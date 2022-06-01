Misha Kaminsky/E+ via Getty Images

Cannabis then and now

A year ago the cannabis sector was speeding ahead at full throttle. Sales were up sequentially each quarter, capital was plentiful, expansion was rapid across the country, and it seemed the sky was the limit. Although stock prices had come off their highs, many investors were still way ahead. Market veterans knew that times to test investors were over the horizon, and here we are. Earnings reports from the first quarter of 2022 across the sector revealed a number of headwinds: revenue and customers down, sequential sales declines, margin compression, profits turning into losses, and more. Verano (OTCQX:VRNOF), which released its Q1 results on May 15, has not been spared. Earnings came up short of analyst estimates (-$.10 actual v. +$.04 expected) as did revenues ( $202.24 million actual v. $211.41 expected), although revenues were in line with company projections. I first wrote positively about Verano on March 14 in Verano: A Profitable Cannabis Stock Trading At Discount. It's time to revisit Verano in light of these latest quarterly results and see what they might guide us going forward.

But first, Admiral David Farragut and the battle of Mobile Bay

David Farragut, Hero of Mobile Bay, lashed to the mast in the heat of battle. (1917 poster, reproduction by Author.)

In August, 1864, Admiral David Farragut had a problem. His orders were to capture Mobile Bay, the last open Confederate port on the Gulf of Mexico, but a field of mines (then called torpedoes) prevented his ships from moving upriver to do battle. One had already sunk an ironclad, the USS Tecumseh, with a loss of 72 lives. Undaunted, he reputedly said “Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead!” His warships sailed through the minefield without loss, engaged the enemy, and captured the port. Thus David Farragut became a national hero for generations to come.

As I was thinking about Verano, the story of David Farragut came to mind. Like the Admiral, Verano is undeterred by obstacles that may cause others to hesitate, moving ahead with its strategy to reach its goal to become a leading cannabis company. And like Farragut, Verano is pushing forward in a considered manner. A lesser reported part of the story is that the Admiral calculated the mines were too old to be dangerous before sailing in.

The first quarter 2022 report

As shown in the table below, there were declines in some key areas, including revenue, gross profit, net income and adjusted EBITDA. Some of the declines continued trends first seen in the previous quarter. Note: These numbers were taken directly from Verano reports, which in some instances differ from Seeking Alpha data.

2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2022 Q1 Revenue 66059 75188 100549 113043 143297 198297 206828 211000 202240 Gross profit 50445 43069 68956 61288 88693 100129 133369 115000 100000 Gross profit margin 76.40% 57.30% 68.60% 54.20% 61.90% 50.40% 61.90% 54.00% 61.00% Net income 71676 25700 81612 65651 125573 6830 103715 27000 -7000 Adjusted EBITDA 41372 24873 55648 48384 75047 81474 110697 84000 81000

In the quarterly earnings call, CEO and Founder George Archos reported that headwinds seen across the industry have led to decreased customer counts, basket size, and margin compression. Some of this is due to seasonally lower sales in Q1 v. Q4. In addition, this year COVID impacted both Q4 2021 and Q1 2022. In the table we see similar COVID related effects in 2020. Inflation meant more competition for the consumer dollar, and there was an industry-wide vape recall in Pennsylvania that halted sales for six weeks. Summing up, the declines were partly due to one-off events, but it's not certain how long other factors like margin compression and smaller basket size across the industry might continue.

Another contributing factor common in the industry is the "lumpiness" of financials during growth periods. The growth cycle in cannabis involves big outlays of money followed at some point in the future by higher growth related revenue. In the quarterly call management emphasized that past capital investments are now paying off, and that new capital investments are being made as the cycle continues. In the most high-profile example, Verano has invested a large amount in cultivation, acquisitions and facilities in the New Jersey market. Adult-use sales only began on April 21, so while opening expenses showed up in first quarter numbers, revenue did not. Verano is also well positioned to take advantage of new recreational sales in Pennsylvania and Maryland, and is expanding in Florida and Illinois. Finally, by acquiring Goodness Growth (OTCQX:GDNSF) they will have a strong presence in New York and Minnesota. Capex for the first quarter was $47 million, and they expect capex for the year to be $185-250 million. That will be supported by $140 million in current cash with contributions from cash flow.

Verano geographic footprint (Verano Holdings investor deck, May 2022)

Verano is currently in 18 states, with 119 retail locations and 15 cultivation and production facilities. Clearly, Verano -- and its investors -- are betting that aggressive investment followed by high sales and profits is their road to success, and at present they have the resources required. The chart below shows revenue growth of five large cannabis companies:

Verano Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF)

Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF)

Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF)

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF)

As the chart below shows, Verano had the sharpest growth rate increase among the five in 2021, with Curaleaf a close second (the slope of each line indicates the increase). Although it went public two years later than the others it is now close to them in sales.

Revenue growth, Big 5 cannabis companies (Compiled by the Author)

As other high growth industries have proven recently, high growth is no assurance of success, particularly in regard to stock prices. In the end, it's about being able to make a profit. This is the crucial question that determines the level of confidence in Verano. A strong point in its favor is that Verano has shown it knows how to make a profit at various points in its history when it was smaller and closer to its roots. A bet on Verano is a bet that they can transfer their profit-making expertise to the much larger, more complex company that it is becoming. As Chief Investment Officer Aaron Miles said in the quarterly call,

I want to end by acknowledging that we're not naive to the level that what we're trading at. But we can't run the business based on non-fundamental dislocations in the equity market. We're building the company for long-term growth and success, while building the relationships now that will benefit us in the future.

Summary and recommendations

The first quarter weakness shown by Verano and its peers is part of the vicissitudes in any high growth emerging industry. Sometimes it marks a secular change, usually it's just part of normal ups and downs. One quarter is certainly not enough to know, but investors will want to monitor the coming quarters.

Just as it's premature to base investing decisions on one quarter, it would be a mistake to avoid or sell Verano based on the share price action over the past 12 months. Chief Investment Officer Aaron Miles again:

...we feel that we do not yet trade on fundamentals and instead generally trade on volatile retail sentiment surrounding federal legislation.

This is a good starting point for considering Verano. Fundamentals are mostly unaffected by the weaker than expected financials in the latest report. Retail sentiment has led to a share price that is disconnected from company performance, and created an opportunity to acquire shares at an even better price than when I first wrote about the company in March. I reiterate my Buy recommendation for Verano.

Final Note: Verano shares can be purchased at a discount by purchasing shares in Goodness Growth, which Verano is acquiring later in 2022. Goodness Growth shares are currently selling at an 8.11% discount to the final deal exchange price.