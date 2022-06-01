Municipal CEF Sector Update: Outperforming The Market For A Change

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on May 25.

The pain across the tax-exempt closed-end fund (CEF) sector has not abated, but it has decelerated as Treasury yields have stabilized and CEF discounts have range-traded. Widening credit spreads and falling stock prices have inflicted more damage on riskier sectors such as corporate bonds and loans as well as equities - pushing the pain elsewhere for a change. In this article, we revisit some of the ongoing themes in the sector and highlight the changes in our allocation.

A Round-Up Of Key Themes

In our last Municipal CEF update, we highlighted a number of key themes that we thought were going to be important in allocating to tax-exempt funds this year. In this section, we refresh where they stand.

First, we discussed how we were going to see a significant increase in leverage costs over the coming months as the Fed embarked on its rate-hiking path. The base rate for most tax-exempt leverage instruments is the SIFMA index shown below. It has risen sharply to about 0.8% along with all the other short-term rates.

Bloomberg

If we look at the monthly leverage levels disclosed by Nuveen CEFs, we see that the rise in the leverage cost for the Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) has risen quickly but only by about half as much as the rise in SIFMA. The pass-through from SIFMA to CEF leverage costs will take time as it tends to propagate with a lag. SIFMA will likely top out around 2% if the consensus around the Fed policy rate of a bit under 3% is correct. This suggests that leverage costs for tax-exempt CEFs should continue to rise and top out somewhere around 2.5%. As this happens, fund income levels will continue to be reduced, all else equal.

Systematic Income

Second, we pivoted to a more bullish outlook on duration as we thought the bulk of the Treasury move had already been made and as recession became a much more likely outcome rather than further rising inflation. The chart below shows that inflation expectations have fallen significantly over the last couple of months as investors have started to price in a higher likelihood of a hard landing. The typical outcome of a hard landing is for Treasury yields and inflation to fall - two dynamics which support long-duration, high-quality assets like tax-exempt bonds.

Bloomberg

Third, we have continued to highlight that investors don't need to be heroes and move out to very long-duration assets in order to maximize the amount of yield they earn on fixed-income assets. Rather, mid-duration positions can deliver almost as much yield as very long-duration positions. We have discussed this multiple times in the high-yield corporate bond space in the last few weeks.

The situation in the tax-exempt space is similar. The chart below shows that in order to capture 80% of the maximum yield on the Muni yield curve (light blue line) investors only need to hold 6-year bonds, rather than 15-20 year bonds they would have had to hold before 2022. This suggests that investors who are cautious on Treasury yield volatility may want to shorten up their duration since they will have to give up little yield in return.

BOA

Fourth, our view in the last update was to avoid adding significantly to muni "credit", i.e., to funds with a predominantly high-yield focus in favor of investment-grade bonds. This was due to the fact that the first stage of the sell-off this year was primarily in duration or, in other words, in a sharp move up in Treasury yields with credit spreads remaining fairly stable.

For instance, at the time of last Muni update (marked with the red vertical line) high-yield corporate bond credit spreads (a decent, if imperfect, proxy for municipal high-yield credit spreads) rose only about 0.20% from the start of the year while 10Y Treasury yields had already risen by close to 1%.

Systematic Income

Since the article, high-yield corporate credit spreads rose by about 1.5% while 10Y Treasury yields rose by only about 0.30% - reversing the previous picture. Now that credit spreads have risen significantly, we are turning more bullish on muni credit.

The situation in the tax-exempt space is fairly similar. Muni high-yield credit spreads (dark blue line) have risen by about 30%, i.e., (1.05% to 1.38%) in sympathy with higher corporate credit spreads. This makes high-yield tax-exempt bonds more attractive in our view, particularly as the overall credit situation has not changed all that much with Muni credit even strengthening in parts.

BOA

The fifth theme has been an increase in CEF leverage, something we highlighted a few weeks ago. The chart below shows the leverage profile of NAD over the past year.

Systematic Income

The key driver of this is simply the drop in tax-exempt bond prices this year which would mechanically increase leverage levels, in the absence of falls in borrowings (i.e., a deleveraging). Our view has been that while some deleveraging was inevitable, we didn't expect as sharp a wave as the one we saw in 2020. In short, we weren't too worried about this dynamic.

So far we have seen very modest deleveraging if any in the sector. A few funds like the Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) and the Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) have deleveraged modestly - by about 3% while the rest of the sector has deleveraged 0-1% and some funds have even added borrowings to buy attractively-priced bonds.

Systematic Income

The final theme is that tax-exempt valuations remain attractive across multiple dimensions.

The S&P Municipal Bond Index yield is close to its 10-year high.

S&P

Muni/Treasury Ratios have risen sharply and are near their highs outside of exceptional periods.

UBS

Sub-AAA rated Muni bond credit spreads have risen as well.

UBS

Finally, tax-exempt CEF discounts are trading at wide levels historically.

Systematic Income

Based on these themes, our conclusions are that, first, duration assets like munis remain attractive given the back-up and apparent stabilization in Treasury yields. Two, municipal bonds are predominantly higher-quality assets which should also hold up well in case a hard landing does arrive. Three, for investors attracted by high-yield Munis, the valuations in that sub-sector are finally attractive to start adding. And four, muni CEF discounts remain at attractive levels historically.

At the same time, investors should be prepared for continued trimming of muni CEF distributions. That is simply the price of admission. Investors who wish to minimize the potential for cuts should look out for funds that have front-run the cuts by cutting this year and/or whose distribution coverage is well north of 100%.

Stance And Takeaways

To reflect the evolution of these themes as well as the pricing in the Muni fund market we have made one change in our Municipal Income Portfolio. Specifically, we have reduced our allocation to the MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) - we added in mid-April. The fund has outperformed the broader sector as well as the Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT) that we used as the source for the rotation.

The chart below plots the discounts of MMD, BTT as well as the Municipal sector, highlighting that the MMD discount has tightened much more quickly, significantly outperforming both BTT as well as the sector.

Systematic Income

The chart below shows that MMD was trading at a 3% premium relative to the sector which we viewed as attractive and it is now close to a 9% premium relative to the sector which we consider excessive and would wait for a better entry point in the future.

Systematic Income

In exchange, we have added to the BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (DMB) trading at an 11% discount (vs. 6.6% sector average) and a 5.75% current yield (vs. 5.51% sector average). The fund has a revenue bond focus with significant infrastructure exposure. For this reason, it has a higher unrated bond exposure at around double the sector average.

DMB

DMB also has a more modest duration profile at 4.6 than the broader sector which is one reason it has held up relatively well this year, outperforming the sector by 3% year-to-date in total NAV terms.

DMB has put up stronger historic returns than the broader sector, outperforming it by 0.7% per annum over the last 5 years in total NAV terms.

Its valuation also looks attractive relative to the sector as the following chart shows - the discount differential is close to the widest of the last 5 years. Finally, the fund's distribution coverage is around 99%.