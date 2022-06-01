Monika Graff/Getty Images News

I am a fan of dividends, especially in this inflationary environment where dividends help the everyday men and women pay bills, make ends meet and inch ever closer to the dream of financial independence. More than 50% of my personal portfolio is comprised of dividend payers. Five out of my seven published Seeking Alpha articles were either dividend growth stocks or income stocks so writing about BJ's Wholesale, a company that does not pay any dividends, is a little unusual for me.

Being a fan of the Costco Wholesale's (COST) business model, I was definitely intrigued by BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ). In fact, I owned BJ's for a while in 2021 before selling my stake at $51 for a smallish 15% gain, and then watched in disbelief and dismay as this "Costco copycat" ran all the way up to $74, so I was grateful that the recent market correction allowed me to restart a position in BJ at a fair price. Talk about deja vu... or a criminal returning to the crime scene...

(Note: At the time I started writing this piece on 20 May 2022, I used my purchase price of BJ's stock at $52.10 for my valuation.)

Investment Thesis

At a time of high geopolitical unrest, decades-high inflation causing prices for everything from home prices to diapers to soar, and plunging stock prices across all the major indices, owning a stake in a warehouse retail stock that provides the daily necessities that everyone needs at low prices would help to weather market volatility and provide some stability in one's portfolio.

It is reassuring to read an Entrepreneur article about a piece of research from IBIS World suggesting that U.S. warehouse clubs and supercenters are projected to generate $554 billion in revenue in 2022, and that is on top of two outstanding years from 2020 to 2021. The increasingly popular e-commerce side of the business and the convenience of curbside pick-up and delivery options are expected to fuel higher spending for the third straight year. So far, the recent earnings calls from the two pure-play wholesale retailers Costco and BJ's Wholesale have supported this thesis, with COST reporting a 16.3% increase in net sales from $44.38 billion last year to $51.61 billion in the latest quarter, while BJ reported a 16.1% year-on-year revenue increase of $4.39B, beating analysts' estimates by $150 million.

Therefore, owning a piece of BJ's Wholesale makes sense to me in an inflationary environment. And naturally, I will address the elephant in the room of why I consider BJ a better buy at this point in time instead of the industry leader COST as I believe BJ has more upside potential due to its more attractive valuation as well as its unique value proposition to its club members.

Note: Sam's Club from Walmart (WMT) is another wholesale retailer that is much larger than BJ in terms of number of warehouses, but since Sam's Club makes up "just" 17% of WMT's revenue, and WMT's 10-K does not break down certain figures as neatly as COST and BJ, I will make reference to Sam's Club only when there is available data.

Company Background

According to the latest 10-K,

BJ's Wholesale Club is a leading warehouse club operator concentrated primarily on the east coast of the United States. We deliver significant value to our members, consistently offering 25% or more savings on a representative basket of manufacturer-branded groceries compared to traditional supermarket competitors. We provide a curated assortment focused on perishable products, continuously refreshed general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services to deliver a differentiated shopping experience that is further enhanced by our omnichannel capabilities. Since pioneering the warehouse club model in New England in 1984, we have grown our footprint to 226 large-format, high volume warehouse clubs spanning 17 states. In our core New England markets, which have high population density and generate a disproportionate part of U.S. gross domestic product ("GDP"), we operate almost three times the number of clubs compared to the next largest warehouse club competitor. In addition to shopping in our clubs, members are able to shop when and how they want through our website, bjs.com, and our highly rated mobile app, which allows them to use our buy-online-pickup-in-club ("BOPIC") service, curbside delivery, same day home delivery or traditional ship-to-home service.

Despite having IPOed at $23.65 on the 29th of June 2018, BJ's Wholesale actually has a long history spanning almost four decades. The company was started by discount department store chain Zayre in 1984 in Massachusetts (the flagship store is still in operation). The company's name was derived from the initials of Beverly Jean Weich, the daughter of Mervyn Weich, the president of the new company. The company changed hands a few times, until two private equity firms, Leonard Green & Partners and CVC Capital Partners acquired it in 2011 before listing it again in 2018 as a public company. After the unexpected passing of the previous CEO Lee Delanely on April 10, 2021, CFO Robert W. Eddy was promoted to the role of CEO, who continues in that role till this day.

