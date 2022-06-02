2 Anti-Bubble Bear Market Bargains You Won't Want To Miss
Summary
- The 2022 bear market has caused almost all pandemic excesses to be flushed out of the market, as well as created anti-bubble blue-chip bargains you don't want to miss.
- MPLX is the safest 8.6% yield on Wall Street and one of the hottest stocks on Wall Street, up almost 300% since its Pandemic lows.
- Yet MPLX began its mega-rally from a 61% discount to fair value (2.4X cash flow) and has merely returned to fair value, and still offers 11.6% long-term return potential.
- WSM is in a 50% bear market and is trading at 6.5X cash-adjusted earnings, literally valuations last seen in the Pandemic Crash and Great Recession.
- WSM is so undervalued that even a modest 10.5% consensus growth could allow it to double in the next three years and triple in the next five, potentially delivering 5X the market's consensus returns. That's courtesy of one of the best dividend growth blue-chips on earth being valued at bargain-basement multiples, even by private equity standards.
The nice thing about bear markets is that they cause valuations to come down, future returns to rise, and margins of safety to improve.
The rapid decline in stocks in 2022 means that the Pandemic excesses are now essentially gone, and the market is basically back to near historical fair value (16.9X forward earnings).
But of course, it's always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market.
Yes, you can buy world-class blue-chips at fair prices, or even attractive ones.
But what if you want the maximum margin of safety? In that case, anti-bubble blue-chip bargains are the way to go.
What is an anti-bubble stock? It's a company trading at such a low valuation that it's literally priced for negative growth, while analysts, rating agencies, and management expect positive growth.
Or to put it another way, it's the safest kind of investment you can make, because as long as the company grows faster than zero, and you avoid becoming a forced seller for emotional or financial reasons, it's nearly impossible to lose money over the long-term.
Let me show you why MPLX (MPLX) and Williams-Sonoma (WSM) are two anti-bubble bear market blue-chip bargains that could be just what your diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio is looking for.
MPLX: The Safest 8.6% Yield On Wall Street (Uses A K-1 Tax Form)
- Full Deep Dive Analysis On Risk Profile, Growth Potential, Investment Thesis, Valuation, And Total Return Potential
Why does Wall Street hate MPLX right now? Actually, it doesn't.
MPLX, like most blue-chip midstreams, and energy in general, is red hot in 2022.
However, MPLX's bear market continues, because of the perfect storm of negative factors that have created the worst midstream bear market in history.
- 2014 to 2016 oil crash
- Pandemic oil crash (-$38 oil in April 2022)
- regulatory concerns (all of which have been overcome but there were a lot of them)
MPLX bottomed at 2.7X cash flow, a 61% discount to historical fair value, during the pandemic.
Since then it's almost quadrupled, delivering 81% annualized total returns.
Yet despite a rally that puts most pandemic tech darlings to shame, it remains a reasonable and prudent buy today and the safest 8.6% yield on Wall Street.
Reasons To Potentially Buy MPLX
- 80% quality medium-risk 10/13 blue-chip quality midstream
- 8.6% very safe yield
- 87% dividend safety score
- 9-year dividend growth streak (every year since IPO)
- 0.5% average recession dividend cut risk
- 1.7% severe recession dividend cut risk
- 3% conservatively undervalued (potential reasonable buy)
- Fair Value: $33.91
- 7.3X forward p/operating cash flow vs 7 to 8X historical
- BBB stable credit rating = 7.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk
- 58th industry percentile risk management consensus = average
- 3.0% CAGR growth consensus
- 5-year consensus total return potential: 9% to 13% CAGR
- base-case 5-year consensus return potential: 9.4% CAGR 2X S&P consensus)
- consensus 12-month total return forecast: 23% (bullish)
- Fundamentally Justified 12-Month Returns: 12% CAGR
MPLX 2024 Consensus Total Return Potential
MPLX is basically trading near fair value, so that means the easy money has been made.
Now there is absolutely no reason to buy it other than a very safe and steadily growing 8.6% yield and 11.6% long-term return potential.
- 8.6% yield + 3.0% growth consensus
MPLX is now buying back stock, under one of the most aggressive buyback programs in the industry.
MPLX began with a $1 billion buyback authorization and has $237 million remaining on it.
Analysts expect that the Board will keep raising the buyback cap, and in a big way.
|Year
|Consensus Buybacks ($ Millions)
|% Of Shares (At Current Valuations)
|Market Cap
|2022
|$600.0
|1.8%
|$33,183
|2023
|$650.0
|2.0%
|$33,183
|2024
|$650.0
|2.0%
|$33,183
|2025
|$650.0
|2.0%
|$33,183
|2026
|$650.0
|2.0%
|$33,183
|Total 2022-2026
|$3,200.00
|9.6%
|$33,183
|Annualized Rate
|2.00%
|Average Annual Buybacks
|$640.00
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
Analysts expect MPLX to buy back around 2% of its stock each year, at cash flow yields of about 14%.
- in line with what its growth projects generate
How easy is it for MPLX to grow at 3% when it could potentially buy back 2% of its stock each year?
|Time Frame (Years)
|Net Buyback Rate
|Shares Remaining
|Net Shares Repurchased
|Each Share You Own Is Worth X Times More (Not Including Future Growth And Dividends)
|5
|2.0%
|90.39%
|9.61%
|1.11
|10
|2.0%
|81.71%
|18.29%
|1.22
|15
|2.0%
|73.86%
|26.14%
|1.35
|20
|2.0%
|66.76%
|33.24%
|1.50
|25
|2.0%
|60.35%
|39.65%
|1.66
|30
|2.0%
|54.55%
|45.45%
|1.83
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
Pretty easy given that 2% buybacks will almost double the intrinsic value of each unit even if MPLX's cash flows and distributions never grow ever again.
