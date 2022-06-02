2 Anti-Bubble Bear Market Bargains You Won't Want To Miss

Gearstd/iStock via Getty Images

The nice thing about bear markets is that they cause valuations to come down, future returns to rise, and margins of safety to improve.

The rapid decline in stocks in 2022 means that the Pandemic excesses are now essentially gone, and the market is basically back to near historical fair value (16.9X forward earnings).

But of course, it's always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market.

Yes, you can buy world-class blue-chips at fair prices, or even attractive ones.

But what if you want the maximum margin of safety? In that case, anti-bubble blue-chip bargains are the way to go.

What is an anti-bubble stock? It's a company trading at such a low valuation that it's literally priced for negative growth, while analysts, rating agencies, and management expect positive growth.

Or to put it another way, it's the safest kind of investment you can make, because as long as the company grows faster than zero, and you avoid becoming a forced seller for emotional or financial reasons, it's nearly impossible to lose money over the long-term.

Let me show you why MPLX (MPLX) and Williams-Sonoma (WSM) are two anti-bubble bear market blue-chip bargains that could be just what your diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio is looking for.

MPLX: The Safest 8.6% Yield On Wall Street (Uses A K-1 Tax Form)

Why does Wall Street hate MPLX right now? Actually, it doesn't.

MPLX, like most blue-chip midstreams, and energy in general, is red hot in 2022.

However, MPLX's bear market continues, because of the perfect storm of negative factors that have created the worst midstream bear market in history.

2014 to 2016 oil crash

Pandemic oil crash (-$38 oil in April 2022)

regulatory concerns (all of which have been overcome but there were a lot of them)

MPLX bottomed at 2.7X cash flow, a 61% discount to historical fair value, during the pandemic.

Since then it's almost quadrupled, delivering 81% annualized total returns.

Yet despite a rally that puts most pandemic tech darlings to shame, it remains a reasonable and prudent buy today and the safest 8.6% yield on Wall Street.

Reasons To Potentially Buy MPLX

80% quality medium-risk 10/13 blue-chip quality midstream

8.6% very safe yield

87% dividend safety score

9-year dividend growth streak (every year since IPO)

0.5% average recession dividend cut risk

1.7% severe recession dividend cut risk

3% conservatively undervalued (potential reasonable buy)

Fair Value: $33.91

7.3X forward p/operating cash flow vs 7 to 8X historical

BBB stable credit rating = 7.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk

58th industry percentile risk management consensus = average

3.0% CAGR growth consensus

5-year consensus total return potential: 9% to 13% CAGR

base-case 5-year consensus return potential: 9.4% CAGR 2X S&P consensus)

consensus 12-month total return forecast: 23% (bullish)

Fundamentally Justified 12-Month Returns: 12% CAGR

MPLX 2024 Consensus Total Return Potential

MPLX is basically trading near fair value, so that means the easy money has been made.

Now there is absolutely no reason to buy it other than a very safe and steadily growing 8.6% yield and 11.6% long-term return potential.

8.6% yield + 3.0% growth consensus

MPLX is now buying back stock, under one of the most aggressive buyback programs in the industry.

MPLX began with a $1 billion buyback authorization and has $237 million remaining on it.

Analysts expect that the Board will keep raising the buyback cap, and in a big way.

Year Consensus Buybacks ($ Millions) % Of Shares (At Current Valuations) Market Cap 2022 $600.0 1.8% $33,183 2023 $650.0 2.0% $33,183 2024 $650.0 2.0% $33,183 2025 $650.0 2.0% $33,183 2026 $650.0 2.0% $33,183 Total 2022-2026 $3,200.00 9.6% $33,183 Annualized Rate 2.00% Average Annual Buybacks $640.00

Analysts expect MPLX to buy back around 2% of its stock each year, at cash flow yields of about 14%.

in line with what its growth projects generate

How easy is it for MPLX to grow at 3% when it could potentially buy back 2% of its stock each year?

Time Frame (Years) Net Buyback Rate Shares Remaining Net Shares Repurchased Each Share You Own Is Worth X Times More (Not Including Future Growth And Dividends) 5 2.0% 90.39% 9.61% 1.11 10 2.0% 81.71% 18.29% 1.22 15 2.0% 73.86% 26.14% 1.35 20 2.0% 66.76% 33.24% 1.50 25 2.0% 60.35% 39.65% 1.66 30 2.0% 54.55% 45.45% 1.83

Pretty easy given that 2% buybacks will almost double the intrinsic value of each unit even if MPLX's cash flows and distributions never grow ever again.

With Marathon Petroleum (MPC), the country's largest independent oil refiner running around 95% capacity, MPLX's mission-critical infrastructure is essential to supplying Americans with gas, diesel, and jet fuel.

Not just in 2022, the year when many are taking long-deferred vacations (no matter the costs) but for decades to come.

In fact, bond investors are willing to lend to MPLX for 36 years at 5.7%, indicating the smart money on Wall Street thinks MPLX's core business will be stable or even growing for close to another four decades.