BJ has a pretty straightforward business model as a warehouse club operator. Basically, in return for paying an upfront annual membership subscription fee to the company, members enjoy the privilege of shopping at its warehouses and enjoy the low prices of the products. That is the business model in a nutshell!

However, being up against industry leaders COST and WMT's Sam's Club, BJ has to devise ingenious ways to stay relevant and to provide value in order to build up a loyal fanbase.

2 Reasons For Investing In BJ's Wholesale

Firstly, when folks are feeling the pinch from rising prices, they will look for places where they can stretch every dollar. Warehouse Clubs like BJ's Wholesale, Costco, and Walmart 's Sam's Club are the first that come to mind. Okay, probably not in that order but you get the drift.

Secondly, with rapidly rising gas prices, folks who want to save an extra buck would consider stopping by BJ to top up the tank because other than affordable merchandise, BJ also operates gas stations that offer very competitive pricing. In addition, BJ provides a host of other services like travel agencies, tire repair or replacement, home improvement, even sale of cell phones, to draw customers in for a one-stop-shop shopping experience, all to maximize convenience for their members. And its membership fees are reasonable too in comparison to its competitors.

Of course, this strategy is not unique to BJ. COST and Sam's Club use a similar playbook to lure customers in, and these two behemoths have way more gas stations and warehouses than BJ.

How Is BJ Differentiating Itself From COST And Sam's Club?

BJ has cleverly turned its mundane, commoditized offerings into a very sticky business by:

(1) positioning itself in selected states where it has numerical advantages over its larger rivals,

(2) reimagining a coupon system that helps members save a lot more money, and

(3) pricing itself as a reasonable alternative to its largest rivals.

All these had led to a growing and loyal membership base willing to pay up to the premium tier. Let me go into each of these in detail.

(1) BJ Is Well-Located

BJ's shrewd management has positioned BJ's establishments strategically to compete with their rivals. BJ operates in just 17 states compared to COST which is found in 46 states and Sam's Club which is located in 44 states. The 226 warehouses BJ operates is certainly dwarfed by COST's 572 warehouses and the 600 Sam's Club warehouses. However, despite its much smaller overall size and scale, BJ is competing well by opening in locations with fewer of its rivals.

BJ focuses 81.42% of its 226 stores in just 8 states (see table below), and in most of these states especially in New York, Massachusetts and Connecticut, the number of BJ warehouses greatly outnumbered their two largest competitors.

This numerical advantage matters. Other than low prices, the next thing Club Members want is convenience. Nobody wants to drive 100 miles - one way - just to buy 6 weeks' worth of groceries before driving another 100 miles back, so the availability of a BJ's Wholesale warehouse near to their members no matter where they live and work in those states allows them to plan their route easily to stop by along the way home to do some grocery shopping at a warehouse, top up the tank at a BJ's Gas Station, or maybe get a pair of glasses at BJ's Optical Centre, getting all that done while reducing traveling time and gas. Oh, and did I mention the convenience of ordering ahead because BJ offers curbside pickup for added convenience, and everything can be done online via the BJ app, which will even calculate and apply all available coupons automatically for their club members? And did I mention that all BJ clubs offer free curbside pickup, while COST offers that same service at just a few locations?

This numerical advantage really matters. With the majority of its club warehouses concentrated in just these 8 states, it is much easier for consumers to experience that convenience.

(2) BJ Is Generous With Coupons

It is a joy to watch excited BJ fans rave on their YouTube channel about the extra savings they get from BJ's coupon system. To be fair, COST has the Costco Saving Book, which is akin to providing their own in-house coupons for their members. Sam's Club has a similar program known as Instant Savings. However, both do not accept manufacturers' coupons. Currently, BJ is the only warehouse club operator that allows manufacturer's coupons. And on top of that, members are even allowed to stack manufacturer's coupons on top of BJ's coupons to get even more savings.

