Carillon Scout Small Cap Fund Q1 2022 Commentary

Market Overview

Inflation concerns and accelerating expectations of interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve (FED) sent equity markets in a downward spiral to start the new year. Next, Russia invaded Ukraine, causing a geopolitical crisis and a spike in oil prices. Facing these strong headwinds, small-cap growth stocks, represented by the Russell 2000® Growth Index, ended the first quarter down significantly. Over that time, small-cap stocks with the following characteristics – market capitalizations greater than $1 billion, higher return on equity, and higher stock prices – outperformed their counterparts, while lower-quality non-earners underperformed. Finally, investors continued to favor value stocks over growth stocks as small-cap value outperformed small-cap growth by more than 10% during the quarter.

The U.S. economy accelerated in the fourth quarter with gross domestic product increasing at a nearly 7% annualized rate. The Federal Reserve increased its target rate by 0.25% and indicated multiple increases over the remainder of the year. The war in Ukraine accelerated already-rising oil prices, which increased more than 33% during the quarter. Gold, which some view as a hedge against inflation, advanced nearly 6% during the quarter.

Portfolio Review

Best Securities Average Weight (%) Contribution to Return (%) HealthEquity 1.49 0.64 LHC Group 1.40 0.36 Pacira Biosciences 1.32 0.32 Chart Industries 2.31 0.31 i3 Verticals 1.35 0.29 Worst Securities Ambarella 1.96 -1.35 Installed Building Products 1.82 -0.87 NeoGenomics 0.88 -0.85 Omnicell 2.47 -0.84 LGI Homes 1.73 -0.75

As of March 31, 2022. The information provided above should not be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any particular security. The data are shown for informational purposes only and are not indicative of future portfolio characteristics or returns. Portfolio holdings are not stagnant and may change over time without prior notice. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please note that the holdings identified do not represent all of the securities purchased, sold, or recommended for the fund. They are provided for informational purposes only. Carillon Tower Advisers, Scout Investments, their affiliates, or their respective employees may have a position in the securities listed. Please contact Carillon at 800.421.4184 to obtain the calculation’s methodology and/or a list showing every holding’s contribution to the overall fund’s performance during the measurement period.

HealthEquity (HQY) works with consumers and employers to provide health savings accounts and other consumer-directed benefits. The company continues to gain market share and also benefits from a rising interest rate environment.

LHC Group (LHCG) provides post-acute healthcare services including home health, hospice, home and community-based, and facility-based services as well as healthcare innovations. Favorable demographics and the cost benefits of at-home care have driven favorable long-term results. What’s more, late in the quarter, the company was approached with a buyout option from a large national healthcare company.

Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) focuses on non-opioid pain management. In the United States, the company’s EXPAREL is the only opioid-free, long-acting local and regional analgesic approved for infiltration. Pacira BioSciences recently was approved for the pediatric market and now expects this to be a larger opportunity than originally forecast.

Chart Industries (GTLS) makes engineered cryogenic equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries. The company continues to report solid operating results and benefitted from the continued progress on several large liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in its pipeline. In addition, the war in Ukraine has created further industry enthusiasm for these LNG projects.

i3 Verticals (IIIV) provides payment and software solutions with a focus in public sector, education, and healthcare. During the quarter, the company reported revenue and profit above expectations and completed an acquisition in the public sector vertical.

Ambarella (AMBA) supplies video processing and computer vision chips used in the security and automotive markets. The company continues to face supply headwinds from its foundry partner despite robust market demand for Ambarella’s products.

Installed Building Products (IBP) installs insulation in residential and commercial construction projects. The company continues to see strong demand, but cost headwinds related to higher spray foam pricing and limited fiberglass availability have put pressure on its margins.

NeoGenomics (NEO) operates a network of cancer- focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments: clinical and pharmaceuticals. The company has lagged, missed guidance due to COVID headwinds, and removed the CEO during the quarter.

Omnicell (OMCL) provides an integrated suite of clinical infrastructure and workflow automation solutions for healthcare facilities. Cloud services have been a focus of the company and have shown good growth, automating many manual processes.

During the quarter, the company faced inflationary pressure on inputs and supply chain issues.

LGI Homes (LGIH) builds homes in 18 states with a focus on the entry-level homebuyer. The company focuses on renters and has move-in ready inventory. The stock has benefited over the past year as the pandemic, low interest rates, and limited supply have driven demand for standalone housing. During the quarter management lowered guidance for future closings and gross margin, leading the stock to struggle.

Outlook

The war in Ukraine has surpassed COVID-19 as the dominant news story. The long-term economic and political impact will not be understood for some time. While peace negotiations continue, there are no clear signs that an agreement can be reached anytime soon. Domestically, the Biden administration faces challenges to move forward with its agenda as a divided Congress enters an election year. Facing this backdrop, the Fund’s management team will continue to invest in companies that exhibit higher-quality characteristics and stand to benefit from long-term secular growth trends. Sector allocations remain a byproduct of the investment process as the management team primarily evaluates companies on their own merits.

During the quarter, the management team added one new holding and eliminated two positions from the Fund portfolio. With very little cash, the portfolio remains fully invested.

