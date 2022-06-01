Carillon Reams Core Bond Fund Q1 2022 Commentary
Summary
- The Fed’s hawkish policy pivot has pushed up the front end of the yield curve sharply, but long-term rates and inflation expectations have not responded nearly as much.
- The painful economic impact from the Ukraine conflict is expected to linger past even the most favorable resolution.
Market Overview
Inflation continued to accelerate as the most recent U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicated a year-over-year increase of 7.9% (February data, reported in March), the highest level since January 1982. The spike in inflation has been driven by global supply chain disruptions, the release of pent-up post-COVID demand, excessive fiscal stimulus, and monetary policy that remained too loose for too long. More recently, the war in Ukraine has also driven up the cost of energy and food, adding even more upside momentum to inflation. The U.S. Federal Reserve (FED) is increasingly feeling the pressure of potentially being behind the curve on fighting inflation. In response, it raised rates 25 basis points (bps) in March, signaling the official start of a new tightening cycle, and has indicated several more rate hikes over the remainder of 2022 and into 2023. Market expectations for Fed action have snowballed from just a single 25-bp rate hike in 2022 as recently as six months ago, all the way to seven or eight additional 25-bp rate hikes by the end of this year.
The Fed’s hawkish policy pivot has pushed up the front end of the yield curve sharply, but long-term rates and inflation expectations have not responded nearly as much. This seemingly indicates that the Fed still has solid credibility in terms of fighting inflation, or possibly that growth will slow meaningfully in the coming quarters. These competing forces – an aggressive Fed combined with mild long-term inflation expectations and decelerating growth – have led to a flat yield curve from the 2-year point out to the 30-year point, with inversions of certain segments by the end of March. An inverted yield curve is often cited as a harbinger of recession and should give investors pause, although a minor partial inversion of the curve does not warrant some of the dire proclamations that began to be made in financial publications toward the end of the quarter. That said, the current tightening cycle is still in its early stages and much uncertainty remains regarding the Fed’s ability to control inflation without pushing the economy in to recession or pushing risk assets into a significant correction.
Risk assets declined during the first quarter as high inflation and uncertainty around the future of monetary policy, as well as geopolitical conflict, weighed on investor sentiment. Fixed income had a historically bad start to the year as meaningfully higher risk-free rates brought about a -5.93% return for the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. All fixed income sectors produced negative absolute returns for the quarter with the macroeconomic headwinds being felt most acutely in investment-grade (IG) corporates (-7.69%). The option-adjusted spread (OAS) widened for all sectors with the exception of mortgage-backed securities (MBS), -7 bps. The IG corporate spread was up +24 bps; with high-yield (HY) corporates, +42 bps; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), +17 bps; and asset-backed securities (ABS), +19 bps. In continuation with trends exhibited during the end of last year, the U.S. Treasury curve flattened further as rising rates on the front end outpaced the long end to reflect the Fed’s commitment to protecting price stability: 2-year, 5-year, and 10-year Treasury yields rose +160 bps, +120 bps, and +83 bps, respectively, while the 30-year rate rose 54 bps. (Source: Bloomberg)
Portfolio Review
Macroeconomic factors contributed during the quarter due to dynamic yield curve positioning as Treasury rates increased in response to the Federal Reserve’s continued hawkish pivot. Sector allocation contributed modestly as the benefit of being underweight agency MBS was partially offset by overweights to IG corporates, ABS, and CMBS, as all spread sectors posted negative returns for the quarter. Security selection also contributed, primarily within IG corporates as the Fund tactically extended the maturity profile of this sector following the credit spread widening that took place during February and March.
The Fund’s weight in IG corporates remained elevated, with a notable, but temporary, increase intra-quarter in response to the pullback in risk assets, before finishing relatively unchanged quarter over quarter. Exposure continues to be focused on short- to intermediate-maturity and lower-beta credits to lower overall sensitivity to credit spreads. In tandem with the fluctuations in corporates, the Fund’s allocation to U.S. Treasury initially decreased during the first two months of the year before finishing higher on a quarter-over-quarter basis but still underweight relative to the index. Agency MBS exposure was relatively unchanged quarter over quarter, but remained underweight versus the index. CMBS exposure was essentially unchanged and represented an overweight relative to the index. CMBS holdings were concentrated in well-structured senior securities due to their stable cash flow characteristics. The Fund’s weight in ABS decreased and remained low on an absolute basis, with holdings focused on high-quality auto loan and credit card collateral.
The Fund’s duration increased during the first quarter to a level that is largely neutral with the index. This duration stance reflected a view that real interest rates remained unattractive, but long-term rate risk was more balanced over the near term. In response to the yield curve flattening and inversions at different points, the Fund moved to a modestly bulleted exposure centered on the 5- to 7-year maturity segments, balanced by underweights to the 1- to 3-year and 20+ year segments.
Outlook
The Federal Reserve’s transition away from accommodative monetary policy has arrived in full force, but the delay in doing so and the economic conditions faced today raise doubts about the certainty of policy going. The Fed’s quick pivot to hawkish was necessary due to the inflation spike; however, if growth slows or the equity markets falter, the central bank’s resolve may waver. Unfortunately, the Fed does not have a broad set of tools to address inflation. In fact, its options are quite narrow. Supply chain disruptions and commodity price increases due to geopolitical events generate inflation that is not easily addressed by rate increases or balance sheet reduction. If markets become convinced that growth is being impaired, a risk-off move could lead to the Fed’s rate hike plan being delayed or even abandoned.
Separate from monetary policy, the COVID- related fiscal spending that provided an economic tailwind during 2020 and 2021 is quickly fading. With the exception of the bipartisan infrastructure spending bill passed last year, little fiscal stimulus remains. Fiscal spending is pulling back just as the Fed becomes more aggressive, creating twice the headwind for economic growth to overcome. With President Biden’s approval ratings remaining low and potentially tough midterm elections ahead for Democrats in Congress, it can be said that the administration’s agenda will be severely hamstrung going forward. Prospects for any new major fiscal spending appear dim.
In terms of geopolitical conflicts, the hope for Ukraine is that Russian President Vladimir Putin may be inclined to look for an off-ramp sooner than later given how his campaign has progressed thus far. If a peaceful agreement can be negotiated, commodity price inflation, and one of the major storm clouds hanging over the global economy, may fade. That said, even a timely, positive resolution will not repair the damage done and would not likely lead to hasty removal of the sanctions that are certain to hamper Russia going forward. As a result, the painful economic impact from the conflict is expected to linger past even the most favorable resolution.
