Jun. 01, 2022
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Summary

  • The Energy sector is far and away the best performer in 2022.
  • Global oil & gas names are also performing well after years of dismal returns.
  • Sasol, a major Energy firm in South Africa, features upward momentum, but a somewhat bearish chart.

2022 continues to be the year of energy’s comeback. The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) is up a whopping 59% total return so far through May. U.S. oil prices recently notched a rebound high to near $119 per barrel on WTI. You don’t have to stay stateside, though. Internationally, Brent oil remains elevated, and foreign energy stocks are also on a tear. Moreover, the iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC) is up 47% year-to-date.

A hot performer in the last two-plus years has been Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL). The stock was near $1 per share at the depths of the Covid crash. Fast-forward to today, and the South Africa-based energy and chemicals holding company is above $26 per share. While domiciled in South Africa, shares trade as an ADR on the NYSE. Sasol is a $16 billion market cap major oil & gas firm with annual sales north of $200 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Sasol is also the fifth-largest component in the iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (EZA) with a more than 5% weighting. Investors can capture significant value and cyclical exposure through EZA with its 35% allocation to Financials and 27% weight in Materials, according to iShares data.

Global Stock Performance YTD: SSL Surging

Sasol Earnings Story

Back in February, Sasol reported in-line 1HFY22 results, according to BofA Global Research. Adjusted EBITDA was verified at ZAR 31.8bn vs a BofA estimate of ZAR 31.6bn. Guidance also came in about what analysts were forecasting. Shares trade with a forward EV/EBITDA near 5x. Still, a huge rally now leaves the stock not far from comparable firm valuations. BofA points out that SSL also has a hedging policy that allows it to reap rewards from higher global oil prices.

Upcoming Corporate Events

Corporate event data provider Wall Street Horizon has a confirmed 2HFY22 earnings date on August 23 BMO with a key interim production and sales update report to be issued on Monday, July 25. Both events should drive share-price volatility.

The Technical Take

Even with macro tailwinds, a fair valuation, and price momentum, I see a slightly bearish chart. SSL’s incredible performance off the March 2020 low has come full circle. It’s back at its 2017-2019 range lows. As technical analysts say, what was once support later become resistance. I think that’s the case here. I suggest taking profits on SSL longs and waiting for a pullback to the $19-$20 area which should draw demand. A bullish breakout above $26, however, would suggest a possible upside target to the 2018 highs near $40.

The Bottom Line

SSL is operating smoothly with an appropriate hedging policy. Its valuation seems fair, but it might be time for a pullback. Longer-term, though, there is upside once price breaks above $26.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

