Introduction

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) posted its Q3 earnings this week. The headline numbers were really good, as the company managed to beat on both the top and bottom lines and raised its full-year guidance.

Under the surface, nothing was worrying about the numbers. On the qualitative side, there were significant updates, especially how management views Intuit's business in the context of a recession. We go over all of this in this article.

Before going directly into the numbers, let's go over the market's reaction.

The market's reaction

Having a positive earnings reaction that doesn't fade during the day is very challenging in the current market environment, but Intuit managed to do it. The stock climbed more than 8% during the day of the release:

Of course, this is not that significant if you take a look at what the stock has done over the last few months:

However, if we look at the 5-year chart of one-day returns, we can see that it was the most significant one-day up move in the past 5 years (excluding COVID, of course).

This should help us understand two things:

It's a significant move; and We are not going through normal times in the market.

Seeing +$100B companies suffer/enjoy such significant moves is not normal. Target (TGT), Walmart (WMT), and now Intuit clearly evidence that it's a highly volatile market.

For long-term investors, it's always great to see good performance from the company coupled with bad performance of the stock because it helps us build the position at lower prices without hesitating too much.

Without further ado, let's jump directly into the numbers!

The numbers

Before starting with the numbers, it's important to remind ourselves that year-over-year comparisons of quarterly data are tricky for Intuit. This is especially true for total revenue and consumer group revenue. The tax filing deadline has been volatile in the pandemic era, and Intuit's consumer group revenue has followed. Considering this segment makes up around 30% of the company's total revenue, it also has an impact there.

The headline numbers

Intuit managed to beat in the top and bottom lines, which is great, more so when considering the challenging macro environment we are in and all the companies that are flagging macroeconomic risks:

The beat is not huge, but we'll take it, especially considering that the company faced headwinds in the consumer segment (as we'll see later on). Seeing Intuit beat is not surprising, as the company has a pretty good track record of doing so. However, seeing the company do it when everyone claims that the economy is collapsing is comforting, to say the least.

Digging into revenue

Total revenue came in at $5.6 billion, a 35% Y/Y increase. Revenue grew 29% Y/Y on an organic basis (i.e., without including Mailchimp):

As we said before, we should take this growth rate with a grain of salt due to differences in tax seasons. The only thing we can do to mitigate this is focus on the yearly metrics, which we'll go over when we talk about guidance.

Turning now to revenue across segments, we can see impressive strength in both Credit Karma and the Small Business and Self-Employed segment. Of course, the latter was aided by the inclusion of Mailchimp:

Credit Karma: showing strong growth thanks to Turbotax

Credit Karma posted its strongest quarter ever on record, growing 48% Y/Y to $468 million:

It was actually the first quarter where we could calculate a Y/Y growth rate, as Q3 2021 was the first quarter that Credit Karma was owned a full quarter by Intuit. Growth was primarily driven by credit and personal loans and, to a lesser extent, auto loans. Synergies between Turbotax and Credit Karma (i.e., the consumer ecosystem) are also starting to emerge, which is encouraging:

We integrated Credit Karma Money into Turbotax Live experience, more than tripling the number of Turbotax online customers who deposited their refund into their Credit Karma Money account this year. These Turbotax customers drive Credit Karma member growth and like other Credit Karma members, get access to personalized products across the platform which accelerated engagement over time. Source: Sasan Goodarzi (Intuit CEO) during Q3 2022 Earnings call

Credit Karma Money will play an integral role in increasing engagement in the app, which should drive better data and more partners on the supply side (financial institutions).

Small business and Self-Employed Group - Executing the strategy

In the Small business and Self-Employed Group, we have to dig a bit deeper than the headline numbers. Revenue grew 42% Y/Y and 20% Y/Y on an organic basis (Mailchimp did $257 million in revenue).

This segment's best health indicator is Online Ecosystem Revenue, which grew 67% Y/Y (31% Y/Y excluding Mailchimp). Online Ecosystem Revenue comprises all of Intuit's online services (accounting and additional services). The company follows a three-step strategy to grow this type of revenue. First, it aims to grow the core through QBO Accounting, which grew 32% Y/Y, driven by higher prices and customer growth. The fact that Intuit was able to hike prices while experiencing net customer ads is an excellent indication of the company's pricing power.

