After our article on UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCFF), we decided to follow up and comment on the latest news and its Q1 results. First of all, we start with the recent news coming from Russia. Putin's country is tightening its grip on Italian accounts as a reflection of a similar measure applied by the EU to Russian citizens after Ukraine's invasion. The Russian Central Bank imposed temporary restrictions on the bank accounts of Italian companies and persons with Italian passports. These restrictions, effective from 25 May, will last for one year and include a ban on Italian individuals and companies from opening accounts and withdrawing cash without prior authorisation from local bank managers. The restrictions also include deposits with a balance above €100,000. Just as a reminder, in Russia UniCredit employed 4,000 people with 79 branches.

Dialogues with potential buyers interested in UniCredit's Moscow division have been underway for weeks. On this track, there would be financial institutions such as Russian companies interested in obtaining a banking license. The search for a solution for the sale of the subsidiary AO UniCredit Bank, however, is not a trivial undertaking: the group led by Andrea Orcel must in fact find an unsanctioned subject with whom to carry out a market operation.

At the same time, UniCredit aims to obtain as much as possible from the sale, as normal, given that the business has already been heavily devalued. The first quarterly report revealed an overall reduction in Russian assets - including cross-border credits, derivatives, and participation in the local bank - of over €2 billion. Orcel is now aiming to ride the restructuring phase of the Russian banking system and extract the best from a business that was profitable before the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine.

In the meantime, the bank has made it known that the maximum loss in the worst-case scenario would be equal to €5.2 billion, with an impact of 128 basis points on the CET1 ratio. The CEO explained that of these, 92 basis points have already been absorbed in the first quarter of this year, that is 70% of the total.

UniCredit CET1 Ratio (UniCredit Q1 Results)

Q1 Results

The UniCredit group closed the first quarter of 2022 with a net profit of €247 million, down by 72% compared to the same period of 2021. Revenues amounted to almost €5 billion, up 7.3%, and a cost/income ratio at 47.8%. During the first quarter, the Group prudently recorded LLP loan adjustments for €1.3 billion almost entirely to Russia, excluding those impacts, net profit would have been equal to €1.2 billion. The Group's CET1 capitalisation ratio for the first quarter of 2022 stood at 14%, above the 2022-2024 target of 12.5-13%, already absorbing 92 basis points of impact on capital in the first quarter linked to Russia (of which 50 basis points linked to the investment and 40 basis points resulting from the application of prudential hedges).

UniCredit Q1 Snap (UniCredit Q1 Results)

Conclusion

Several factors need to be noted, starting with a renewed optimism of investors triggered by the better than expected quarterly accounts. This was also confirmed by the go-ahead for the buyback operation. In fact, UniCredit has entrusted Goldman Sachs with the purchase of shares for a maximum disbursement of €1.58 billion (and, in any case, no more than 215 million shares), equal to 9.84% of the capital at current prices. The second tranche - for a total of €2.6 billion "is subordinated to Russia's performance", even though the bank says it is confident "of being able to carry out the entire distribution" to shareholders.

Realistically, the strong discount valuations of the stock on the market could also give further life to starting the new position. At today's rates, the bank is valued at around 30% of tangible equity. If our assumptions on UniCredit's intact distribution of capital remain correct, the bank could return its entire capitalisation in four years.