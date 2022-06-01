krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Purpose & Introduction

While Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) achieved record first-quarter revenue in Q1, tight margins and lack of focus will keep the stock from soaring to its full potential; I forecast the share price of $27 over an 18-month frame. Urban Outfitters was founded in 1970 and is based in Philadelphia, PA. The company is a global omnichannel specialty apparel retailer for men, women, and children, with multiple distinct brands. The company operates about 653 stores across North America and Europe and distributes products globally. The company is supported by several brands, but two key brand segments make up the bulk of sales; Anthropologie Group, a women's casual apparel, and beauty and wellness line, and Urban Outfitters, a young adult brand line. This report showcases a neutral case for the company.

Q1 Results & FY2022 Guidance

URBN reported earnings in Q1 of $0.33 per share, below analyst expectations of $0.42 per share. The company blamed results on "increased inbound freight costs". With the war in Ukraine and long-standing supply chain issues, it is a bit mystifying that the company was caught flat-footed this quarter. Inventory jumped dramatically to $630MM from $570MM three months earlier, forecasting a worrying trend on sell through. This jump of 32% is concerning, because it was headlined by lower growth brands - the company forecasts potential decline in YoY comparisons for the Urban Outfitters brand due to inventory mismanagement. The company bought back some stock within the quarter but has now dropped its cash & marketable securities to just $258MM, with just $71MM in cash. Given the high freight costs and slim margins, it would have been preferable to spend on improving their COGS. URBN expects higher costs to headwind throughout the year, and based on guidance it looks like net profit will plunge vs. 2021 figures. URBN also anticipates an "approximate 500 basis point decline in gross profit margins" - concerning considering their profit margin is lower compared to their peers already.

Seeking Alpha Quant Tool

The company provided a sales breakdown from their five separate operating segments. While it was encouraging that sales growth was prevalent across all lines, the company has still not provided a clear cross-selling strategy for Menus & Venues (a restaurant business) and Nuuly (a rental apparel app). While in theory the transition to move inventory through Nuuly is possible, it still does not represent a core part of the business. There are 82,000 users and growing, but it still remains below a threshold necessary to provide key synergies to the conglomerate. The company plans to spend $225MM in CAPEX this year on increasing brand strength and distribution, highlighted by a next-generation automated warehouse near Kansas City, KC. While it is strategically placed in the middle of the country, it still remains to be seen if they can withstand the growing pains of automation and sustain strong margins, given ongoing high freight costs.

URBN Q1 Press Release

Industry & Risks

URBN competes in the fast fashion of apparel, with key competitors including Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), The Gap (GPS), and American Eagle (AEO). The global fast fashion market is projected to reach about $40B in 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 7%. When reviewing any fast-fashion apparel brand, there are crucial risks that are intrinsic and can't be completely mitigated. On a macro level, there is always concern associated with URBN's inability to anticipate and adapt to brand/trend preferences.

Alternatively, there is also risk associated with pricing pressure given high inflation and global supply chain woes, especially for the Urban Outfitters brand based on their more youthful demographic. The flagship brand risks reversing to downward sales given its already weaker position within the company vs. Anthropologie Group. A unique risk regarding URBN is their inability to cross-sell into their operating segments. URBN has multiple segments that are not traditional fits, notably Nuuly & Menus & Venues, and their management will need to think outside the box to ensure strong growth without the option to effectively combine SG&A. While the company has seen growth from their smaller segments, a drastic change in strategy would be necessary to overhaul the business. This, along with a challenging macro environment, has led to a reduction in estimates by analysts across the street.

Seeking Alpha Analyst Revisions History

Model Shows Some Upside - Fundamentals May Prevail

While I don't foresee intangible strength from URBN, the model does show that if the company can deliver on forecasted growth, there's optimism the stock could rise. While the company's net cash position dropped dramatically given management's interest on buying back stock, the model shows a WACC of around 8.6%. Given their weak Q1 performance, I anticipate the cost of debt rising above 7% should they attempt to leverage in this environment.

Author WACC

I forecast the continuing value above $1.7B, given a 1.5% revenue increase this year and blended revenue growth of ~2.75% for five years as supply chain woes and inflation continue. I see materials and shipping remaining 300 basis points above historical figures given the current environment. I hold other cost ratios equal as a percentage of revenue from 2021 figures, along with guidance from management concerning margin erosion of 500 basis points for next quarter and elevated inventory and SG&A levels for this year. As the margin dips slightly, a $31 share price (see below) can be supported with fundamentals. However, even with the model showing some strength, I think their margins will continue to lag peers and the share price will not support the EV/EBITDA model forecast of ~11.6. Slashing the share price prediction to $27 based on company intangibles and historical lack of support from Wall St. showcases an EV/EBITDA below 10 and a calendar year 2023 P/DCF of ~6.5, both appropriate for the retail industry.

Author Income Statement Forecast Author EV Calculation

Conclusion

URBN announced earnings in line with peers, in which supply chain woes and freight costs derailed the bottom line. The company remains spread too thin, without a cohesive strategy to cross-sell its brands and high inventory. While revenue has steadily grown, and the model shows some upside, I anticipate the share price multiple contracting as the company struggles to distinguish itself from the pack. While the model supports $31, I take a conservative cut to $27 a share given slim profit margins, an unfocused strategy, and a lot of inventory.