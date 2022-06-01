Jonathan Kitchen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

It's been about three and a half months since I wrote my "mea culpa" article on Fonar Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR), and in that time the shares are down about 7% against a loss of about 7.6% for the S&P 500. In case you forgot, I suggested in that article that the shares were neither cheap, nor expensive, and for that reason, I would neither sell my small position nor add to it. The company has released financials since, and the shares are cheaper, so this story needs to be revisited in my view. I'll determine whether or not to buy, sell, or hold based on the latest financial results, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business.

We're a busy group here on Seeking Alpha. I imagine that you've got jungles to explore, massively impactful discoveries to make, and decisions to make about which supermodel you're going to date this weekend. I too have a busy week of "Young and Restless" episodes to catch up on. Given that we're all short on time for some reason, I'll offer you a relatively quick summary of my thinking in this, my "thesis statement" paragraph. I offer one of these in each of my articles as another value-added service. I do this because I'm absolutely obsessed with making your reading experience as pleasurable as possible. I'm very impressed by the financial performance here. The top and bottom lines have improved massively relative to the same period a year ago. In addition, revenue is up to a reasonable degree relative to the pre-pandemic era. Most impressively of all, in my view, is the fact that the capital structure has improved dramatically. This massively reduces the risk here, and, based on that, I think the stock deserves to trade at a relative premium. According to some measures, the stock is cheap, and according to some others, it's not particularly cheap. Taking all of the above into account, I'll be buying a few hundred more shares this morning. I'll buy more aggressively on further weakness. Finally, I've written about the business a few times previously. If you want to read about risks I identified previously, I would recommend checking out my earlier work. I'm not trodding over that well-worn ground this morning, because I want to try to keep this article as short and, hopefully sweet, as possible.

Financial Snapshot

I think the financial performance here has been quite good over the past nine months. Specifically, relative to the same period a year ago, the top and bottom lines are up by an eye-watering 73% and 89%, respectively. As importantly in my view, the capital structure has continued its multiyear trend of improving massively, with long-term debt down fully 78%, and cash up by about 13% relative to the same period a year ago. This reduces the risk of the investment fairly substantially for obvious reasons.

Things look a bit more ambiguous when we compare the most recent nine months to the pre-pandemic era. While revenue is now about 12.5% higher than it was in 2019, net income is about 6.7% lower. In every other way, though, the company is much stronger now than it was then.

Given the above, I'd be very happy to buy more shares at the right price.

The Stock

Some of my regular readers might be cringing at this point, because they know that the phrase "at the right price" has talked me out of some stocks that have gone on to rise in price. I contend that such short-term price rises prove only that the crowd is frequently willing to overpay, which is not a great long-term strategy. Anyway, I want to write about the "stock" as a thing quite distinct from "the business", because I consider them to be very different things. Specifically, every business buys a number of inputs, performs value-adding activities (diagnostic services, for instance), and sells the results at a profit. In the final analysis, that's what every business is. The stock, on the other hand, is an ownership stake in the business that gets traded in a market that aggregates the crowd's rapidly changing views about the future health of the business. It's also possible that the stock's movements relate to the crowd's view about "the market" in general, and have very little to do with what's going on at the company. This is troublesome, but I think we can take advantage of this tedious phenomenon. Anyway, I think the crowd's quite capricious, with the result that the shares move up and down much more dramatically than would be warranted if the analysis was based only on what's happening at the company. In other words, the stock is often a very poor proxy for the health of the underlying business. It's also typically the case that the lower the price paid for a given stock, the greater the investor's future returns. In order to buy at these cheap prices, you need to buy when the crowd is feeling particularly down in the dumps about a given name. This is easier said than done as I suggested above.

Now, if you were expecting that I'd make that point and move on, prepare to have your expectations subverted, because you massively underestimate my ability to be redundant. Anyway, I'll draw the distinction between Fonar company and Fonar stock by reviewing how the stock performed during a given quarter. Since they posted results relatively recently, not enough time has passed to make the point, so I'll demonstrate using the stock price changes during the second quarter. The company released Q2 results on February 11. If you bought shares that day, you're down about 1.3% as of May 31st. If you waited two months, to pick a date at random, you're down about 14% since. Obviously not enough changed at the firm over this short span of time to justify a 12.7%+ variance in returns. I think it's worth pointing out, yet again, that the people who bought more cheaply did less badly. So, again, when you think of an investment, consider the business, and then consider the stock. They are very different things.

As my regulars know, I measure the relative cheapness of a stock in a few ways ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I like to look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings, sales, free cash, and the like. I like to see a company trading at a discount to both the overall market, and to its own history. Previously, I decided to stay away because the price to free cash flow was about 10.11 times. Things are now about 7.7% cheaper on that measure per the following:

At the same time, the market is paying a multiyear low for $1 of sales, per the following chart. I like to see that level of pessimism.

In addition to looking at simple ratios, I also look at the assumptions embedded in price. I do this by isolating the "g" (growth) variable in a standard finance formula. I was first introduced to this idea in the great book "Accounting for Value", written by Professor Stephen Penman, but other authors have suggested a similar strategy. For instance, you can have a look at Rappaport and Mauboussin's book "Expectations Investing" for more on this approach. Anyway, the idea is that if we use some high school algebra, we can isolate what the market must be assuming about the long-term future of a given company. We then decide whether that assumption is too rosy or too pessimistic, and buy (or not) accordingly. Applying this approach to Fonar seems to suggest that the market is assuming a long-term, perpetual growth rate of ~4% here. That seems a bit optimistic when considering the long term here, but it may be reasonable given the recent excellent performance.

The above valuation review puts me on the horns of a dilemma. On the one hand, the shares are not relatively cheap on a price to free cash flow basis. Nor are they cheap according to my growth expectations model. At the same time, they're quite cheap on a price to sales basis, and the capital structure is far, far cleaner now than it has been in, well, forever. I may be committing the same mistake I did previously by anchoring on the most recent price and calling it "cheap" when it was only "cheaper", but I'll nibble some more shares at current levels. I won't buy aggressively here, but I'll buy another 300 shares.

Conclusion

I've reviewed some risks not discussed here in earlier work. For example, I referenced the fact that about 12% of total revenues come from facilities owned by Dr. Damadian. If you're interested in my full view on this company, I would recommend checking out my earlier work. I'll be buying a few hundred more shares this morning for a few reasons. I think the financial performance has been quite good this year, and I'm particularly impressed by the strength of the capital structure. This massive reduction in debt has reduced risk dramatically. While they're not at "screaming buy" levels, it could be reasonably argued that the shares are fairly cheap. This combination is compelling to me, so I'll add to my position.