(3) BJ Is Well-Priced All-Round

The gas prices at BJ may not be the cheapest when stacked against COST and WMT (see the report by Motorbiscuit) but it is definitely not the most expensive. Couple that with a well-priced membership fee (more on that below), the price-sensitive customer may well choose BJ over its larger competitors. BJ even allows members to increase their gas discounts by purchasing eligible products or using store-issued credit cards. There are also surprise deals during the year. For instance, it was only in April that BJ offered a 50-cent-a-gallon discount to members that spend more than $100 in stores on the same day.

On the membership fee front, BJ's fees for both the entry-level tier as well as the premium tier are sneakily positioned at price points just between what one would pay to be a member of Sam's Club and Costco.

Of course, the smart consumers will not simply consider one factor - saving $5 in membership fees - but will factor in a whole host of other members' perks in their deliberation. However, one can also see how the difference in membership fees could play a role in tipping the scale in one's decision-making, especially during times when every dollar saved helps.

Growing Membership = Growing MFI

The confluent of all the above unique steps that BJ is doing has worked and has led to a growing and loyal membership base willing to pay up to the premium tier. BJ's has very high membership renewal rates of 89% in 2021, up from 88% in 2020.

Management proudly paraded their value-accretive membership status in their latest 10-K (page 37),

Therefore, our renewal rate is a trailing calculation that captures renewals during the period seven to eighteen months prior to the reporting date. We have grown our membership fee income each year for the past two decades. Our membership fee income totaled $360.9 million in fiscal year 2021. Our membership renewal rate, a key indicator of membership engagement, satisfaction and loyalty, was 89% at the end of fiscal year 2021.

The 89% membership retention figure for BJ is closing in on COST's 92%, which is also up from the 91% renewal rate in 2020.

(Note: Interestingly, WMT did not provide reference to their Sam's Club membership retention figures in their latest 10-K.)

BJ's management knows the importance of growing the quantity and quality of the membership base. The CEO gave the following comments during the recent earnings call,

Membership fee income or MFI grew by 12% during the first quarter to $97 million and underscores the progress we have made improving the core of our business. We saw strong growth in new members, renewals trending well, and we are thrilled with the continued success we are seeing in our membership KPIs. As Bob noted, our penetration of higher tier memberships increased to an all-time high of 36% as we continue to improve the quality of our membership base. ... Certainly, from a membership fee perspective, as I said earlier, we're very proud of the results that we had, renewal rates are higher. We were able to get a ton of new members for the three new clubs that we opened during the year and we exceeded our own expectations and pretty much in all things MFI-related, including the dollars per member, as you mentioned. I do think and I don't want to jump in front of Laura's guidance, but I do think we should see a little bit better MFI performance than we initially thought and that should carry through the remainder of the year as well.

All these suggest that BJ members are finding value in their membership, so a significant number is willing to upgrade their membership from the entry tier to the premium tier, thus increasing the MFI as a percentage of total revenue and as a percentage of operating income.

As you can see from the table below, BJ's membership fee income (MFI) accounts for a greater and growing percentage of its revenue and operating income compared with COST.

(Note: COST fans, the comparison below is not meant to put COST in a bad light. It merely shows while total revenue and MFI are increasing for both BJ and COST, the significance of MFI is much greater for BJ.)

My point is this recurring revenue business model through membership works for both the industry leader like COST as well as for a well-run smaller entrant like BJ. And this revenue stream matters much more to BJ than it is for COST. BJ is still a growing company in fewer states and has fewer warehouses. It does not have moats such as scale in numbers and across geographies, and the strong branding of the likes of Costco with its legions of loyal fans. Thus, management's focus on winning loyal fans and expanding the fan base is definitely on the right track.

Financially Sound And Sticky Business With Growing Sales And Operating Income

BJ has been growing sales at a mid-single-digit rate of 6.92% over the past 5 years while its operating income has risen 4 times more rapidly at a CAGR of 29.84%. This shows the cautious nature of the management when it comes to expanding the store's footprint. The strong growth in operating income shows the management ability to handle store expansion to increase revenue and bring in more MFI while managing CAPEX.

