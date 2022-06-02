peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

Co-produced with Philip Mause

Energy in the New Cold War

It may not be entirely accurate to call what has developed since February a "new Cold War" (it is actually pretty hot), but it is clear that we are well down the path in the direction of a stand-off between NATO and its allies versus Russia. It is still unclear exactly how restrictive the economic curtain will become, but the degree of polarization between the two sides is strong. Sanctions, talk of more sanctions, and all sorts of other economic measures are either in place or on the way.

1. Russian Production

Russian production of oil and gas has been strong over the last decade, and the enormous export revenue that Russia generates has provided its government with the flexibility to avoid tax increases, appropriate large amounts for military spending, and build up a war chest of financial reserves. Russia has benefited from the involvement of major oil companies and advanced oil and gas exploration and production technology in generating its high production levels.

There are reports that Russian production of oil and gas is already on the decline, and it is not certain whether this is due to problems on the production side or reduced demand. Some pundits suggest that the withdrawal of the major oil companies from Russia will itself lead to a major reduction in Russian oil and gas production in the near future which will only get worse over time.

2. Markets for Russian Energy

Russia exports enormous quantities of oil and gas, and geography has led to a huge amount of its production going to Europe due to proximity and the absence of impassable natural barriers. A massive pipeline system sends Russian natural gas to the Balkans and Central Europe, and some of this gas makes its way further west.

The EU is in the process of imposing sanctions on Russia and may try to eliminate oil imports by the end of the year and also try to dramatically reduce natural gas imports by the winter heating season. Even if there were no sanctions, many actors in Europe - governments, utilities, etc. - would now be scrambling to "diversify away" from Russia and shift to alternative sources because Russia is viewed as a much less reliable seller than in the past.

3. What is Likely to Happen

In at least the short run, the transition away from Russian oil and gas in Europe is going to create substantial dislocations in the market. Europe will have to find new sources of energy and entice imports by offering attractive prices. The Russian oil - and ultimately the gas - will try to find markets elsewhere. This will almost certainly lead to less transportation efficiency as - for example - Russian oil has to be shipped to India where it will be priced low enough to replace Saudi oil which in turn will now be shipped to Europe. At any given time more oil will be in tankers en route to more distant locations. The Russians will ultimately bear the pain by having to accept lower prices at the point of shipping and will probably reduce production as the transition works itself out.

Natural gas presents an even more complex problem. Europe has a plan to reduce natural gas imports from Russia by 30% over the next year. It involves large-scale increases in LNG imports, conservation, and some substitution of alternate fuels for natural gas in the electric sector. Russia may experience the phenomenon of "stranded gas" which it will try to alleviate by increasing capacity for LNG exports and perhaps by converting more natural gas to methanol. More of all the natural gas consumed in the world will find its way to markets as LNG and this expense will lead to higher prices for end-users and possibly lower payments to producers.

4. Energy Market Consequences

The massive dislocation associated with this transition will in the short and probably intermediate runs lead to higher energy prices at the point of consumption because not all of the Russian oil and gas that is excluded from Europe (and elsewhere) will immediately find its way into the market. Oddly enough, this will reduce the pain imposed on Russia, as it may earn as much - or more - as a result of the dislocation due to higher prices. The higher prices will call forth more production, but - in addition to the lead times associated with increasing production - there has been a concerted effort by Green lobbies to discourage fossil fuel investment by the major oil companies and other entities.

5. The U.S. Situation

Even before this crisis emerged, the U.S. was a net exporter of petroleum, natural gas, and coal. In addition, we export a considerable amount of methanol and pelletized wood used in power plants in Europe and Asia. Thus, unlike the energy crises in 73, 79, 90, and 08, this crisis will not result in an outflow of dollars from the U.S., but instead will have the general effect of creating an inflow. For example, in 2008 we imported 58% of the petroleum we consumed; in 2021, net exports were 1% of consumption and increasing. In 2008, net imports of natural gas were 14% of consumption; in 2021, net exports were 13% of consumption. Net exports of coal grew from 4% of production in 2008 to 13% of production in 2021. It should be noted that in January 2022, U.S. LNG exports to Europe were triple the level for the same month in 2021.

The world energy crisis has created added incentives for additional production in the U.S. If markets are allowed to work, this will create incentives for alternative fuels, the continued operation of nuclear facilities, and conservation as well. The macroeconomic effects are unclear because we have never really had this situation before. But the "stagflation" predictions may be incorrect due to the fact that the increased money spent on energy by American consumers will stay in the U.S. and will induce added employment and production in the energy sector.

6. Exchange Rates

With the U.S. as a net exporter and its major trading partners as net importers, higher energy prices and demand will mean more money flowing from them into the U.S. This will lead - and already has led - to a much stronger dollar. The dollar always had a tendency to strengthen at times of higher oil prices because our trading partners imported higher percentages of their consumption. But - this time - the fact that we are a net exporter, rather than a big importer, may push the dollar much much higher, and this could limit the Fed's inclination to tighten monetary policy. The stronger dollar may actually help mitigate inflation and enable the Fed to engineer a "soft landing" for the economy. Investors should bear the exchange rate situation in mind in considering overseas investments.

7. The Energy Sector

Depending upon the political response to this situation, the energy sector should be well-positioned to benefit from a combination of high prices and increased volume. The removal of a major competitor from an important market will give the entire sector a massive boost. Oil, natural gas, and coal exports should increase and provide a backstop if domestic demand contracts. Even a sector like wood pellets should benefit as European countries desperately try to replace natural gas-fired electricity generation with other sources.

Normally, one might expect some political pressure to alleviate high domestic prices by restricting exports. But in this geopolitical situation, that is less likely, because it could be seen as helping Russia hold on to the European energy market. Political interference in energy production is more likely, but even in that arena, there is likely to be counterpressure based on the national security advantages of increased production.

8. The Long Run

There has almost always been a public policy interference in energy markets. Back in the 1960s, we tried to maintain prices with import quotas. Then in the '70s, we wanted to limit prices with price controls. We have tried to get the electric sector to switch from natural gas to oil and coal because we were running out of natural gas. Then, we urged a switch from oil to coal for national security reasons. Finally, we pushed a switch from coal to natural gas due to concern about climate change.

A few months ago, it appeared that the public policy interference was almost entirely motivated by climate change concerns and was aimed at throttling fossil fuel production. The Second Cold War changes all of that. Now, national security looms as a concern and will support public policies aimed at encouraging the domestic production of fossil fuels to enable Europe to wean itself from dependence upon Russia.

Some Investment Ideas

The U.S. energy sector is strong as this situation should support relatively strong pricing as well as a degree of public policy support for increased production. Some good targets are - Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) yield of 8.0%; Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) yield of 6.7%; BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) yield of 4.0%. These should do well in this energy environment.