Once customers have been locked into the accounting offering, Intuit aims to connect the ecosystem by cross-selling additional services such as payroll, capital, and Mailchimp. All of these additional products are encompassed under Online Services Revenue, which grew 121% Y/Y (28% Y/Y without Mailchimp). Growth in Online Services revenue is critical because switching costs are higher when customers have more products.

The third strategic priority is expanding globally. Intuit's international operations have always been small (less than 5% of total revenue), but management is focusing more on international growth. International online ecosystem revenue grew 221% Y/Y. However, without including Mailchimp, this segment grew 29% Y/Y, slower than overall organic online ecosystem revenue. This means that domestic is still growing faster, and the company still has work to do in this regard.

This segment is always a bit confusing to understand, so I prepared the following chart to illustrate how everything is organized and how growth was distributed across sub-segments:

Consumer group - Facing headwinds

With the current macroeconomic pressures, we actually thought that the consumer group would be the best-performing segment of all. People have to file their taxes regardless of how the economy is doing, so it's pretty resilient. It turns out that we were very wrong, as it's the only segment suffering "significant" headwinds. Consumer group revenue grew 32% Y/Y to $3.2 billion (year-over-year comparisons are meaningless here).

We'll go over these headwinds later on.

From a top-line perspective, nothing was worrying. Both ecosystems are doing just fine, and we expect this to continue for the foreseeable future as management works on further connecting them.

Profitability - Impacted by a one-time payment

Both GAAP and non-GAAP EPS were impacted by the $141 million one-time payment the company made to leave the advertising claims behind.

In the graph below, you can see the evolution of EPS and what EPS would've been without this charge:

If we look at the operating income margins for the different operating segments, we can see some kind of volatility across segments:

What can we do with this information? Basically, nothing. Management has repeated many times that margins are managed at the company level, not the segment level. Looking at the overall operating income margin, we can see that it has barely budged: 65% (Q3 2021) vs. 64% (Q3 2022).

It's important to note that these margins don't include amortization, SBC, or other general corporate expenses. It just helps us see how each segment is doing. Including these expenses, the operating income margin still came in at an impressive 43%, but, once again, looking at quarterly data makes no sense. Q3 is historically the best quarter for Intuit, and operating margins are the highest. You shouldn't expect this operating margin for the full year.

From a bottom-line perspective, nothing was worrying either (if we ignore the one-time expense of $141 million). Margins are healthy, and management thinks it will be able to expand them further going forward:

As we lean into our platform strategy, we see the opportunity for margin expansion over time. Source: Michelle Clatterbuck (Intuit CFO) during Q3 2022 Earnings call

Qualitative highlights

We always say that numbers are important, but so is the story. The qualitative highlights help us understand what things might impact the numbers in the future, and we should closely monitor them.

Let's start with the most important of all: trust in management.

We can trust management

In Q2 (the prior quarter), Intuit missed estimates, citing that the miss was caused by tax filers postponing their taxes for later in the tax season. However, despite this temporal headwind, management reiterated full-year guidance. It was more a deferred-revenue situation, or at least, that's what management told investors.

After seeing that management raised guidance for the full year this quarter (Q3), we can argue that they can be trusted. However, management also said this quarter that the consumer segment was suffering some headwinds and expected it to come out at the low-end of FY guidance, so not all is great. The consumer segment problems might be more than just a timing issue. However, these problems appear to be temporary and not company-specific.

The consumer group is facing headwinds

Turbotax is facing some headwinds. The good news is that they seem temporary, and it's not something Intuit can really fix (i.e., it's not a company-specific issue). Turbotax has 4 growth drivers: Total IRS returns, DIY share of total returns, Intuit's share of IRS total returns, and average revenue per return.

Management expects the first two (which are industry-specific) to come out below expectations. However, the last two (which are company-specific) are expected to continue their positive trend:

For this reason, management now expects to come in at the low end of its guidance for the consumer group (10 - 11% Y/Y), although it still expects to achieve an 8 - 12% CAGR over the long term, further indicating that it might be a temporary bump.

Looking ahead, we expect more normal total IRS returns growth. Source: Sasan Goodarzi (Intuit CEO) during Q3 2022 Earnings call

Seeing Intuit gain market share even when the tax industry is going through a temporary bump is really positive because it demonstrates brand loyalty and a great value proposition.