The current liabilities (green bar) for BJ seem a little high in relation to its operating income (blue bar), and at first glance, one could be concerned that BJ may not be able to pay its bills. However, this is a quirk of this industry. As the sum of the current assets (red bar) and the operating income (blue bar) is greater than the current liabilities, the company is just fine.

Take COST for instance. In the graph below, you see the same situation for COST. It has more current liabilities (green bar) than operating income (blue bar) but COST is doing fine because the sum of the total current assets (red bar) and the operating income (blue bar) is able to cover the obligations for the current liabilities.

BJ's management clearly knows how to run this sticky business, having grown both the top line as well as the bottom line over the years.

Investing In BJ Is Investing With The Whales

There must be good reasons why two billionaires bought a combined total of almost 1.5 million BJ shares between October 2021 and March 2022. During this period, billionaire hedge fund manager Jim Simons bought 398 thousand shares of BJ at prices above my calculated intrinsic value (see next section). Between January and March 2022 alone, Ken Griffin, chief executive officer, co-chief investment officer, and 80% owner of hedge fund Citadel LLC, bought almost a million shares of BJ at an average price of $62.78.

Valuation

I considered the earnings growth projections from the analysts at Factset and Reuters (see below), and adjusted them down to be give myself a little more margin of safety.

Based on those assumptions, I ran them through my DCF model, assuming a 60% probability of the normal scenario happening, a 30% chance of the bull case occurring, and a 10% chance to get a bear case, and came to an intrinsic value of $50.13 for BJ.

Author's

This would be one of the few instances when I purchased shares of a company without at least a 10% margin of safety from my calculated intrinsic value. Why did I break my own rule? I believe that the current situation calls for owning stocks like BJ, COST, and WMT as these are companies that can pass much of the increased costs of doing business on to their customers who do not have many other choices left to get cheap goods in bulk. And since WMT and COST are both overvalued while BJ is within fair value territory, I chose to own BJ at this time.

In fact, if all BJ manages to do is to meet analysts' earnings projections and trade at its usual PE of around 16.5, it is possible for BJ to provide close to a market-perform return of 9.85% by 2025. 9.85% is nothing to brag about but that kind of capital appreciation sure beats 40-year high inflation and at the very least preserves one's buying power.

Risks

BJ carries relatively more debt than its larger peers. Its long-term debt/capital is much higher than its peers. This is certainly something to keep an eye on. However, I should reiterate that BJ has sufficient current assets and operating income to handle the current liabilities.

Another risk is regarding membership attrition to rival companies. BJ's efforts to differentiate itself can be emulated by its peers. COST is not resting on its laurels and is planning to open more stores to attract more members. It has already opened 14 new warehouses in the first half of 2022 and plans to open 15 to 18 additional new warehouses in the remainder of fiscal 2022. WMT allocated $134 million in 2022 to open new stores. BJ's numerical advantage in its selected battle states is not an insurmountable lead and it will be a constant effort to win new members, win over members from COST and Sam's Club, and keep existing ones.

Conclusion

BJ represents a category of stocks that one should hold in a portfolio to weather a geopolitically uncertain future, and one that should do well in an inflationary environment since it deals in essential goods and services that its customers need even if the prices of these goods and services go up, even if the membership fees go up.

I believe BJ is a buy around its intrinsic value of $50.

BJ is a financially strong company with a sticky business that keeps members coming back for more and has amply demonstrated that fact with its growing membership quantity and quality over the past 5-years, bringing in greater sums of MFI, and analysts are expecting the company to continue to grow its earnings over the next few years at mid to high single-digit rates.

Bear in mind I am not saying that BJ is a better business compared to COST or to Sam's Club. My FUW team members on Discord (founded by Mr. Eric Cuka) stand by the benefits of being COST members and I trust their anecdotal experiences. I am simply stating that from a valuation perspective, be it P/E or P/S, consider BJ is currently cheaper than both COST and WMT.

Yes, I will also admit that BJ is not dirt cheap at $52 (the price at which I bought BJ shares) but I do think it is fairly priced based on my valuation.

As Warren Buffett once said,

It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.

I know at least regarding BJ, Jim Simons and Ken Griffin will agree with me.