly, the market is focused on those streaming losses. Yet the company switched back to positive cash flow in the second quarter. The streaming losses can easily be offset and more by profits in other divisions as a result of that streaming. One would never know that from the attitude of Mr. Market.

What took Netflix (NFLX) a decade or longer to accomplish in terms of paying subscribers, Disney will have in a far less amount of time. Furthermore the streaming losses are not as concerning for Disney because the company has other news from other divisions to offset anything that might be perceived as unfavorable in the streaming business.

Disney at any time has the option to exit the streaming business because the other divisions represent far more significance than does the streaming business.

However, there is every indication that Disney can use the streaming business to benefit other parts of the company. That means each streaming customer is likely worth on average far more than the monthly prices paid shown above.

Netflix, on the other hand, only has the streaming business. It lacks the classics of a company like Disney that are already paid for and hence have no cost to make available to the streaming division. Furthermore, Netflix needs to run streaming for a profit. But the competitors like Disney and others do not have to run streaming for a profit because of the benefits to other divisions. That continues to put Netflix at a competitive disadvantage.

Disney and some of the other streaming services will at some point bump into more than Netflix. As they all grow large enough, there are only so many customers out there that want a particular brand in streaming. But for the time being, the robust growth shown above is not a worry.

The Stock And The Future

Mr. Market appears to have completely underestimated future prospects of Disney.

Disney Common Stock Price History And Key Valuation Metrics (Seeking Alpha Website May 30, 2022.)

Clearly Mr. Market hates uncertainty. It was always better when "in a year or two" the theme parts would reopen, and moves would roll out again. The normal times would resume to even better profits than before the pandemic.

Now that the time has arrived. There has been one theme park shut-in again. But that is not going to last, and it is only one theme park. In the meantime, the stock continues to decline because the latest earnings comparison was negative and only one movie has been released (but that movie appears to be off to a very good start).

There has been a lot of talk about how a hit movie is a high-risk business. But Disney has mitigated that risk by using actors and actresses that "draw" as well as using established franchises which it expands. There is also the diversification of several franchises that allow the company to "hedge its bets". Should one franchise "bomb" there is always other sources that will likely succeed. This management has done a great job of succeeding far beyond the usual studio through risk management.

The earnings comparison was negative because management decided to take a series back for its own streaming service. That decision cost $1 billion in lost revenue. Without that decision, there would have been a different earnings comparison. But the market is still momentum based as the casino atmosphere has not yet been cleaned out of the market. Therefore, any poor quarterly comparison gets punished.

That decision is likely to benefit Disney at the expense of Netflix even though Netflix gets that big cash boost. The reason is that Netflix has far fewer established franchise situations and therefore must engage in the high-risk prospect of replacing a known winner with a brand-new proposal. Disney, on the other hand, gained a proven winner with its payment.

There is also the general feeling that the steaming business will never be profitable. But the market forgets that the streaming business may not ever have to be profitable for a company like Disney to increase profitability sufficiently to make streaming worth the effort.

The key is going to be overall sufficient profitability. Frankly streaming is not large enough to really significantly damage the profitability picture. Investors should instead, count on this management to do what it does best. The results will then take care of themselves.

At this point, the stock is probably cheap enough to consider either opening a position or enlarging an existing position. Earnings growth prospects look great from what has been a cash generating juggernaut for a very long time. The market is so focused solely on streaming. The benefits of streaming are evidently worthless as is the backlog of releases to come in the second quarter from established franchises. Mr. Market often demands proof even from operators with a great track record like Disney. That is what makes buying opportunities.

That cash generating ability appears to be about ready to enter the growth phase one more time. Once it does, it may be a long time, if ever that investors see the current stock price in the future.