Change in Turbotax leadership

Leadership in Turbotax is changing this quarter. It's nothing worrying, though. Greg Johnson got a "promotion" as he will take the CEO role at McAfee. We doubt many people would not take a CEO position when serving as an operating segment leader, to be honest.

His substitute comes from within the company: Varun Krishna. Mr. Krishna previously served as General Manager of Turbotax Growth Products, so he seems a perfect fit for what's ahead for this segment.

Answering the key question: How would Intuit fare in a recession?

Everyone is talking about the macro environment nowadays. Will there be a recession? How will it impact certain companies? Will it last long? How severe will it be? The truth is that we don't know the answers to these questions, which is why we try to build a portfolio with companies that are resilient to any macroeconomic environment.

The discussion about recession (and also inflation) have been a common theme in many companies' earnings call, and Intuit was no exception. Intuit's management was asked how would a recession impact the business. We could explain these impacts ourselves, but we think it's best if we directly bring Sasan Goodarzi's (Intuit CEO) reply here:

I'll break down your question sort of in three parts, given that we are a platform company with sort of a great profile of businesses. I'll start with tax. I know that was not part of your question, but it's important to start there, which is tax is sort of very resilient in any type of an environment, and it's more than 30% of the company's revenue when you look at both TurboTax and our ProTax business. In small business, there is a flight to digitization to manage your cash flow. And just I would remind us that we are now fundamentally a growth and money center platform for small businesses. And so there is a flight to be able to manage your cash flow on our platform. And the two stats that I would use that are very recent and sort of the here and now, one, our loan business had a record high volume in April. It was 3x higher than it's been year-over-year. And our charge volume continues to be strong. As of last month and even in this last week, our charge volume has been growing north of 30%. And I use those a couple of stats just more as proof points in terms of the importance of our platform in these unique times. And when it comes to Credit Karma, first of all, on the demand side, I would say that when you get into tougher recessionary times, the demand for the products on our Credit Karma platform actually grows. Now it's - the discussion is about the supply side. And in fact, with our partners, there is a flight to quality. This is where the power of the data that we have on our customers' behalf and Lightbox that I've been talking about over the last couple of years come into play because with our partners and the flight to quality putting their Credit Karma models on our platform, they are actually able to really get the kind of quality customers that they need. And so it's just sort of a perfect match between members and partners, which is, by the way, why we saw the strength this past quarter of 48% growth and why the platform continues to be very resilient in these times. Source: Sasan Goodarzi (Intuit CEO) during Q3 2022 Earnings call

Michelle Clatterbuck also shared something similar (albeit in a shorter explanation):

As we see the macro environment unfolding, one of the good things that Sasan has shared is that we have not seen a lot of impact to our business. We don't anticipate seeing an impact. Source: Michelle Clatterbuck (Intuit CFO) during Q3 2022 Earnings call

During the last recession (2008), the company grew 4% while peers declined, but the company has changed a lot since then. All it had back then was Accounting and Tax, both of which are very resilient and unavoidable for consumers even during recessionary periods. However, management expects that tailwinds such as digitization, a shift to a virtual world, a shift to online, and digitizing cash flow management would allow the company to perform even better than in 2008:

So we'd actually expect to perform better if it was exactly like-for-like compared to 2008. Source: Sasan Goodarzi (Intuit CEO) during Q3 2022 Earnings call

Of course, we never know what will eventually happen if a tough recession comes, but it's always reassuring to be on the same boat as management.

Connecting the ecosystems

We previously saw how management was connecting Turbotax and Credit Karma through Credit Karma Money, but this wasn't the only development in connecting the ecosystems. Intuit also made some developments in the integration of Mailchimp with Quickbooks:

We launched a customers and lead tab within Quickbooks Online, which allows new and existing customers to send revenue and customer data from QBO to Mailchimp in real time, where small businesses can segment customers and automate marketing campaigns based on Quickbooks data. Source: Sasan Goodarzi (Intuit CEO) during Q3 2022 Earnings call

Of course, this is just the beginning, and it looks like it will be a multi-year effort to fully integrate the ecosystems, but signs are already encouraging.

Capital allocation

The company continued to execute its strategy of giving back excess capital to shareholders. As a result, the quarterly dividend was increased 15% to $0.68 and continued its impeccable trajectory:

We never invest with the dividend as a final objective because we prefer to look for companies with plenty of opportunities to invest incremental capital at high rates of return. However, it's true that if we invest in such companies, they'll end up generating vast amounts of cash in the future (hopefully), so they will be "forced" to return more and more excess cash to shareholders.

