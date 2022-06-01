Viktor Ketal/iStock via Getty Images

I have previously covered Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ:SHIP), so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

On Tuesday, Greece-based dry bulk shipper Seanergy Maritime Holdings ("Seanergy") reported respectable first quarter results with a daily time charter equivalent ("TCE") rate of $19,357 thus beating the average Baltic Capesize Index (“BCI”) by a whopping 31% in the seasonally weakest quarter of the year.

That said, larger peers like Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK), Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) and Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) reported even better TCE rates for their Capesize vessels. Same goes for preliminary second quarter TCE rates with Seanergy again underperforming industry leaders by a wide margin:

To be fair, both Golden Ocean Group and Star Bulk Carriers command a meaningful number of Newcastlemax vessels, which are up to 20% larger than standard Capesize carriers, Seaenergy's sole vessel class.

On the conference call, management also provided some preliminary second half color with four vessels having been converted from index-linked to fixed charters at an average TCE rate of $33,000 to $34,000:

Magnus Fyhr All right. Very good. So with all this volatility in the market, I mean, the Capesize market was down quite a bit last week after recovering nicely. What is Seanergy doing as far as your chartering strategy for the second half of the year, are you guys going to save spot or are there opportunities to fix vessels at attractive terms? Stamatis Tsantanis Well, we have already started to fix some ships for June and the remainder of the year. So we are being active on that. We know that the market can reach and exceed $50,000 a day sometime in Q3, but we don’t want to take the risk for the whole fleet. So we have been fixing ships. Right now, the average for the second half of the year is in, let’s say, $33,000, $34,000, which is massively profitable for us. We will be continuously fixing from floating to fix some ships in the next few weeks or months. So we are on top of that.

Like in past years, management is trying to hedge some of the spot market's inherent risks while keeping the majority of the fleet on index-linked charters ahead of an anticipated stronger second half.

Seanergy reported Adjusted EBITDA of $16.8 million and generated $5.5 million in free cash flow for the quarter. The company also declared its second consecutive quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share, payable on or about July 14.

At current Forward Freight Agreement ("FFA") rates, management expects Adjusted EBITDA for the full year to exceed $100 million, an improvement of almost 30% over 2021.

With the second half likely to be considerably stronger, my expectation is for Seanergy to pay out an aggregate of $0.15 in dividends per share for the full year which would represent a decent 13% dividend yield at current share price levels. Even when assuming no increase going forward, the company's dividend yield would still calculate to a respectable 8.7%.

On the call, management remained optimistic on market conditions for Capesize vessels with Vale (VALE) expected to increase iron ore exports substantially after a slow start to the year and Europe scrambling to replace coal imports from Russia for the next winter season.

With the order book still near record-low levels and upcoming environmental regulations likely to result in slower steaming for a meaningful part of the fleet, industry supply and demand dynamics are likely to remain favorable for the foreseeable future.

From a net asset value ("NAV") perspective, the company continues to trade at a substantial discount to larger peers and estimated NAV:

While industry leaders like Golden Ocean Group and Star Bulk Carriers are currently trading above NAV, Seanergy Maritime is still changing hands at a more than 40% discount despite the company's decent outlook and a number of recent shareholder-friendly measures like the quarterly dividend initiation and repurchases of potentially dilutive warrants and convertible notes.

During the first quarter, the company repurchased another $10 million in convertible notes with only $10 million outstanding at the end of Q1.

Shares have underperformed dividend-paying peers since the beginning of the year likely due to a number of reasons:

Capesize segment having underperformed smaller vessel classes (company is the sole publicly-traded Capesize pure play). Seanergy is lacking the size and diversification of peers. Most outperformers carrying even higher dividend yields. A long history of shareholder dilution (shares have lost more than 90% in value over the past two years). Share price is hovering just above the $1 mark.

While certainly valid points, the massive discount to net asset value appears excessive, particularly given the fact that most competitors are currently changing hands at or even above NAV.

Bottom Line

Get long Seanergy Maritime due to discounted valuation, respectable dividend yield and decent near- and medium-term business prospects.

While larger competitors are offering even better payouts, the company is simply too cheap to ignore at this point.

Using management's Adjusted EBITDA projection, NAV should increase to approximately $2.30 until the end of this year.

My price target for the shares is $1.85 based on my expectation for a stronger second half with increased payouts to result in the current discount to NAV decreasing substantially.