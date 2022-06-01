When Stocks And Bonds Won't Do

Jun. 01, 2022 11:03 AM ETDDM, DIA, DOG, DXD, EEH, EPS, EQL, FEX, HUSV, IVV, IWL, IWM, JHML, ILCB, OTPIX, PSQ, QID, QLD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQE, QQXT, RSP, RWM, RYARX, RYRSX, SCHX, SDOW, SDS, SH, SPDN, SPLX, SPSM, SPUU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SQQQ, SRTY, SSO, SYE, TNA, TQQQ, TWM, TZA, UDOW, UDPIX, UPRO, URTY, UWM, VFINX, VOO, VTWO, VV1 Comment3 Likes
Ronald Surz profile picture
Ronald Surz
1.92K Followers

Summary

  • Interest rates are going up, so bond and stock prices are going down.
  • You can ride it out, but it could be an awfully long rough ride.
  • The other option is to move out of stocks and bonds and either (1) hold other assets or (2) hedge your stocks and bonds.

Online casino theme. Smartphone, credit card and poker chips lie on the computer keyboard

unomat/iStock via Getty Images

Dr. Wade Pfau, Professor of Retirement Income, Calls Bonds Useless and Equities Risky. So, what should you own at this perilous time of increasing interest rates and collapsing stock prices?

I discuss two choices: (1) voiding your portfolio of stocks and bonds, and (2) hedging your stocks and bonds.

Portfolios that don’t hold stocks and bonds

If you’re not going to hold stocks and bonds , there’s a long list investments you could hold. The following should protect against inflation: real estate, precious metals, commodities, natural resources, agriculture and, yes, even cryptocurrencies.

Some mix of these assets could make up your risky portfolio, instead of stocks.

To control risk, you’ll want to use inflation protected low risk assets like short-to-intermediate TIPS (Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities).

For guidance on the blending, you could look to the Talmud that advises a third in land, a third in business and a third in reserve. In this case the third in business would be inflation protected assets. The initial portfolio would look something like the following:

Chart, pie chart Description automatically generated

Target Date Solutions

Risk can be managed by combining these two portfolios, moving more or less into the Stabilization portfolio to decrease or increase risk. You can tinker with the sample allocations based on your comfort and understanding.

Hedging

A simple, but very expensive, choice would be to hire some hedge fund managers or a fund-of-fund of hedge funds. But there are plenty of tools available to do your own hedging, including:

  • Sell short
  • Buy put options or sell call options
  • Buy ETFs that bet against the stock market like SPXS
  • Buy ETFs that profit from interest rate increases like PFIX
  • Buy buffered ETFs like Innovator’s
  • Buy volatility, like the VIX

The list goes on.

You control the amount of the hedge. In hedge fund parlance your “direction” can be long or short, which means you are betting for or against the market. You control the size of your bet by the mix.

If you don’t hold stocks or bonds, and only hold the instruments listed above, you are “short” which means you are betting against the market – that the market will lose value

Conclusion

Those who are familiar with my articles know that I see market crashes in stocks and bonds occurring in this decade, combined with serious inflation. Readers usually ask how I recommend protecting. Here it is.

This article was written by

Ronald Surz profile picture
Ronald Surz
1.92K Followers
Please visit https://babyboomerinvesting.show o I'm author of 3 books: Baby Boomer investing in the Perilous Decade of the 2020s, & 2 books on target date funds I’m smart with 2 Masters degrees and 55 years in financial consulting. I’m semi-retired, and prefer helping my fellow baby boomers rather than playing golf. I’m worried that our country, & most others, is playing with fire in its money printing. I’m here to help – that’s my legacy. spaceI help investors deal with life’s investment challenges, with the objective of enjoying a comfortable long retirement. I’m passionate about questioning and improving upon entrenched stale practices like jamming everyone into cookie cutter model portfolios. That's why I produce the Baby Boomer Investing Show live on Youtube and Facebook every other Tuesday at 10:00 PST. Watch live or replay by searching for "Age Sage Robo" on Facebook or Youtube. Please watch and support our Boomer Investing Show on Patreon ( https://www.patreon.com/user?u=35204315&fan_landing=true ) and visit our SA Blog at https://seekingalpha.com/account/authorboard/instablog . As president of Age Sage Robo (please Google), and CEO of GlidePath Wealth Management, I’m responsible for model development using my patented process . I have more than 50 years of financial service experience and hold a U.S. Patent for a time-tested glide path investment process that helps investors navigate the complicated financial decisions they face as they accumulate and preserve assets for their retirement years. Age Sage & GlidePath use this process to build Target Date, Special Purpose, and Life Span Portfolios that are tailored to the specific requirements of clients. My extensive financial career began at A.G. Becker Pension Consultants where I advised on the investment policies of several trillion dollars of retirement plan assets. After Becker I started my own consulting firms that developed innovative services for investors and the financial advisors who serve them. I’ve earned a BS and MS in Applied Mathematics from the University of Illinois and an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. I am author of the book "The Remarkable Metamorphosis of Target Date Funds" and co-author of "The Fiduciary Handbook for Understanding and Selecting Target Date Funds"
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

1 Comment
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.