These companies can do this through dividends or buying back stock. In Intuit's case, it's doing both. The company repurchased $489 million of its stock during Q3 at an average price of $475. There are two things that we don't like about Intuit's buybacks. The first one is that they don't seem to be very opportunistic. This quote by the CFO is an indication of this:

Depending on market conditions and other factors, our aim is to be in the market each quarter. Source: Michelle Clatterbuck (Intuit CFO) during Q3 2022 Earnings call

Even though repurchases are subject to "market conditions and other factors," we don't think committing to be in the market each quarter is wise. We don't even think it makes sense to approve a repurchase program with an expiration date either. Who says the stock will be at appropriate levels during the predetermined period?

This said, it's true that management did not repurchase any stock when the company was obviously overvalued. For example, throughout FY 2021, the company repurchased stock at an average price of $467 despite the stock reaching prices as high as $716.

The second thing I don't like is that buybacks are not really being reflected in outstanding shares. The two large jumps that you see below were caused by the acquisitions of Credit Karma and Mailchimp, which were paid part in stock:

However, there are some positive things here too. First, these acquisitions were paid with apparently overvalued stock (when it was close to highs), so potential dilution was reduced quite substantially. Secondly, with no additional acquisitions in sight, we should start seeing the impact of share repurchases in outstanding shares.

It doesn't appear to be the best capital allocation strategy, but there doesn't seem to be anything worrying when you dig deeper. The truth is that the company has not repurchased stock above $475 (on average), and we think that Mailchimp and Credit Karma will prove to be great investments that will increase ROIC. Don't worry if you see this metric trending down at the moment; it's only because the investments have already been made, but the returns have yet to be realized:

Guidance

Guidance was probably the highlight of the release. Many companies are reporting decent earnings but are guiding down, citing the challenging macro environment. For this reason, the market has put an increased focus on this metric, having no mercy with those companies that don't manage to meet guidance expectations.

Intuit managed to do very well in this regard, raising its revenue and non-GAAP operating income guidance for the full year. It was also a pretty substantial upward revision, considering the economic context.

The company now expects revenue between $12.623 and $12.674 billion (+31 - 32% Y/Y), whereas it expected +26 - 28% Y/Y growth previously. Translated to organic, management now expects 23 - 24% Y/Y growth, compared to the prior guidance of 18 - 20% Y/Y.

Despite the $141 million one-time payment, the company also managed to increase its non-GAAP EPS guide from a range of $11.48 - $11.64 to $11.68 - $11.74.

It's true, however, that the GAAP EPS guide was slightly reduced from a range of $7 - $7.16 to $6.95 - $7.01. This is because there are several things that affect GAAP EPS that the company can't control, such as SBC expenses increasing due to the higher volatility of the stock.

In the table below, you can find a summary of the guide that was given this Q vs. what was given in Q2. Hope it helps you grasp the changes in guidance:

This article's name ("Diversification for the win") actually comes from guidance. Intuit managed to raise guidance despite Turbotax facing significant headwinds, which illustrates the benefits of running a diversified company. Credit Karma, Quickbooks, and Mailchimp are performing above expectations, helping offset the somewhat "poorer" performance of Turbotax this year. However, as we saw above, there's not much to worry about regarding Turbotax's headwinds.

Quarterly guidance

Quarterly guidance was just another indication that looking at quarterly metrics for Intuit is worthless. Q4 revenue is expected to decline 8%-9% because the tax deadline was sooner this year. This means that there was tax revenue included in Q4 last year, which will be absent this year.

The consumer group segment makes quarterly growth rates very volatile:

However, when we look at the yearly rates, they are much smoother. I mean, there is some volatility, but this was mostly caused by the recent acquisitions of Mailchimp and Credit Karma:

Undoubtedly, we should focus on the yearly timeframe for Intuit.

Conclusion

All in all, it was a solid quarter for Intuit, especially considering the circumstances. The fact that strong results were posted with a weakening consumer group segment (which makes up 30% of revenue) helps us understand the benefits of diversification and should help us understand the power of the platform that Intuit is building. We are quite confident there is significant growth ahead.