MPLX 2027 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet FAST Graphs, FactSet

MPLX at fair value means modest long-term returns, almost all generated from tax-deferred distributions.

But 66% 5-year total return potential is still about 50% more than what analysts expect from the S&P 500.

Williams-Sonoma Is An Anti-Bubble Ultra Value Buy

WSM is a truly amazing bear market bargain opportunity.

Ycharts

WSM was recently in a 50+% bear market, slightly worse than the Pandemic.

FAST Graphs, FactSet Research

WSM is priced as if we're already in a severe recession, which is the lower risk scenario right now.

Reasons To Potentially Buy WSM Today

87% quality low-risk 12/13 Super SWAN home furnishing retailer

95th highest quality company on the Master List (81st percentile)

92% dividend safety score

16-year dividend growth streak (since it began paying one in 2007)

2.4% very safe yield

0.5% average recession dividend cut risk

1.4% severe recession dividend cut risk

41% undervalued (potential Ultra Value buy)

Fair Value: $221.01 (13.8 PE)

8.2X forward earnings vs. 14X to 16X historical

priced for -0.6% growth according to Graham/Dodd fair value formula

6.5X cash-adjusted earnings (Anti-bubble stock)

Effective A+ stable outlook credit rating =0.6% 30-year bankruptcy risk

69th industry percentile risk management consensus = Above-Average

7% to 25% CAGR margin-of-error growth consensus range

10.5% CAGR median growth consensus

5-year consensus total return potential: 16% to 26% CAGR

base-case 5-year consensus return potential: 21% CAGR (5X S&P consensus)

consensus 12-month total return forecast: 15% (highly conservative, 9.2 PE)

Fundamentally Justified 12-Month Returns: 71% CAGR (Morningstar agrees)

WSM is not just trading at a 41% historical discount it's trading at 6.5X cash-adjusted earnings.

How good of a deal is that?

pre-pandemic private equity deals were closing at 12.3X

the average Shark Tank deal closed at 7X for the first nine years

WSM's 13-year median cash-adjusted PE is 8.4X

In other words, any way you slice it WSM is a blue-chip bargain.

And take a look at what its modest 10.5% growth potential could turn into for a company priced for -0.6% growth.

WSM 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

If WSM grows as analysts expect by 2025 it could deliver 97% total returns or 29% annually.

Buffett-like returns from a blue-chip bargain hiding in plain sight

WSM 2028 Consensus Total Return Potential

By 2028 if WSM grows as expected (10.5% CAGR) and returns to historical fair value, it could deliver 200% total returns or 21% annually.

Also Buffett-like returns

more than 5X the S&P 500 consensus

How on earth can WSM possibly triple in the next six years?

Simple, they have tapped just 1% of their potential growth market and are growing at 3X the rate of the overall industry.

That means WSM's eight major brands are not just popular but becoming more so and powering potentially decades of double-digit growth, and S&P and aristocrat beating returns.

For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, WSM is one of the most reasonable and prudent fast-growing retailers you can buy today.

41% discount vs 4% market premium = 45% better valuation

2.4% yield vs 1.7% yield (and a much safer yield at that)

30% higher long-term return potential than S&P 500 overtime

about 3X better risk-adjusted expected return over the next five years

Bottom Line: Anti-Bubble Blue-Chip Bargains Are All Around Us You Just Need To Know Where To Look

Bear markets are the best time to go bargain hunting, for world-class companies like Williams-Sonoma.

But even when blue-chips are red hot, such as the case with midstream in general and MPLX in particular, anti-bubble bargains are always available.

That's because certain industries, such as midstream and insurance companies, tend to trade at high single digits over time.

What does this mean for income investors? Simply that whether the market is plunging like 2022 or roaring higher like 2021, anti-bubble blue-chip bargains are always available, if you know where to look.

MPLX's "fat squeeze" created by the worst industry bear market in history is largely spent.

up almost 300% from a 61% discount to fair value

and now back to fair value

It basically trades at fair value today creating a still attractive opportunity to lock in the safest 8.6% yield on Wall Street, as well as aristocrat and S&P beating 11.6% long-term return potential.

Meanwhile, WSM has been crushed by recession and supply chain fears, which are so overblown that it's literally trading at similar valuations seen during the depths of the Great Recession and the Pandemic crash.

I can't promise you that we won't get a recession in 2023 or 2024.

In fact, 75% of Fortune 500 company CEOs expect a recession within the next 18 months.

What I can say with 80% confidence is that WSM has been through troubled economic times before.

it was founded in 1956

Unless the economy is permanently destroyed, buying WSM at 6.5X cash-adjusted earnings is a great way to earn Buffett-like returns from an anti-bubble bear market bargain hiding in plain sight.

Or to put it another way, when you buy anti-bubble blue-chips, within a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio, you never have to pray for luck on Wall Street, because you make your own.