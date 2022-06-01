Economic Storm Clouds Are Brewing

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Neil Michael as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

MCCAIG/E+ via Getty Images

In response to the economic shutdown caused by the Pandemic, Central Banks embarked on a massive program of monetary easing – pushing interest rates to the floor and starting another round of bond purchases (Quantitative Easing) – injecting huge doses of liquidity into the economy, thereby preventing another Great Depression. This was done on top of unprecedented Government spending. As a result, economic activity is now back to, or above, pre-Pandemic levels. But have central banks sown the seeds of the next recession?

The Inflation Genie is Out of the Lamp

With supply chain issues persisting, economic demand is pushing up against less than responsive supply, leading to levels of inflation that have not been seen in a generation. The chart below shows that inflation is now running way above historical ranges, especially in the western world.

Federal Reserve

As can be seen in the next chart, these runaway inflation rates are not just being caused by spiking energy and food prices – the underlying core inflation is also at levels that have not been seen since the 1980s. This is putting enormous pressure on central banks to take action to defend their inflation mandates.

Federal Reserve

Monetary Policy Tightening

After insisting that inflation is “transitory”, the Federal Reserve (the US Central Bank), has finally accepted that inflation is stickier that originally thought. This belated acknowledgement means the inflation genie has likely already escaped the economic lamp and that the Federal Reserve will need to play catch-up to try and stay ahead of the curve. The resulting aggressive path of monetary normalization could be very damaging to the economy, in my view.

The latest Federal Reserve median projection for the Fed Funds Rate (the so-called “Dot Plot”) is for a rate of 2% by the end of 2022, and 2.75% by the end of 2023, taking the Fed Funds Rate above the terminal rate of 2.5%:

Federal Reserve

The markets are pricing in an even more aggressive path for the Fed Funds Rate. Either way, I believe the consequences for economic activity are dire. First, historically, when the Fed Funds Rate touches or goes above the terminal (or “neutral”) rate, economic activity subsequently slows down significantly. Second, with structural factors bearing down on the 10-Year US Treasury Yield, the Yield Curve (10-Year minus 2-Year Yield ) is likely to become negative, which happened briefly in recent weeks. In fact, as we can see in the chart below, the 10-5 Year Yield Curve is already flat/inverted. History shows that an inversion in the Yield Curve eventually leads to a recession. As has often been suggested, expansions don’t die of old age, they are usually killed by the Fed!

Federal Reserve

As well as increasing the “price” of money, central bankers are reducing the “supply” of money, going from Quantitative Easing to Quantitative Tightening, by shrinking their balance sheets (see chart below). The Federal Reserve, for example, is likely to reduce its balance sheet by approximately $750 billion by the end of the year and £1 trillion a year, thereafter.

Federal Reserve

Rising interest rate and shrinking central bank balance sheets are tightening financial conditions even further by putting upward pressure on the Dollar. As we can see in the next chart, the sharp rise in the Dollar is causing a substantial deceleration in US exports, by making them more expensive in international markets.

Federal Reserve

Fiscal Policy Tightening

At a time when monetary policy is being tightened aggressively, fiscal policy is also becoming tighter, putting further downward pressure on economic activity. As the chart shows, whereas fiscal policy in the US was contributing about 6% to real GDP, in 2022 and 2023, fiscal policy will be a drag on real GDP to the tune of about 3% per annum:

Federal Reserve

Commodity Price Shock

As if a significant tightening in financial conditions and fiscal policy wasn’t enough, the global economy has also been hit by a massive commodity price shock, caused by a spike in oil and food prices, made worse by the war in Ukraine. As with an inversion in the Yield Curve, a spike in commodity prices is often a precursor to recessions:

Federal Reserve

Flagging Business and Consumer Confidence

Monetary and fiscal tightening along with a commodity price shock are beginning to have an effect on economic activity. Although business confidence is holding up for now – thanks mainly to the fact that companies are still making money (for the time being) – confidence is starting to roll over:

Federal Reserve

Consumer confidence is being hit much harder as individuals face higher interest rates and a cost-of-living crisis. As the chart below shows, consumer confidence is extremely depressed, especially in the western world, where inflation rates are at their highest.

Federal Reserve

Decelerating Economic Activity

Flagging business and consumer confidence is causing a sharp deceleration in economic activity, as can be seen by the significant slowdown in the OECD Composite Leading Indicators (CLI), with the level of the US CLI almost touching 100 (which separates above/below trend activity) and the year-on-year rate nudging below 0%:

Federal Reserve

On a global basis, most CLIs are close to or below trend and the year-on-year rates are below 0% (see below). China’s CLI situation is the worst of the bunch, partly due to its strict lockdown policies. These indicators need to be monitored carefully, because when the CLI level and year-on-year change fall significantly below 100 and 0%, respectively, a recession often ensues.

Federal Reserve

Risk Assets Under Pressure

Rising interest rates, tighter financial and fiscal conditions, higher commodity prices, flagging confidence and decelerating economic activity do not bode well for risk assets. History shows that where the OECD CLI goes, so does corporate profits:

Federal Reserve

With CLIs likely to deteriorate further, corporate profits are likely to move into contraction territory, on a year-on-year basis, for the first time since the Pandemic, and equity returns are likely to follow. And this is happening at the same time that valuations in equity markets are still not particular cheap:

Morgan Stanley

With economic activity decelerating, credit spreads have widened, but still do not offer enough compensation for more economic deterioration ahead:

Federal Reserve

Peaking Government Bond Yields

Rising inflation has sharply pushed up Government bond yields. They are now trading well above their historical trading ranges (see chart). This, as well as downward-trending productivity, working population and capital investment rates, is likely to mean that Government bond yields are close to peaking.

Federal Reserve

History also shows, as per the chart below, that there is a close relationship between the year-on-year change in the OECD CLI and the Government bond yield. Currently, the two have decoupled quite significantly, with the Government bond yield likely to fall at some stage in order to reflect economic reality more closely.

Federal Reserve

Investment Clock

We can create an investment clock (see below) based on the OECD Composite Leading Indicator of economic activity as a proxy for the business cycle, with different asset classes performing differently according to where they are in the business cycle. We are currently on the borderline between trend economic activity and stalling economic growth, and heading towards contraction territory, when risk assets underperform.

Conclusion

Prepare to fasten your seat belts, there are economic storm clouds brewing on the horizon as a result of an aggressive tightening in monetary policy (beyond "neutral”), an inversion of the yield curve, fiscal tightening, a commodity shock, flagging business and consumer confidence and a sharp deterioration in the OECD leading indicator of economic activity. In fact the latter has started to decline on a year-on-year basis, and is flirting with below-trend levels; and where the leading indicator goes, corporate profits tend to follow. We are essentially already at the end of the current business cycle and heading towards contraction territory, which is a time to think about de-risking portfolios. Within the bond markets, for example, one should think about extending duration and reducing high yield bond exposure. Within equity markets, reducing cyclicality and small-cap exposure might be appropriate.

Thank you for reading my note. I hope you found it interesting, and I look forward to hearing from you.