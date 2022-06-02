Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

Article Thesis

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) is a leading iron ore producer that has seen its profits and cash flows surge over the last two years on the back of strong iron ore pricing thanks to massive demand from China. The company has cleaned up its balance sheet considerably in recent years, which is why Vale is now in a position where it can easily offer strong shareholder payouts. With China reopening its economy, the company could see its shares climb in the coming months.

Vale Stock Key Metrics

As an iron ore producer, Vale is a cyclical company that sees its profits and cash flow surge during times when commodity prices are beneficial, whereas results are considerably weaker during times when the pricing environment is not as attractive. In the recent past, the pricing environment for iron ore has been relatively strong, even though iron ore prices have pulled back from the extremely high levels seen last summer when a ton of iron ore was traded for more than $200.

During the first quarter, Vale generated an EBITDA of $6.4 billion, which was a pretty strong result, considering iron ore production was down versus the previous year's quarter. This was explained by one-time items, maintenance, etc. Vale forecasts that production of iron ore will be up on a year-over-year basis during the coming quarters, and sequential increases are expected as well. EBITDA should thus come in at even stronger levels during the remainder of the year, especially when we consider the positive price impact from recent Chinese reopening measures that should drive iron ore demand in the coming months.

The company ended the quarter with net debt of $19 billion, which is in the upper half of its $10 billion to $20 billion net debt target. This amount already includes effects caused by FX hedging, when those are not included, net debt would be around $17 billion. When we consider that Vale will most likely generate EBITDA of more than $25 billion this year, the $19 billion adjusted net debt level does not seem threatening. In fact, at a leverage ratio of less than 0.8, one could call Vale's balance sheet rather conservative.

The healthy balance sheet and strong cash generation are why Vale has been able to ramp up its shareholder returns dramatically in the recent past. During the first quarter alone, Vale has paid out $3.5 billion in dividends and bought back $1.8 billion worth of stock. The dividend payment pencils out to a 4.1% yield for the quarter, while the buyback adds another 2.1% to that. In other words, Vale returned more than 6% of its current market capitalization during the first quarter alone.

Vale does not make quarterly dividend payments, thus one can't simply multiply the Q1 shareholder return by four in order to get the annual payout. But if we assume that the H2 dividend will be at a similar level to the H1 dividend and that buybacks will continue at the current level, shareholder returns could still come in around 17% or so for the current year.

Based on current earnings estimates, that would be easily doable -- analysts are predicting earnings per share of $4.05 for the current year, which pencils out to an earnings yield of around 23% at current prices -- paying out a 17% shareholder return does not seem overly aggressive in that scenario. We can thus say that Vale's investors can expect to receive compelling dividends in the second half of the current year, and buybacks should be possible at a strong pace as well. Due to the cyclicality of the business, at least in the past, dividends might get reduced at some point in the future, however.

Is Vale Stock Overvalued?

At first look, one might jump to the conclusion that Vale must be historically expensive today, as its shares are up quite a lot in recent years:

As we can see in the above chart, Vale has seen its shares climb by close to 120% over the last five years. That's quite strong and pencils out to a 17% annual share price increase. This does not mean that shares have become very expensive, however. In fact, when we look at the company's enterprise value ("EV"), we see that the company has not become that much more expensive after all. Enterprise value rose by just 35% over the last five years, which can be explained by the fact that the company paid down debt at a rapid pace, which shifted value from debt holders to equity holders without leading to a large increase in the company's enterprise value overall. On top of that, a reduction in Vale's share count due to its buybacks also plays a role in the big discrepancy between Vale's share price growth and its EV growth rate.

When we look at Vale's valuation on an enterprise value to EBITDA basis, which makes the most sense as it accounts for changes in Vale's debt usage, we see that shares are not historically expensive at all:

Today, Vale trades with a 3.1x EV to EBITDA multiple. That is less than half the valuation the company traded at, on average, over the last three and five years. In fact, Vale's enterprise value could climb by around 130%, and Vale would only trade in line with the historical averages. That being said, one can argue that EBITDA in 2022 will likely be closer to a cyclical high than a cyclical low, which would justify a discount versus the historic valuation norm. But still, at around 45% of the historic average valuation, Vale hardly is an expensive or overvalued stock -- despite the compelling share price gains Vale has delivered over the last couple of years.

What Is The Forecast For Vale Stock?

Whether one is bullish or not depends a lot on one's view of the strength of the global economy. China, as the largest importer of iron ore, is the most important country to watch. Recent lockdowns in China have reduced demand to some degree, but with the country lifting those lockdowns at least partially, and likely lifting them further in the coming months, the macro-outlook is improving. At the same time, the supply picture is looking good as well. Overbuilding and overly aggressive capacity expansion have plagued all kinds of commodity industries in the past, but due to similar factors, it does not look like this will be the case in the future, at least not to the same degree.

Regulation for all kinds of mega projects, be it copper mines, iron ore mines, oil and gas pipelines, etc. has become harder and harder. ESG concerns by regulators, politicians, and even investors have also led to less capital investment and longer time-to-market. This holds true for the iron ore industry as well, which is why production will likely not grow rapidly in the coming years. Some growth is forecasted, but due to growing demand in China and many other fast-growing countries, it does not look like the market will be meaningfully oversupplied in the foreseeable future.

Macro trends such as renewable energy infrastructure being built out are also beneficial for steel (iron ore) demand:

Replacing coal-fired power plants with wind and solar will lead to a way higher demand for all kinds of materials, including steel, copper, rare-earth elements, and so on. When we consider the additional demand for upgrading power grids so they can handle a higher proportion of (unevenly distributed) renewable energy, the energy transition should be a major tailwind for Vale and its peers. It's worth noting that Vale is iron ore focused, but the company has some side businesses on top of that, which includes copper and nickel production -- both are highly relevant for wind, solar, electric vehicles, and so on. Vale could thus be a pretty clear beneficiary of the global energy transition megatrend.

Is Vale Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Vale has a clean balance sheet and offers highly compelling shareholder returns in the near term. An economic slowdown could lead to lower iron ore prices, which would then lead to lower profits. But it seems unlikely that iron ore, copper, and nickel demand will fall off a cliff, especially since reopening in China should be a tailwind for steel demand.

With the world possibly being in the early stages of another commodities supercycle, Vale seems like a stock that could deliver compelling returns in the coming years, through dividends, buybacks, and thanks to the fact that it trades at a low valuation. Following the 20%+ pullback from recent highs, I do believe that Vale is a reasonable buy for those that do not fear the potential cyclicality of this commodity producer.