With Marathon Petroleum (MPC), the country's largest independent oil refiner running around 95% capacity, MPLX's mission-critical infrastructure is essential to supplying Americans with gas, diesel, and jet fuel.
Not just in 2022, the year when many are taking long-deferred vacations (no matter the costs) but for decades to come.
In fact, bond investors are willing to lend to MPLX for 36 years at 5.7%, indicating the smart money on Wall Street thinks MPLX's core business will be stable or even growing for close to another four decades.
MPLX 2027 Consensus Total Return Potential
MPLX at fair value means modest long-term returns, almost all generated from tax-deferred distributions.
But 66% 5-year total return potential is still about 50% more than what analysts expect from the S&P 500.
Williams-Sonoma Is An Anti-Bubble Ultra Value Buy
- Full Deep Dive Analysis On Risk Profile, Growth Potential, Investment Thesis, Valuation, And Total Return Potential
WSM is a truly amazing bear market bargain opportunity.
WSM was recently in a 50+% bear market, slightly worse than the Pandemic.
WSM is priced as if we're already in a severe recession, which is the lower risk scenario right now.
Reasons To Potentially Buy WSM Today
- 87% quality low-risk 12/13 Super SWAN home furnishing retailer
- 95th highest quality company on the Master List (81st percentile)
- 92% dividend safety score
- 16-year dividend growth streak (since it began paying one in 2007)
- 2.4% very safe yield
- 0.5% average recession dividend cut risk
- 1.4% severe recession dividend cut risk
- 41% undervalued (potential Ultra Value buy)
- Fair Value: $221.01 (13.8 PE)
- 8.2X forward earnings vs. 14X to 16X historical
- priced for -0.6% growth according to Graham/Dodd fair value formula
- 6.5X cash-adjusted earnings (Anti-bubble stock)
- Effective A+ stable outlook credit rating =0.6% 30-year bankruptcy risk
- 69th industry percentile risk management consensus = Above-Average
- 7% to 25% CAGR margin-of-error growth consensus range
- 10.5% CAGR median growth consensus
- 5-year consensus total return potential: 16% to 26% CAGR
- base-case 5-year consensus return potential: 21% CAGR (5X S&P consensus)
- consensus 12-month total return forecast: 15% (highly conservative, 9.2 PE)
- Fundamentally Justified 12-Month Returns: 71% CAGR (Morningstar agrees)
WSM is not just trading at a 41% historical discount it's trading at 6.5X cash-adjusted earnings.
How good of a deal is that?
- pre-pandemic private equity deals were closing at 12.3X
- the average Shark Tank deal closed at 7X for the first nine years
- WSM's 13-year median cash-adjusted PE is 8.4X
In other words, any way you slice it WSM is a blue-chip bargain.
And take a look at what its modest 10.5% growth potential could turn into for a company priced for -0.6% growth.
WSM 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential
If WSM grows as analysts expect by 2025 it could deliver 97% total returns or 29% annually.
- Buffett-like returns from a blue-chip bargain hiding in plain sight
WSM 2028 Consensus Total Return Potential
By 2028 if WSM grows as expected (10.5% CAGR) and returns to historical fair value, it could deliver 200% total returns or 21% annually.
- Also Buffett-like returns
- more than 5X the S&P 500 consensus
How on earth can WSM possibly triple in the next six years?
Simple, they have tapped just 1% of their potential growth market and are growing at 3X the rate of the overall industry.
That means WSM's eight major brands are not just popular but becoming more so and powering potentially decades of double-digit growth, and S&P and aristocrat beating returns.
For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, WSM is one of the most reasonable and prudent fast-growing retailers you can buy today.
- 41% discount vs 4% market premium = 45% better valuation
- 2.4% yield vs 1.7% yield (and a much safer yield at that)
- 30% higher long-term return potential than S&P 500 overtime
- about 3X better risk-adjusted expected return over the next five years
Bottom Line: Anti-Bubble Blue-Chip Bargains Are All Around Us You Just Need To Know Where To Look
Bear markets are the best time to go bargain hunting, for world-class companies like Williams-Sonoma.
But even when blue-chips are red hot, such as the case with midstream in general and MPLX in particular, anti-bubble bargains are always available.
That's because certain industries, such as midstream and insurance companies, tend to trade at high single digits over time.
What does this mean for income investors? Simply that whether the market is plunging like 2022 or roaring higher like 2021, anti-bubble blue-chip bargains are always available, if you know where to look.
MPLX's "fat squeeze" created by the worst industry bear market in history is largely spent.
- up almost 300% from a 61% discount to fair value
- and now back to fair value
It basically trades at fair value today creating a still attractive opportunity to lock in the safest 8.6% yield on Wall Street, as well as aristocrat and S&P beating 11.6% long-term return potential.
Meanwhile, WSM has been crushed by recession and supply chain fears, which are so overblown that it's literally trading at similar valuations seen during the depths of the Great Recession and the Pandemic crash.
I can't promise you that we won't get a recession in 2023 or 2024.
In fact, 75% of Fortune 500 company CEOs expect a recession within the next 18 months.
What I can say with 80% confidence is that WSM has been through troubled economic times before.
- it was founded in 1956
Unless the economy is permanently destroyed, buying WSM at 6.5X cash-adjusted earnings is a great way to earn Buffett-like returns from an anti-bubble bear market bargain hiding in plain sight.
Or to put it another way, when you buy anti-bubble blue-chips, within a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio, you never have to pray for luck on Wall Street, because you make your own.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.